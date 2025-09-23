ETH Price Breaks Support Margin as Red Trades Continue, New Buying Zone Soon?

The post ETH Price Breaks Support Margin as Red Trades Continue, New Buying Zone Soon? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH price broke out of the support level of $4,389.69. Ted Pillows hinted that there could be a new dip buying zone between $3,700 and $3,800. A whale wallet panic sold 1,000 Ethereum tokens. ETH price was set for a support margin of around $4,300, but the token has broken that level. It is anticipated that the price will further decline in the days to come. A whale has reportedly sold Ethereum tokens worth more than $72 million. Simultaneously, another whale engaged in panic sales days after buying at a low ETH price. ETH Price Breaches Near Support Margin ETH price had a support level of $4,389.69 when it was hovering around $4,500. However, Ethereum token has broken that margin by declining to $4,154.02. This reflects that the Ethereum token has plummeted by 7.05% in the last 24 hours. It is now estimated that ETH price could fall to a lower value instead of positively reacting to the 25 bps rate cut. The ETH price also reflects a decline of 8.02% in the last 7 days and 12.23% in the last 30 days. Thereby, establishing a breakout beyond the daily chart triangle. The crucial resistance mark of Ethereum token is at $4,529.56, slightly above $4,482.93, which is an alternative resistance zone. Ongoing volatility is 2.98%, FGI is 45 points, and overall sentiments are bearish around ETH price. Whale Activity Amid Heavy Liquidation Ted Pillows, a notable opinion leader, highlighted that a whale sold Ethereum tokens worth $72.88 million. Ted added that the sale was made just moments ahead of the market dump. Ted Pillows earlier noted that ETH was trapped in a liquidity level of $4,100. He then added that a dip between $3,700 and $3,800 could be his new buying zone. The whale activity comes at a time when…