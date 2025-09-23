Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Premature Fed Rate Cuts Could Ignite Economic Overheating
The post Premature Fed Rate Cuts Could Ignite Economic Overheating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Warning: Premature Fed Rate Cuts Could Ignite Economic Overheating Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Warning: Premature Fed Rate Cuts Could Ignite Economic Overheating Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-rate-cuts-warning/
COM
$0.017195
-1.16%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:41
Kongsi
Swedish Krona stays calm ahead of Riksbank meeting
The post Swedish Krona stays calm ahead of Riksbank meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Swedish Krona (SEK) moving without a clear trend against the Euro (EUR) on Monday, all eyes are now on the Riksbank’s monetary policy decision scheduled for Tuesday at 07:30 GMT. Despite inflation still slightly above expectations, slowing growth and rising unemployment are fuelling speculation about a possible cut in the key rate, currently set at 2.00%. The market remains divided. Deutsche Bank estimates the probability of an easing at just 30%, while SEB Research anticipates a 25 basis points cut, taking the rate to 1.75%, potentially followed by a further reduction by mid-2026. The dilemma is clear. The Riksbank has to decide between persistent inflation and a fragile economy, while other major central banks are beginning to close their easing cycles. Sweden’s macroeconomic fundamentals under scrutiny Sweden’s macroeconomic environment presents a mixed picture. Core inflation, as indicated by the Consumer Price Index with a Fixed interest rate (CPIF) excluding energy – the inflation reading monitored by the Riksbank – fell back to 2.9% in August, closer to the central bank’s target of 2%. However, the headline of the index surprised on the upside at 3.2%, exceeding market forecasts by 0.5 points. According to ING, these data should encourage the Riksbank to keep its interest rate unchanged, while keeping open the possibility of a final cut later in the year. On the growth front, the expected recovery remains timid. Second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) disappointed, coming 0.6 percentage points below the Riksbank’s forecast. Unemployment, at 8.4%, remains high, prompting some members of the Monetary Policy Committee to consider immediate action. As Morningstar’s Johanna Englundh points out, “persistent weakness in the labor market could tip the balance in favor of a cut, despite temporarily higher inflation”. However, positive signals are emerging. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) have recently reached their…
1
$0.01496
+63.62%
INDEX
$1.109
+0.09%
COM
$0.017195
-1.16%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:27
Kongsi
Michael Saylor says short seller deployed bots to bash MSTR
The post Michael Saylor says short seller deployed bots to bash MSTR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy founder Michael Saylor has claimed that a short seller has been paying for a large number of social media bots to post “nasty, awful cynicism” about his company. In an interview with Natalie Brunell, Saylor explained that he discovered a covert cyber marketing campaign while looking into the metrics of accounts that received high engagement rates for particularly bearish posts. Despite widespread concerns about MSTR underperforming BTC on 90% of trading days over a recent 12-month look-back period, Saylor thinks there’s little reason for such virality of bearish posts about him and the world’s largest publicly trader bitcoin (BTC) treasury company. Saylor claims that, rather than natural behaviors by investing bulls and bears on social media, “a short seller in my stock has actually paid a digital marketing organization to spin up a bunch of bots to post a bunch of nasty, awful, skeptical cynicism.” According to the leader of the $110 billion enterprise, “it’s very transparent to me that someone paid some money to create the appearance of a protest.” Read more: How Nasdaq spooked Strategy and crypto treasury stocks Many fans and shareholders agreed with Saylor, but skeptics were unconvinced. “They’re constantly diluting it [MSTR] by issuing new shares forever, which keeps price action suppressed forever,” commented one disenchanted follower. “So Saylor is blaming his stock decline on Twitter bots and not the infinite dilution,” echoed another. Blaming short sellers for an underperforming stock price is a perennial tactic of public company executives. Tesla’s Elon Musk, Palantir’s Alex Karp, Overstock’s Patrick Byrne, Nikola’s Trevor Milton, Enron’s Kenneth Lay, and countless other executives have blamed short sellers for attacking their equities. Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our…
ALEX
$0.00435
-11.04%
BTC
$112,441.45
-1.73%
MORE
$0.08384
-4.68%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:26
Kongsi
Fed Sentiment Index drops to dovish territory ahead of key speeches
The post Fed Sentiment Index drops to dovish territory ahead of key speeches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index fell below 90.00 for the first time since November. Several Fed policymakers will be delivering speeches throughout the week. Markets widely expect the US central bank to cut rates twice more this year. The Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to cut the policy rate by 25 basis-points (bps) to the range of 4%-4.25% following the September policy meeting, as widely anticipated. The revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), also known as the dot-plot, showed that projections imply additional 50 bps of rate cuts in 2025, 25 bps in 2026 and 25 bps in 2027. While speaking at the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that he doesn’t feel the need to move quickly on rates and called the decision to lower the rates a “risk management cut.” Although he noted that it’s time to acknowledge that risks to the employment mandate have grown, he added that they still expect tariff-driven price increases to continue this year and next. Following the Fed event, FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index dropped to its lowest level since early November at 82.74, reflecting a significant dovish tilt in the Fed’s overall tone. Meanwhile, newly appointed Fed policymaker Stephen Miran explained that he voted in favor of a 50 bps rate cut, arguing that the longer the policy stays restrictive, the greater the risks to the labor market. On a more neutral tone, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted late Friday the Fed’s move to cut rates was to try and bolster a weakening labor market, noting a pointed softening of the US economy over the past year. FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index stays in the dovish territory at 86.23 despite recovering slightly. NY Fed President John Williams, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Cleveland Fed…
T
$0.01541
-3.98%
MORE
$0.08384
-4.68%
MOVE
$0.1136
-7.79%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:03
Kongsi
Mainland China warns firms to pause RWA tokenization in Hong Kong
The post Mainland China warns firms to pause RWA tokenization in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as equities, bonds, funds, and even property into digital tokens that can be traded on blockchain platforms. Two large securities firms have already received informal instructions from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in recent weeks. The message was clear. Suspend tokenization ventures beyond the mainland. According to Reuters, the guidance was intended to ensure that companies engaging in this new business demonstrate proper risk controls and that their product claims are tied to solid, lawful operations. Hong Kong is trying to become the hub for DeFi The warning comes as Hong Kong has sought to establish itself as a hub for digital finance over the past year. Authorities there have encouraged companies to set up virtual asset trading, advisory, and management services. China, in contrast, has kept a wary eye on cryptocurrencies and related innovations. Once the world’s leading centre for bitcoin mining and trading, the mainland outlawed crypto transactions and mining in 2021, citing risks to financial stability. Last month, Chinese regulators reportedly told major domestic brokers to stop publishing research favourable to stablecoins, a measure aimed at cooling investor interest in those tokens. On the other hand, Cryptopolitan reported earlier that the Hong Kong government has urged the setting up of an RWA regime. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in June they were conducting a legal review of RWA tokenization, drawing lessons from international markets. The global RWA sector is currently valued…
STOP
$0.09
+6.47%
REAL
$0.05966
-3.32%
DEFI
$0.00171
-5.00%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:57
Kongsi
ASST and SMLR to Merge
The post ASST and SMLR to Merge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With valuations of crypto treasury companies headed very quickly south in recent weeks, sector consolidation seemed a certainty at some point, with the only question being when it would start. It has. Strive (ASST) has agreed to buy Semler Scientific (SMLR) in an all-stock deal that represents a 210% premium, or $90.52 per share, based on Friday’s market close, according to a press release. Each share of SMLR will be exchange of 21.05 shares of ASST. Semler Executive Chairman Eric Semler is expected to join the board of the combined company. Alongside, Strive announced the purchase of 5,816 bitcoin BTC$112,658.18 for $675 million, or an average price of $116,047 each. Adding that to Semler’s roughly 5,000 in bitcoin holdings, the combined company would hold more than 10,900 BTC. The deal comes as Semler Scientific shares have been under relentless pressure for several weeks, trading for well below the value of the bitcoin on its balance sheet, thus presumably giving negative value to its medical equipment business. The popping of the crypto treasury bubble this summer has left a number of companies in similar positions. “This merger cements Strive’s position as a top Bitcoin treasury company,” said Matt Cole, chairman and CEO of Strive. “We believe our alpha-seeking strategies and capital structure position us to outperform bitcoin over the long run.” ASST shares are higher by 9.3% premarket to $4.71. SMLR shares haven’t traded since the announcement hit, but closed at $29.18 on Friday. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/strive-to-buy-semler-scientific-in-first-merger-of-bitcoin-treasury-companies
T
$0.01541
-3.98%
BTC
$112,441.45
-1.73%
MORE
$0.08384
-4.68%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:52
Kongsi
-200,607,300,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Who’s Buying SHIB?
The post -200,607,300,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Who’s Buying SHIB? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu losing on all fronts Shiba Inu not being sold? In recent months, Shiba Inu has undergone one of its most significant changes. On-chain data showed an astounding 200.6 billion SHIB net outflow from exchanges over the past day. This is a move that usually indicates accumulation by whales, or big investors, moving tokens into cold storage. The market is trying to determine whether this trend is a vote of confidence or a sign of impending volatility, as SHIB’s price action is testing critical support at the moment of this development. SHIB has been consolidating on the daily chart within a long-standing symmetrical formation, but the price dropped to about $0.00001207 yesterday. Shiba Inu losing on all fronts Throughout 2025, the asset has been positioned beneath important moving averages that have served as overhead resistance, such as the 50-day (orange) and 200-day (black). The substantial outflow indicates a different story — long-term accumulation, but technical weakness indicates the price may drop even more if selling pressure returns. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView When checking out metrics, exchange reserves dropped to 85-68 trillion SHIB, which represents a 0-25% decrease from the previous day. In spite of the price reduction, user activity is not declining, as evidenced by the 11% increase in active addresses at the same time. Much bigger outflows took precedence over the top 10 inflow transactions, which totaled 11.4 billion. Additionally, transaction counts are gradually increasing, indicating consistent network usage. It is evident how exchange flows and price performance diverge. Shiba Inu not being sold? The charts suggest a bearish breakout on the one hand, with a chance that SHIB will move closer to $0.000011. On the other hand, outflows of this magnitude — 200 billion SHIB in a single day — rarely take place without the participation of…
ORANGE
$0.0002558
--%
SHIB
$0.00001205
-3.36%
MORE
$0.08384
-4.68%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:49
Kongsi
Fed Leaders Share Mixed Signals on Rates
The post Fed Leaders Share Mixed Signals on Rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid ongoing scrutiny, the focus of financial markets turns to the Federal Reserve as officials publicly express differing perspectives on interest rate adjustments. While Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic dismisses the prospect of imminent rate cuts, others appear to align with similar views. Continue Reading:Fed Leaders Share Mixed Signals on Rates Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/fed-leaders-share-mixed-signals-on-rates
COM
$0.017195
-1.16%
NET
$0.00008568
+0.02%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:46
Kongsi
Critical Statements from Fed Member Bostic! "There Will Be No More Rate Cuts This Year!" Here's Why…
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he expects only one interest rate cut in 2025 due to rising inflation. Continue Reading: Critical Statements from Fed Member Bostic! "There Will Be No More Rate Cuts This Year!" Here's Why…
MORE
$0.08384
-4.68%
HERE
$0.000209
+4.50%
WHY
$0.00000003298
+1.50%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 01:44
Kongsi
$500 Million in ETH Positions Liquidated, Ether Futures OI Loses $3 Billion, Ethereum to Benefit from Low-Risk DeFi: Ethereum News Recap
Ethereum (ETH) suffering as crypto market plunges today, but biggest rival Solana (SOL) hit worse
SOL
$215.9
-6.84%
DEFI
$0.00171
-5.00%
ETH
$4,177.81
-2.59%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 01:30
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000