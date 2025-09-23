Inflation, Financial Fragility, And Personal Debt: What The Polls Say

The post Inflation, Financial Fragility, And Personal Debt: What The Polls Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is hard to understate the importance of inflation in Americans’ concerns today. Not only is it almost always the top issue of concern for Americans in the polls, but people also think it is getting worse. Handling inflation is one of President Trump’s weakest areas. The polls document rising concerns about paying bills up and down the income scale and greater concern about debt. The Economist/YouGov mid-September survey found that 41% said their personal finances were the same as a year ago, but almost as many, 38%, said they were worse. Only 16% described them as better. In the early September Fox News poll, 52% of registered voters said the Trump administration had made the economy worse, 30% better, and 18% said it hasn’t made much of a difference. The Economist/YouGov poll also indicated Trump’s approval on handling inflation was 30%, the lowest of six issues tested. And, in the latest Harvard/Harris poll, 55% of registered voters said Trump’s policies would increase inflation. Democrats shouldn’t take too much comfort in the administration’s abysmal ratings: in this poll, people still trusted Trump and the Republicans (54%) more than the Democrats in Congress (46%) to manage the economy. In this difficult environment, it is hardly surprising that many Americans are feeling the financial pinch and having a harder time paying bills, saving, or managing debt. The Federal Reserve Board started its Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking in 2013. It measures overall economic well-being and looks at potential risks people have to their finances. In the 2024 survey, released this May, 63% of adults said they could cover a $400 emergency expense using cash or its equivalent, down slightly from a few years ago. There was considerable demographic variation in responses. Less than half of 18 to 29 year olds (47%)…