Bitcoin (BTC) to Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030: Deutsche Bank
The post Bitcoin (BTC) to Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030: Deutsche Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin BTC$112,886.99 is on track to join gold as a recognized reserve asset within the decade, German lender Deutsche Bank (DBK) said in a report Monday, though the precious metal will likely keep its lead in official holdings for now. The U.S. dollar still makes up 57% of global reserves, the report noted, but signs of diversification are emerging. China’s U.S. Treasury holdings fell $57 billion in 2024, and momentum for crypto regulation is building in major markets. Deutsche Bank argues that bitcoin and gold will continue to coexist as complementary hedges against inflation and geopolitical risk, thanks to their scarcity and low correlation to other assets. Gold hit a record high of $3,763 on Monday. The precious metal has risen over 40% year-to-date. Crucially, bitcoin’s volatility, long an obstacle to reserve status, is dropping, the bank’s analysts said. Its 30-day volatility hit historic lows in August, even as prices broke records above $123,500, suggesting the cryptocurrency may be decoupling from its speculative past. The bank said neither bitcoin nor gold is likely to dethrone the dollar, as governments will act to protect monetary sovereignty. Deutsche Bank sees bitcoin’s adoption following a path similar to gold’s, moving from skepticism to widespread acceptance, with regulation, macroeconomic trends and time paving the way. As investors continue seeking alternatives to traditional assets, bitcoin could evolve from a speculative bet into a legitimate pillar of the global financial system, the report said. Read more: Gold Rallies an Hour After Bitcoin Drops, Suggesting a Profit Rotation Into Metals Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/bitcoin-to-join-gold-on-central-bank-reserve-balance-sheets-by-2030-deutsche-bank
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:37
Bitcoin will join gold on Central Bank reserve balance sheets by 2030
The post Bitcoin will join gold on Central Bank reserve balance sheets by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deutsche Bank (DBK) has said that Bitcoin could appear on central bank balance sheets by 2030, coexisting with gold as a complementary hedge asset. However, the bank has said that Gold will keep its lead in official holdings for now. According to the German lender, the more Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatility falls, the more its acceptance grows, and the currency is adopted by companies, retail investors, and governments. Now, Bitcoin’s volatility is going down, which has been a problem for a long time in terms of its reserve status. In August, its 30-day volatility hit an all-time low, even as its price broke records above $123,500. This suggests that the currency may be moving away from its speculative roots. Gold rallies while Bitcoin tanks DBK sees bitcoin’s adoption following a path similar to gold’s, moving from skepticism to widespread acceptance, with regulation, macroeconomic trends and time paving the way. The bank said that Bitcoin and gold will continue to coexist as complementary hedges against inflation and geopolitical risk because of their scarcity and low correlation to other assets. 🚨 Deutsche Bank New Research:Bitcoin to Coexist with Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030>Bitcoin vol to decline>Neither needs to “replace” USD as reserve asset>This time is not different (Gold was once risky)>BTC & other alternative assets are part of human nature pic.twitter.com/Zk3m392jCw — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) September 22, 2025 Investors often compare gold to safe money. Today, it jumped 1% to set a new record high and bring its 2025 gain to 43%. It hit a record high of $3,763. The precious metal has risen over 40% year-to-date. The price of the metal went up about an hour after BTC dropped 3% in 24 hours, bringing its price down to $112,000. This ended its year-to-date gain of 17%. Based…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:33
Bitcoin may appear alongside gold on central bank balance sheets: Deutsche Bank
The post Bitcoin may appear alongside gold on central bank balance sheets: Deutsche Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Deutsche Bank reports central banks are likely to purchase Bitcoin this decade. Institutions are accelerating adoption of Bitcoin, citing its “digital gold” status. Deutsche Bank, a major German multinational investment bank, reports that central banks will purchase Bitcoin during this decade as institutional adoption of the digital asset accelerates. The bank’s analysis suggests sovereign institutions may diversify their reserves beyond traditional holdings like the US dollar, which currently comprises 57% of global reserves. Bitcoin’s evolving role as “digital gold” positions it as a potential store of value for national treasuries. Institutional interest in Bitcoin has already surged across the financial sector. Bank of Montreal and Barclays significantly increased their Bitcoin ETF holdings in 2024, signaling broader integration among major financial institutions. The US government is exploring establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve under President Donald Trump, with proposals to acquire up to 200,000 BTC annually. Such sovereign-level adoption could accelerate similar moves by other nations. Bitcoin’s market infrastructure has matured substantially, with exchange-traded funds attracting more than $110 billion in assets under management from firms like BlackRock. The cryptocurrency’s declining volatility mirrors gold’s historical evolution from a speculative asset to a standard reserve holding. Created in 2009, Bitcoin’s limited supply and decentralized nature have attracted institutions seeking alternatives to traditional monetary systems as central banks worldwide evaluate portfolio diversification strategies. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/deutsche-bank-central-banks-buy-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:14
Apple stock erases tariff-driven plunge with 47% recovery
The post Apple stock erases tariff-driven plunge with 47% recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple wiped out its year’s biggest loss with a full 47% rebound that pushed it back into positive territory for 2025. The stock jumped as much as 3.3% on Monday, hitting $253.78, and finally landed 0.1% up on the year, a milestone considering where it started. The company had fallen hard during the height of tariff panic in April, at one point sitting over 30% in the red. The comeback followed weeks of fading trade tension and renewed interest in Apple’s newest iPhones, especially the more expensive models. Buyers are showing up, spending more, and pushing momentum that most analysts didn’t see coming. Apple is now within 3.5% of its all-time record, closing the gap left by earlier losses. “It seems clear that demand has been more robust than expected for the new products,” said Bill Stone, the Chief Investment Officer at Glenview Trust, which manages $15.7 billion and holds Apple shares. “Expectations had been low, so the demand is a pleasant surprise, and whenever you get a positive surprise, that’s obviously supportive for the stock.” Stone made it clear that the surge in buying activity played a big role in the stock’s latest move. Apple lags behind AI giants as momentum builds Even with this recovery, Apple hasn’t caught up to its tech rivals. The Nasdaq 100 has already grown 17% in 2025, while companies with a bigger stake in artificial intelligence are moving much faster. Nvidia, Alphabet, and Meta have all soared over 30%, and Microsoft is up more than 20%. Apple, despite the bounce, still trails these names and lacks the AI narrative that’s driving most of the year’s big tech stock moves. But analysts aren’t writing off Apple yet. There’s a new story building, and it’s all about the iPhone 17. It launched on Friday and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:09
Trump’s Immigration Overhaul Of H-1B, EB-5 To Spark Legal Firestorm
The post Trump’s Immigration Overhaul Of H-1B, EB-5 To Spark Legal Firestorm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump holds up a signed proclamation. Recently, Trump signed such a proclamation dealing with immigration. It has not been met with enthusiasm in all quarters.(Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images President Trump’s latest immigration overhaul decrees are some of the most sweeping in modern memory. With the stroke of a pen, he slapped a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas in one decree, and in another decree, he introduced a “Gold Card” for $ 1 million residency for the wealthy that eliminated job-creation requirements. He has thereby effectively emasculated the H-1B program as the workhorse of employment-based immigration and sidelined the EB-5 visa as the principal source of investment-based job growth immigration in America. He casts these changes as bold reforms to protect American workers and raise revenue. But taken together, they threaten constitutional order, undercut fairness, and invite America’s rivals—most notably China—to siphon off the global talent that has long powered U.S. innovation. New Fee For H-1B Visas Without Precedent The new $100,000 price tag for an H-1B visa is without precedent. Since their creation, H-1Bs have been the primary pathway to America for highly skilled foreign professionals—engineers, scientists, physicians, professors—whose expertise helps fill gaps in the U.S. labor market. The White House insists that the fee will apply only to new petitions, not to renewals. But the signal is clear: America is putting up a massive paywall just as the global competition for knowledge workers intensifies. This is a particularly hard blow for applicants from India and China. Since it looks more like a penalty than a fee, for America, this proposal seems akin to trying to drive a car with the emergency brake on. There is a better way to do this. A poster of the “Trump…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:06
Even with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, H Mining users are still earning $6,300 a day.
On September 19th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point cut in the federal funds rate this month, officially launching a new round of easing. This policy adjustment has had a significant impact on global financial markets, with the cryptocurrency sector being particularly sensitive and undergoing a profound restructuring of capital allocation logic. With […] The post Even with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, H Mining users are still earning $6,300 a day. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 01:10
BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction
Magacoin Finance has gained attention by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 buyers, showing that meme-based excitement can turn into measurable traction. Its smart contracts have cleared independent audits, adding to its credibility. BlockchainFX, on the other hand, offers a more versatile financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, while already raising […] The post BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 01:00
Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand
Lenovo has cancelled Legion Go 2 pre-orders due to increased demand.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 00:46
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP offers bearish signals as whales reduce exposure in September
Ripple (XRP) is showing bearish signs, trading at $2.85, down over 3% on Monday. Attempts to keep the cross-border money remittance token above $3.00 failed amid heightened volatility, as investors reduced their exposure on fears of prolonged losses this week.
Fxstreet
2025/09/22 23:27
CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028
The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/22 22:41
