Laser Strikes On Aircraft Remain A Growing Risk To Flight Safety
The post Laser Strikes On Aircraft Remain A Growing Risk To Flight Safety appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: An United Airlines Boeing 777 airplane approaches San Diego International Airport for a landing at sunset on May 10, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Getty Images Following reports of three green laser illuminations near Boston Logan International Airport on September 15, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is once again warning of the dangers of handheld lasers pointed at aircraft. Flight crews were temporarily disrupted on approach and departure, raising concerns over a hazard that has increased over the past decade. Three aircraft report a laser strike incident at Boston Logan On Monday, September 13, three flights were targeted by lasers at Boston Logan Airport. According to the FAA’s incident report, “The crews of United Airlines Flight 2356, Southwest Airlines Flight 559 and Republic Airways Flight 4580 all reported being illuminated by a green laser.” While no injuries were reported, the FAA notified local authorities and launched an investigation. CNN provided details of the radio exchange between pilots and air traffic controllers, based on a recording from LiveATC.net. “Departure, American 4580. Just got lit up by a green laser off our right. It’s still going off,” the pilot of the American Airlines regional jet, operated by Republic Airways, is recorded as saying. “Even after we turned, it was still strobing.” The LiveATC.net recording also captured air traffic controllers warning pilots in the area, “Attention all aircraft, unauthorized laser illumination event is in progress. It’s been reported about two miles north of Boston, at 600 feet on departure.” Lasers are a growing threat to aviation The FAA maintains a record of laser strike incidents, which shows that they have been on the rise. Pilots reported 12,840 incidents in 2024, only slightly below the 13,304 cases logged in 2023—the highest number ever…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 00:45