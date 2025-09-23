Bursa MEXC
Berita Kripto
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Google integrates Solana chart in search results
The post Google integrates Solana chart in search results appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Google now displays real-time Solana price charts in search results, improving public access to Solana data. Users can quickly check Solana’s current price and historical performance without leaving Google. Google integrated Solana price charts directly into its search results, marking another step in mainstream visibility for the high-performance blockchain platform. The search integration allows users to view real-time price data and charts for Solana without navigating to external cryptocurrency websites or trading platforms. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/google-solana-price-chart-integration/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:32
Ethereum and XRP Dominate Headlines, While MAGAX Presale Captures DeFi Buzz
Ethereum and XRP continue to shape the crypto market in 2025, but a Meme-to-Earn presale token, MAGAX, is capturing investor attention with viral momentum.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 01:30
D4vd Surges On Spotify Amid Dead Body Investigation
The post D4vd Surges On Spotify Amid Dead Body Investigation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Singer D4vd’s music is getting a huge streaming boost on Spotify as his song “Romantic Homicide” hits the top ten for the first time in years, weeks after police found a decomposing body in a car registered under his name. D4vd’s song “Romantic Homicide” is surging on the charts. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage) WireImage Key Facts “Romantic Homicide,” D4vd’s biggest hit that went viral on TikTok in 2022, hit No. 8 on Spotify’s U.S. daily songs chart Monday, the song’s highest peak in years. “Romantic Homicide” was nowhere to be found on the Spotify charts before police found a body in a car belonging to the singer earlier this month, and the song has consistently risen since then, hitting the top ten this weekend. D4vd’s other songs have also gotten a boost, including “Feel It,” which ranks No. 38 on the Spotify chart, and “Here With Me,” which is No. 39 as of Monday. D4vd hit a new all-time high on the Spotify artists chart Monday, reaching No. 42, rising seven spots from the day prior. The singer ranked much lower on the daily artists chart weeks ago, ranking No. 121 on Sept. 7, the day before investigators found a body in his car. D4vd also made gains on YouTube, where “Romantic Homicide” ranked No. 5 on the music videos chart Saturday, and Apple Music, where “Romantic Homicide” ranks No. 46 on the U.S. chart. What Is “romantic Homicide” About? In “Romantic Homicide,” D4vd sings about the end of a relationship, comparing the feeling of forgetting about his previous lover to them figuratively dying in his mind. He sings: “In the back of my mind, I killed you / And I didn’t even regret it / I can’t believe I said it, but it’s true / I hate you.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:24
PayPal Ventures Expands Into Stablecoins With PYUSD
The post PayPal Ventures Expands Into Stablecoins With PYUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights PayPal USD enables instant, low-fee payments on Stablechain $28M seed funding boosts stablecoin-focused blockchain network Stable and PayPal plan new products to reshape digital payments PayPal Ventures and Stable Push Blockchain Payments Forward PayPal Ventures, the venture arm of PayPal, has joined the latest funding round for the Stable project, which is developing its own L1 blockchain, Stablechain. The collaboration also includes the integration of PayPal’s stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), into the blockchain ecosystem. The PYUSD stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, will enable users to make fast, low-cost transactions for both commercial and financial purposes on Stablechain. The implementation will leverage the LayerZero cross-chain protocol, ensuring broad blockchain compatibility and near-instant transaction finality. Exploring the Future of Payments With PYUSD Stable and PayPal are not stopping at just integration. Both companies plan to explore additional products related to stablecoin utility and digital payments over the coming months. The roadmap for 2025 promises further updates and new product launches, signaling a continued push for innovation in blockchain-based payments. Seed Funding Strengthens Stablechain Ambitions In early August 2025, Stable raised $28 million in seed funding to develop a network optimized for stablecoins and payment transactions. This funding positions Stablechain to become a leading platform for next-generation blockchain payments, powered by PYUSD. With PayPal’s backing and a strong technological foundation, PYUSD’s launch on Stablechain could redefine the way businesses and users transact digitally, paving the way for a faster, cheaper, and more efficient blockchain payment ecosystem. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11204/pay-pal-ventures-expands-into-stablecoins-with-pyusd
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:23
Mutuum Finance shines with 16,450+ holders, $0.06 target
The post Mutuum Finance shines with 16,450+ holders, $0.06 target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Mutuum Finance has raised over $16 million in its presale, attracting more than 16,400 holders as it advances toward its $0.06 launch price with a beta platform ready on day one. Summary MUTM presale price has risen from $0.01 to $0.035, with launch set at $0.06, reflecting strong investor confidence. The project has sold over 720 million tokens and engaged its community through dashboards, rankings, and giveaways. Beta platform with dual lending markets, mtTokens, and buy-and-distribute model will launch alongside the token, backed by a CertiK audit and bug bounty program. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized finance protocol that has maintained a solid traction with its presale progressing. The project has already collected over $16 million, had over 16,400 holders, and sold more than 720 million tokens. At present valued at $0.035 in Phase Six, the token will eventually go live at its established live price of 0.06, which is a big milestone in what analysts have termed as one of the best presales in 2025. This consistent increase highlights the trust that the investors have in the roadmap and utility-based strategy of Mutuum Finance. Presale performance to date Mutuum Finance began its presale in early 2025, offering MUTM tokens at just $0.01 in Phase One. Since then, the project has advanced through multiple stages, with each phase increasing the token price by around 15–20%. By the time Phase Five closed, the token had reached $0.030, and today in presale Phase Six it is priced at $0.035. This progression represents a 250%–350% appreciation compared to the earliest buyers, with the official launch price of $0.06 set to deliver a 500% token value increase from the starting level. Even…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:05
IREN Doubles AI Cloud Fleet to 23K GPUs, Shares Jump 11% in Pre-Market Trading
The post IREN Doubles AI Cloud Fleet to 23K GPUs, Shares Jump 11% in Pre-Market Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IREN (IREN) jumped 11% in pre-market trading to $43 after the company announced it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to 23,000 GPUs, lifting its annualized run-rate revenue target to more than $500 million by Q1 of 2026. The company invested about $674 million in 7,100 NVIDIA B300s, 4,200 NVIDIA B200s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. Deliveries will be staged over the coming months at IREN’s Prince George campus, which alongside Texas facilities, can eventually host over 60,000 Blackwell GPUs. The expanded fleet now includes 1,900 NVIDIA H100s and H200s, 19,100 NVIDIA B200s and B300s, 1,200 NVIDIA GB300s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. The addition of AMD hardware broadens IREN’s offering and customer reach. “As global demand for compute accelerates, customers are increasingly seeking partners who can deliver scale quickly,” said Co-CEO Daniel Roberts. “Doubling our fleet to more than 23,000 GPUs in just a few months highlights the strength of our vertically integrated platform.” IREN is simultaneously working on financing initiatives to support growth while mitigating any impact on its 50 EH/s bitcoin BTC$112,724.33 mining operations. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/iren-shares-jump-11-in-pre-market-trading-as-bitcoin-miner-doubles-ai-cloud-fleet
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:58
RippleX Unveils XRPL DeFi Roadmap: Key Highlights Inside…
The post RippleX Unveils XRPL DeFi Roadmap: Key Highlights Inside… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RippleX has announced the next phase of its XRPL Institutional DeFi roadmap. The update focuses on compliance, lending, and privacy. It signals a clear push to bring regulated players on-chain. RippleX is Ripple’s developer and innovation arm. It supports the XRPL (XRP Ledger) ecosystem, funds projects, and develops features like tokenization and DeFi tooling. Roadmap Highlights The roadmap outlines three pillars for growth. First, compliance features like Credentials and Deep Freeze are already live. Second, a native lending protocol will launch with XRPL Version 3.0.0 later this year. Sponsored Sponsored Third, zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) integrations are in development. These will enable confidential transactions while keeping regulators satisfied. RippleX expects confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs) in early 2026. RippleX XRPL Roadmap. Source: RippleX XRPL has recorded over $1 billion in monthly stablecoin volume. It now ranks in the top 10 chains for real-world asset activity. RippleX sees these milestones as proof that institutional DeFi is scaling fast. “This momentum underscores XRPL’s evolution into a leading blockchain for real-world finance. The ledger is increasingly positioned to power two of the most significant use cases in global markets today: stablecoin payments and collateral management, with tokenization providing the essential foundation. What began as an ambitious vision for regulated, on-chain finance is now rapidly becoming industry standard,” RippleX said in a press release shared with BeInCrypto. This shift mirrors what we have seen in tokenization markets. BeInCrypto recently reported on the US Department of Commerce’s plans to put macroeconomic data like GDP and PCE Index on the blockchain, highlighting growing mainstream adoption of digital assets. XRPL’s Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard is part of that same wave, aiming to give issuers tools for regulated on-chain finance. We also covered the rise of compliance-first DeFi platforms earlier this year. Ripple’s permissioned DEX launch was one example of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:53
LayerZero Drives Confidence with ZRO Buyback
Cryptocurrency markets are poised for potential gains in the near future, as stakeholders prepare for favorable shifts. Despite these aspirations, tangible effects are yet to be observed in market trends.Continue Reading:LayerZero Drives Confidence with ZRO Buyback
Coinstats
2025/09/23 00:35
CSRC Calls on Brokers to Pause Tokenized Asset Deals in Hong Kong
Key HighlightsCSRC urges brokers to suspend tokenization of real-world assetsTokenized assets in Hong Kong surged dramatically in the past yearAuthorities aim to ensure proper preparation before market growthCSRC Calls on Hong Kong Brokers to Pause TokenizationThe China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has asked several local brokers to suspend activities related to the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.According to the sources, the recommendations were informal and voiced over the past few weeks. One source noted that the move is intended to mitigate risks associated with this new business model and ensure companies’ statements are accurate and legitimate before scaling operations. This pause also gives regulators time to assess compliance measures and potential market impacts, protecting both investors and the broader financial system.Hong Kong Crypto Market Faces Growing OversightThe news comes amid rapid growth in Hong Kong’s crypto market, where authorities have taken steps toward creating a digital financial hub. Recent measures include a licensing regime for crypto exchanges and pledges to support blockchain innovation. Analysts say the CSRC’s intervention reflects concerns about market volatility, fraud risks, and investor protection in the fast-expanding tokenized asset sector.Tokenized Assets on the RiseEarlier reports revealed that Seazen Group Ltd, one of China’s largest developers, plans to issue tokenized private debt by the end of 2025. In addition, a June 2025 CoinGecko report found that treasury tokenization surged by 545% to $5.6 billion, while stablecoins reached nearly $225 billion in tokenized volume.The CSRC’s move signals that regulators are actively monitoring the tokenization boom, aiming to balance innovation with investor protection as Hong Kong strengthens its role as a crypto-friendly financial center. With tokenized assets gaining momentum globally, the pause also allows firms to align with regulatory standards before launching large-scale offerings.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 00:32
Democrats signal support for bipartisan solution to market structure bill
A Republican-backed bill to create a market structure for digital assets is expected to head for a vote in the Senate Banking Committee soon. A group of Democratic senators in the US Congress has signaled its intention to work with Republicans on advancing legislation to establish a digital asset market structure framework.In a Friday statement, 12 Democrats, including members of the Senate Banking Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, issued a statement ahead of an expected vote on a crypto market structure bill pushed by Republican leadership.“We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale,” the statement reads. “Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration.”Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/23 00:31
