The post China's Securities Regulatory Authority Issues Warning on RWA Assets in Hong Kong! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The China Securities Regulatory Authority (CSRC) has advised several local brokerages to halt their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. At least two major brokerages have received informal warnings in this regard, according to sources. Chinese Regulator Puts Brakes on RWA Tokenization Activities in Hong Kong RWA tokenization involves converting traditional financial assets like real estate, bonds, or commodities into blockchain-based digital tokens. While this area has attracted interest from institutional investors globally, China has been cautious. Hong Kong has recently been taking steps toward its goal of becoming a leading digital asset hub in Asia. While the territory provides a relatively more liberal environment for crypto exchanges and token-based financial products, mainland China is more cautious, citing financial stability and risk management concerns. According to experts, the CSRC's warning is a reflection of Hong Kong's search for a balance between its digital asset strategy and Beijing's strict regulatory focus. Industry analysts say the temporary restriction on Chinese brokerages raises questions about whether it will limit Hong Kong's appeal to global investors. However, market players are unanimous in their view that in the long term, Hong Kong will not back down from its goal of creating a safe environment for digital assets by clarifying the regulatory framework.
The post Strive acquires Semler Scientific in Bitcoin-focused merger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive, Inc. said on Monday that it will acquire Semler Scientific, Inc. in an all-stock transaction that will significantly expand its corporate Bitcoin holdings. The merger values Semler at a 210% premium, with each of its shares exchanged for 21.05 Strive Class A shares. Alongside the announcement, Strive disclosed the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin at an average cost of $116,047 each, or roughly $675 million, bringing its total treasury to 5,886 Bitcoin. After closing, the combined company expects to hold more than 10,900 Bitcoin, a figure that would place it among the fastest-growing corporate Bitcoin holders. Strive, which went public in 2022 as the first Bitcoin-focused asset manager, has pursued a strategy of accumulating Bitcoin per share to outperform the asset long-term. By contrast, Semler Scientific entered the market as the second U.S. public firm to adopt Bitcoin as a primary reserve asset, funding purchases with equity and cash flows from its medical diagnostics operations. Semler's flagship product, QuantaFlo, is an FDA-cleared test for peripheral arterial disease. The merged company plans to explore monetizing or distributing this diagnostics business while expanding into preventative healthcare. The boards of both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which is subject to standard regulatory and shareholder approvals. Strive's management team will remain in place, while Semler's executive chairman Eric Semler is expected to join the board. The companies say they intend to pursue a "preferred equity only" model to avoid debt risks common in leveraged Bitcoin strategies. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.
The post USD/JPY continues to face pressure above 148.00, investors await Fed Powell's speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY faces pressure above 148.00 as the US Dollar falls back. The Fed reduced interest rates last week and signaled further decline in interest rates to 3.6% by the year-end. Investors await Fed Powell's speech for fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook. The USD/JPY pair trades subduedly near 148.00 during the European trading hours on Monday. The pair has been facing selling pressure above 148.00 from almost two weeks. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, falls back after struggling to extend its recent recovery move above 97.80. The USD Index gained sharply in past few trading days after the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday, in which it reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%. The Fed signaled through its dot plot that Federal Funds Rate could decline to 3.6% by the year end. Meanwhile, investors await speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which is scheduled on Tuesday. Investors will look for cues about whether the Fed will continue reducing interest rates even as inflation is well above the central bank's target of 2%. In Japan, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) held interest rates steady at 0.5% on Friday and kept the door open for further monetary policy tightening. Meanwhile, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary and Prime Minister contender, Yoshimasa Hayashi, has supported BoJ's hawkish view stating that the central bank is conducting the monetary policy in a way that does not deviate much from the government's thinking. Economic Indicator Fed's Chair Powell speech Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to…
The post Hong Kong Explores Long-Term Investment Opportunities in Digital Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 22, 2025 08:28 The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research examines long-term investing opportunities in a digital economy, focusing on demographic shifts and financial product development. The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), part of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance (AoF), has released a pivotal report titled "Long-term Investing in Hong Kong: Developments and Opportunities in a Digital Economy." This report delves into the intricacies of Hong Kong's investing landscape amid the evolving digital economy, as reported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Key Survey Findings The report, building upon prior research by the HKIMR on demographic changes and asset markets, incorporates insights from two comprehensive surveys. One survey, conducted with the Investor and Financial Education Council, assessed Hong Kong residents' investment decisions. Another survey, in collaboration with a consulting firm, gathered perspectives from local market participants on product development and technology adoption. Findings reveal that while Hong Kong residents possess strong foundational financial knowledge, there is a significant need for increased awareness of financial products related to long-term investing. Despite having a wide array of globally competitive accumulation products, 67% of market participants identified a gap in decumulation product options, which are essential for effective long-term financial planning. Digital Adoption and Future Directions The study also highlights the high level of digital adoption among the surveyed groups. Notably, 72% of residents reported using digital financial services in the past year. Furthermore, about 70% of market participants are either currently adopting or planning to adopt mobile and web platforms to distribute long-term financial products. These findings suggest a strong trend towards embracing digital solutions to enhance financial product distribution and cost efficiency. To fortify Hong Kong's long-term investment ecosystem, the report advocates for…
The post Crucial $111.4K Level Could Trigger Downturn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bear Market Warning: Crucial $111.4K Level Could Trigger Downturn
The post $7-$9 Likely, But Layer Brett's Viral Momentum Suggests Unmatched Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 18:10 XRP Price projections between $7–$9 reflect steady adoption and renewed confidence after regulatory clarity. Analysts highlight strong technicals, but another contender, Layer Brett, is seizing viral momentum that suggests potentially greater upside. While Ripple's path seems charted toward predictable gains, LBRETT's surge thrives on community hype, rapid traction, and meme-driven energy. The comparison sets a stage where traditional strength meets unpredictable, explosive growth. Will XRP Price Sustain Momentum or Slip Back? The increase in usage, the clarity of the regulatory framework, and the technical robustness of Ripple are the three pillars that support its march toward the $7-$9 range. According to analysts who are associated with the energy surrounding the  XRP Price projection, a breakthrough is expected to occur as soon as the main resistance zones are cleared, with bulls looking to reach $7–$8 in the short term. Optimism on potential rises in the XRP Price originates from positive court decisions and institutional involvement, both of which serve to strengthen sentiment. If the volume remains above previous highs, the XRP Price could reach the anticipated range; if the volume does not remain above previous highs, volatility may force the XRP Price to return to previously supported levels. Why Traders Are Chasing Layer Brett Layer Brett perfectly balances viral meme culture with tangible blockchain functionality. Beyond radiating an electrifying meme aura, it simultaneously functions as a Layer 2 network for Ethereum. Built on ETH's enormous ecosystem, it enables near-instant transfers with negligible costs. This synergy gives LBRETT exceptional momentum to potentially generate extraordinary profits. Its meme foundation makes it prone to sharp price swings, yet its practical role as a utility token shields it from fear, uncertainty, and doubt that often damage ordinary meme coins. Adding to the attraction is its gamified staking mechanism,…
The post Arca CIO fires at Uniswap founder – 'Turn on revenues, buybacks, or don't have a token' appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UNI, the governance token of leading decentralized protocol Uniswap, has come under heat after Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at digital investment firm Arca, criticized its utility, calling it "a complete nonsense token" without clear revenue-sharing or buyback mechanisms. The drama unfolded on X after Hayden Adams, founder of Uniswap, celebrated record trading volumes on the decentralized exchange.  Dorman responded that while the protocol's performance was impressive, UNI's tokenomics offered little to holders under current market conditions and shifting regulations. We're not bear posting Uniswap. We're bear posting $UNI. Just a complete nonsense token in today's market & changing regulatory environment. Everything you and your VCs stand for is irrelevant. Turn on revenues & buybacks, or don't bother having a token. https://t.co/22jWtBOmZ5 — Jeff Dorman (@jdorman81) September 21, 2025 Trading volumes soar, but token utility questioned Uniswap is the world's largest decentralized exchange by trading volume, and it has hit a new milestone, having already processed more than $270 billion in this third quarter and still counting, as there are a few more days to go before the end of the quarter.  Adams highlighted this milestone, writing, "Always funny to see people bear post Uniswap," noting that the platform's volumes had already exceeded $270 billion this quarter and were on track for more than $1 trillion annually for the first time. He added that the regulatory environment had "massively improved" and that there were "many exciting things on the horizon."Dorman shot back, stating that people are not bearish on the protocol itself but on the UNI token. He said, "We're not bear posting Uniswap. We're bear posting $UNI. Just a complete nonsense token in today's market & changing regulatory environment. Everything you and your VCs stand for is irrelevant. Turn on revenues & buybacks, or don't bother having a token." …
The post Here Are The 'Dancing With The Stars' One-Hit Wonders Night Songs And Dances appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DANCING WITH THE STARS – "Premiere" (3401) – "Dancing with the Stars" returns for its 20th anniversary. Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, the ballroom welcomes 14 new celebrities for their first live performance. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) WITNEY CARSON, ROBERT IRWIN (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Following the impressive Dancing With the Stars premiere, the competition is kicking off its first themed week on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Here's everything to know about the episode, from the theme to the songs and dances the remaining celebrities and their pro partners will perform. Last week, judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli awarded scores ranging from four to eight. Carrie Ann Inaba was absent from the show while recovering from an undisclosed illness, but she's expected to return for Tuesday's show. "I'm resting up and can't wait to be back next week in good health," the longtime judge wrote on Instagram last week. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Whitney Carson, as well as Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt with Mark Ballas, tied for the highest score of the night, earning 15 points out of 20.
The post Arrae Taps Pamela Anderson To Redefine How Women Navigate Midlife Wellness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pamela Anderson is the face of Arrae’s newest product designed for perimenopause and menopause. Courtesy of Arrae Leading wellness brand known for its chic, science-backed supplements, Arrae, is rewriting the rules around menopause with MB-1 45+. An extension of the company’s best-selling MB-1 (Metabolic Burn) line, this innovative product redefines how women navigate perimenopause, menopause, and midlife changes. The natural formula revitalizes metabolism, balances hormone levels, and provides steady energy levels — empowering women to show up with ease and confidence. The brand partnered with Pamela Anderson to be the voice and vision behind the campaign. As a champion for inner radiance and self-acceptance, Anderson naturally inspires others to embrace their most authentic selves. Her energizing spirit and grounded outlook on life affirms that menopause isn’t a pause, but a new beginning. It’s a chapter where every woman deserves to feel deeply rooted in her hard-earned sense of self. “Instead of resisting change, Pamela Anderson has always leveraged it as a superpower, evolving with each chapter of life,” said Siff Haider, Co-founder of Arrae. “We created MB-1 45+ to support women through the process of aging, while honoring the incredible insight and confidence they carry forward. And with Pamela at the heart of the campaign, we hope to amplify this message of thriving in every season of life.” Pamela Anderson with co-founders of Arrae, Nish Samantray and Siff Haider. Courtesy of Arrae In a category crowded with “quick fixes,” MB-1 45+ takes a different approach. Its targeted blend supports women through every stage of menopause using 8 clinically-studied ingredients — including a targeted probiotic, essential nutrients, and herbs. Just two daily capsules increase circulating estrogen levels, reduce cravings, stabilize mood, and promote healthy weight management. “Before we even launched this partnership, Pamela tested the product and loved it. She was…
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/altcoin-market-bitcoin-dominance-update/
