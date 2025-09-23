Arrae Taps Pamela Anderson To Redefine How Women Navigate Midlife Wellness
Pamela Anderson is the face of Arrae's newest product designed for perimenopause and menopause. Courtesy of Arrae Leading wellness brand known for its chic, science-backed supplements, Arrae, is rewriting the rules around menopause with MB-1 45+. An extension of the company's best-selling MB-1 (Metabolic Burn) line, this innovative product redefines how women navigate perimenopause, menopause, and midlife changes. The natural formula revitalizes metabolism, balances hormone levels, and provides steady energy levels — empowering women to show up with ease and confidence. The brand partnered with Pamela Anderson to be the voice and vision behind the campaign. As a champion for inner radiance and self-acceptance, Anderson naturally inspires others to embrace their most authentic selves. Her energizing spirit and grounded outlook on life affirms that menopause isn't a pause, but a new beginning. It's a chapter where every woman deserves to feel deeply rooted in her hard-earned sense of self. "Instead of resisting change, Pamela Anderson has always leveraged it as a superpower, evolving with each chapter of life," said Siff Haider, Co-founder of Arrae. "We created MB-1 45+ to support women through the process of aging, while honoring the incredible insight and confidence they carry forward. And with Pamela at the heart of the campaign, we hope to amplify this message of thriving in every season of life." Pamela Anderson with co-founders of Arrae, Nish Samantray and Siff Haider. Courtesy of Arrae In a category crowded with "quick fixes," MB-1 45+ takes a different approach. Its targeted blend supports women through every stage of menopause using 8 clinically-studied ingredients — including a targeted probiotic, essential nutrients, and herbs. Just two daily capsules increase circulating estrogen levels, reduce cravings, stabilize mood, and promote healthy weight management. "Before we even launched this partnership, Pamela tested the product and loved it. She was…
