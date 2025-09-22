Bursa MEXC
Bitcoin News: Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive and Semler Scientific Merger Creates 11,000 Bitcoin Treasury
The post Bitcoin News: Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive and Semler Scientific Merger Creates 11,000 Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin news gave some respite despite the larger market blues as Strive announced the acquisition of Semler Scientific. The company also announced a new purchase of 5,816 BTC worth $675 million. The merger would be key to their direction as Bitcoin treasury-focused companies. Vivek Ramaswamy-led Strive announced the acquisition of Semler Scientific on Monday, combining two leading Bitcoin treasury companies. The company also revealed a new purchase of 5,816 BTC worth $675 million, bolstering its Bitcoin treasury to hold 5,886 BTC. Strive and Semler Scientific to Merge Bitcoin Treasury Nasdaq-listed Strive disclosed signing a definitive agreement to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction. Vivek Ramaswamy’s company will also consider monetizing or distributing Semler Scientific’s profitable diagnostics business, according to the official announcement on September 22. The merger will create one of the most Bitcoin treasury-focused companies. It will hold nearly 11,000 BTC in its corporate Bitcoin treasury, while raising funds to buy additional BTC in the accelerated Bitcoin strategy. Semler Scientific executive chairman Eric Semler is anticipated to join Strive management and Board of Directors. The board plans to work with a “preferred equity only” leverage model, removing debt maturity risks. Strive Acquires Semler Scientific | Source: Matt Cole Commenting on combining two pioneering Bitcoin treasury companies, Strive CEO Matt Cole, said the merger positions the firm among top Bitcoin treasury companies. He confirmed that the combined companies would acquire BTC at an “unmatched pace,” saying, Strive Purchases $675 Million in Bitcoin Strive raised its total bitcoin holdings to 5,886 BTC after the latest BTC purchase worth $675 million. The company acquired an additional 5,816 BTC at an average price of $116,047 per coin. On September 15, Vivek Ramaswamy’s company debuted its Bitcoin treasury with 69 BTC. The firm announced creating significant value for its stockholders with…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:27
USD/CHF retreats below 0.7950 with Fed speakers on focus
The post USD/CHF retreats below 0.7950 with Fed speakers on focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar retreats from 0.7970 highs against the Swiss Franc and turns negative on the day. Investors have trimmed US Dollar longs, awaiting speeches from Fed officials. In Switzerland, the SNB’s monetary policy decisions are likely to set the CHF’s near-term direction. The US Dollar rally against the Swiss franc was capped at 0.7970 on Monday, and the pair retreated to levels right below 0.7945 as market sentiment deteriorated during the European Session, with all eyes on a slew of Fed speakers due later today. Five Fed Governors are scheduled to give further details about the bank´s monetary policy plans. The main focus will be on the newest member, Stephen Miran, who is expected to delve into the reasons that prompted him to dissent from the committee and vote for a 50 basis points rate cut last week. These speeches will frame the Chairman Powell’s conference, due on Tuesday. The tone of Powell’s press release contrasted with the bank’s dovish projections and provided a fresh impulse to the US Dollar. Investors will be very attentive to his comments on Tuesday to corroborate their bets on back-to-back rate cuts. In Switzerland, the main focus is on the SNB’s monetary policy decision, due on Thursday. The bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate at 0%. The market will be eager to know the chances of cutting further into negative territory amid the recent weak macroeconomic data and the uncertainty around the trade relations with the US. Central banks FAQs Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:21
ETF Weekly Recap: Bitcoin Leads With $887 Million, Ether Keeps Pace With $557 Million
The post ETF Weekly Recap: Bitcoin Leads With $887 Million, Ether Keeps Pace With $557 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $887 million in net inflows across the week, while ether ETFs added $557 million. The bulk of gains were driven by Blackrock and Fidelity, reaffirming their dominance in the ETF landscape. ETF Inflows Signal Renewed Confidence as Bitcoin and Ether Products See Billions in Activity Momentum continued for crypto ETFs last week, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/etf-weekly-recap-bitcoin-leads-with-887-million-ether-keeps-pace-with-557-million/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:13
PayPal Expands Stablecoin, FTX To Repay, Bitcoin Adoption Gets Stronger
The post PayPal Expands Stablecoin, FTX To Repay, Bitcoin Adoption Gets Stronger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 22, 2025 at 16:00 // News The crypto market saw a mix of institutional integration, major corporate moves, and political developments in the second half of September. Coinidol.com takes a look at the top five most interesting headlines from the past two weeks. While prices faced volatility, the underlying infrastructure and adoption continued to grow, demonstrating a maturing industry. PayPal expands stablecoin to 9 new blockchains PayPal announced that its stablecoin, PYUSD, will expand its availability to nine additional blockchains. This marks a major step toward making PYUSD a truly interoperable and multi-chain digital currency. The expansion is a powerful signal from a traditional finance giant that it is committed to building bridges with the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. By leveraging the fast, low-cost transaction capabilities of multiple blockchains, PayPal is positioning its stablecoin for broader use cases, from peer-to-peer payments to on-chain commerce. This development is a key step in bringing the stability of fiat currencies to the speed and efficiency of the blockchain world. FTX to repay creditors: a milestone in crypto’s recovery The collapsed crypto exchange FTX made a crucial announcement, stating its plan to repay $1.6 billion to creditors by the end of September. This marks a significant milestone in the long and complex bankruptcy process. The distribution, which will be the third payout to creditors, is a positive development that provides some measure of closure for those who lost funds in the exchange’s collapse. The structured approach to repayment, which prioritizes certain groups of creditors, provides a crucial precedent for future insolvencies in the crypto space. This news signals that even the biggest failures in the industry can lead to a formal resolution, potentially rebuilding some of the trust lost during the 2022 market downturn. A new crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:07
Founder Outlines Vision to Bring ADA Into Daily Life
The post Founder Outlines Vision to Bring ADA Into Daily Life appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain 22 September 2025 | 18:05 For years, Cardano has marketed itself as a blockchain built on patience and principles. Now, its founder Charles Hoskinson is laying out a blueprint that aims to push the project far beyond its reputation as just another smart contract platform. At the heart of Hoskinson’s plan is a push to embed Cardano into everyday financial interactions. He envisions a world where the Hydra scaling protocol powers transactions at vending machines, ATMs, and retail point-of-sale systems – a physical presence for what has so far been a mostly digital network. Another cornerstone of the roadmap is privacy through Midnight, a sidechain project designed to provide “rational privacy” for Cardano users. Hoskinson argues that without credible privacy tools, blockchains cannot achieve the resilience or freedom needed to compete with traditional systems. But his vision doesn’t stop at consumer payments. Hoskinson wants Cardano to evolve into the default launchpad for new blockchains, leveraging investments in partner chains and a security-first validator structure. He describes this as building the most reliable AVS (Actively Validated Services) experience in the space, turning ADA into an anchor for other ecosystems rather than just a standalone asset. In Hoskinson’s words, Cardano must remain faithful to its founding ethos – decentralization and resilience – while also expanding its global footprint. He even floated the idea of partnerships with Bitcoin-aligned ecosystems, a move that could bring additional liquidity and credibility. For investors, the unanswered question is whether this roadmap can finally translate into price action. ADA has been locked between $0.70 and $0.80 for months, repeatedly failing to sustain a breakout above $1. If Cardano’s expansion into payments, privacy, and partner chains gains real traction, Hoskinson believes that ceiling won’t hold for long. What emerges from this vision is not just a blockchain chasing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:03
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack
The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
CoinPedia
2025/09/23 00:45
Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center
TLDRs; Equinix opens its first Chennai data center, investing $69M to expand AI-ready infrastructure in southern India. CN1 facility launches with 800 cabinets, scalable to 4,250, designed for high-density AI workloads and liquid cooling. Equinix signs nuclear energy deals to secure reliable, round-the-clock power for expanding AI data center operations. Expansion strengthens India’s digital infrastructure, [...] The post Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 00:08
The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.
PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
PANews
2025/09/22 23:50
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A Rally to $0.0001 Will Be Exciting, but the Biggest Meme Coin Gains in 2025 Will Come From Little Pepe (LILPEPE)
Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most recognizable meme coins in the world, has reentered the spotlight as speculation builds around a possible surge toward the long-awaited $0.0001 mark. However, analysts believe the biggest meme coin gains in 2025 will come from Little Pepe (LILPEPE). So while SHIB remains a solid pick, it’s past its
Coinstats
2025/09/22 23:30
From "Decentralized" to "Unified": SUPCON Uses SeaTunnel to Build an Efficient Data Collection Frame
99% lower failures, 100% consistency, 70% less O&M cost. Big thanks to @ApacheSeaTunnel!
Hackernoon
2025/09/22 20:00
