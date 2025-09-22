2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Digitap’s $TAP Gains Momentum, XRP Investors Seek Alternatives

Digitap’s $TAP Gains Momentum, XRP Investors Seek Alternatives

Ripple’s XRP has been one of the most talked-about crypto tokens for the entire cross-border payments. It was viewed by a lot of retail investors as the future of global The post Digitap’s $TAP Gains Momentum, XRP Investors Seek Alternatives appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.373-0.79%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23144-15.33%
XRP
XRP$2.8569-1.26%
Kongsi
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/23 00:30
Kongsi
White House confirms no “golden share” in TikTok

White House confirms no “golden share” in TikTok

Donald Trump is staying out of TikTok’s wallet. The White House confirmed Monday that the President has no plan to grab an ownership stake or take a so-called “golden share” in the video-sharing giant, as the U.S. moves forward with a deal to restructure the platform’s American operations. This update came during a press call […]
Union
U$0.010924-16.52%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003508-9.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.603-7.48%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:27
Kongsi
Vivek Ramaswamy's Strive acquires Semler Scientific in $675M all-stock deal

Vivek Ramaswamy's Strive acquires Semler Scientific in $675M all-stock deal

Strive, Inc., the investment firm co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, is making waves in the corporate Bitcoin landscape with the announcement of an all-stock acquisition of Semler Scientific. The deal, estimated to be worth $675 million, strengthens Strive’s position in Bitcoin, putting the company in the top ranks of public cryptocurrency holders. The move is a […]
Waves
WAVES$1.0012-4.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.1136-7.56%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:16
Kongsi
Pepe Price Prediction: Massive “Triangle Pattern” Signals Big Move – This Breakout Could Start Meme Coin Season

Pepe Price Prediction: Massive “Triangle Pattern” Signals Big Move – This Breakout Could Start Meme Coin Season

Pepe (PEPE), the meme coin sensation of 2023, may be on the verge of a massive breakout as a critical triangle consolidation pattern tightens on the daily chart. The post Pepe Price Prediction: Massive “Triangle Pattern” Signals Big Move – This Breakout Could Start Meme Coin Season appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Movement
MOVE$0.1136-7.56%
MAY
MAY$0.03973-6.60%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000956-5.15%
Kongsi
Coinspeaker2025/09/23 00:13
Kongsi
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16531+2.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03209-3.22%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Kongsi
Ripple (XRP) Set to Dip Toward $2.75 as Smart Money Investors Favor This Altcoin at Just $0.035

Ripple (XRP) Set to Dip Toward $2.75 as Smart Money Investors Favor This Altcoin at Just $0.035

The price direction of Ripple (XRP) is running out of steam, according to analysts who cite a possible retracement to the $2.75 mark in the months ahead. In spite of XRP being a top contender for cross-border payments, its short-term direction has caused some investors to exercise caution. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), on the other […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004549-8.96%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23144-15.33%
XRP
XRP$2.8569-1.26%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:00
Kongsi
Water150 Sponsors ETHSofia and JFEX 2025, Making Waves in Major Innovation and Finance Stages

Water150 Sponsors ETHSofia and JFEX 2025, Making Waves in Major Innovation and Finance Stages

Water150, the project developed by the Longhouse Foundation to become the world’s most trusted source of premium spring water secured in a blockchain-powered ecosystem designed to reserve water for at least 150 years, steps into the global limelight as it becomes a prominent presence and sponsoring hydration partner at two of the biggest conventions in […]
Waves
WAVES$1.0012-4.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.13238-15.82%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 23:56
Kongsi
Tesla faces regulator backlash over Bay Area robotaxi claims

Tesla faces regulator backlash over Bay Area robotaxi claims

Regulators in California and Washington are scrambling after Elon Musk claimed in July that Tesla would soon launch robotaxis in Austin, Texas, and the San Francisco Bay Area. On X, he posted that the company would roll them out “probably in a month or two.” But Tesla had not even applied for the permits needed […]
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009267-3.63%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00902-3.01%
SOON
SOON$0.3558-0.33%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 23:03
Kongsi
SHHEIKH Token: Pioneering AI and Real-World Asset Integration in Blockchain

SHHEIKH Token: Pioneering AI and Real-World Asset Integration in Blockchain

The SHHEIKH token is the world's first AI-powered Real World Asset (RWA) token. The platform intends to use AI for asset selection and yield optimization, risk management, and governance.
RealLink
REAL$0.0597-3.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01194-6.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1236-10.36%
Kongsi
Hackernoon2025/09/22 22:34
Kongsi
What 316 GitHub Issues Teach Us About the Dark Side of Open Source

What 316 GitHub Issues Teach Us About the Dark Side of Open Source

From the viewpoint of stakeholders, this paper offers the first thorough analysis of unethical behavior in open-source software (OSS) initiatives. Our analysis of 316 GitHub problems from 301 repositories reveals 15 different forms of unethical activity, including six situations that haven't been examined before, including self-promotion, soft forking, misinformed licensing alterations, and naming confusion.
Threshold
T$0.01543-3.68%
SIX
SIX$0.02059-5.68%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.71869-19.16%
Kongsi
Hackernoon2025/09/22 18:02
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000