Digitap’s $TAP Gains Momentum, XRP Investors Seek Alternatives
Ripple’s XRP has been one of the most talked-about crypto tokens for the entire cross-border payments. It was viewed by a lot of retail investors as the future of global The post Digitap’s $TAP Gains Momentum, XRP Investors Seek Alternatives appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
TAP
$0.373
-0.79%
CROSS
$0.23144
-15.33%
XRP
$2.8569
-1.26%
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/23 00:30
White House confirms no “golden share” in TikTok
Donald Trump is staying out of TikTok’s wallet. The White House confirmed Monday that the President has no plan to grab an ownership stake or take a so-called “golden share” in the video-sharing giant, as the U.S. moves forward with a deal to restructure the platform’s American operations. This update came during a press call […]
U
$0.010924
-16.52%
WHITE
$0.0003508
-9.28%
TRUMP
$7.603
-7.48%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 00:27
Vivek Ramaswamy's Strive acquires Semler Scientific in $675M all-stock deal
Strive, Inc., the investment firm co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, is making waves in the corporate Bitcoin landscape with the announcement of an all-stock acquisition of Semler Scientific. The deal, estimated to be worth $675 million, strengthens Strive’s position in Bitcoin, putting the company in the top ranks of public cryptocurrency holders. The move is a […]
WAVES
$1.0012
-4.96%
MOVE
$0.1136
-7.56%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 00:16
Pepe Price Prediction: Massive “Triangle Pattern” Signals Big Move – This Breakout Could Start Meme Coin Season
Pepe (PEPE), the meme coin sensation of 2023, may be on the verge of a massive breakout as a critical triangle consolidation pattern tightens on the daily chart. The post Pepe Price Prediction: Massive “Triangle Pattern” Signals Big Move – This Breakout Could Start Meme Coin Season appeared first on Coinspeaker.
MOVE
$0.1136
-7.56%
MAY
$0.03973
-6.60%
PEPE
$0.00000956
-5.15%
Coinspeaker
2025/09/23 00:13
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry
Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
ESPORTS
$0.16531
+2.60%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PUSH
$0.03209
-3.22%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 00:07
Ripple (XRP) Set to Dip Toward $2.75 as Smart Money Investors Favor This Altcoin at Just $0.035
The price direction of Ripple (XRP) is running out of steam, according to analysts who cite a possible retracement to the $2.75 mark in the months ahead. In spite of XRP being a top contender for cross-border payments, its short-term direction has caused some investors to exercise caution. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), on the other […]
ALTCOIN
$0.0004549
-8.96%
CROSS
$0.23144
-15.33%
XRP
$2.8569
-1.26%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 00:00
Water150 Sponsors ETHSofia and JFEX 2025, Making Waves in Major Innovation and Finance Stages
Water150, the project developed by the Longhouse Foundation to become the world’s most trusted source of premium spring water secured in a blockchain-powered ecosystem designed to reserve water for at least 150 years, steps into the global limelight as it becomes a prominent presence and sponsoring hydration partner at two of the biggest conventions in […]
WAVES
$1.0012
-4.96%
MAJOR
$0.13238
-15.82%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 23:56
Tesla faces regulator backlash over Bay Area robotaxi claims
Regulators in California and Washington are scrambling after Elon Musk claimed in July that Tesla would soon launch robotaxis in Austin, Texas, and the San Francisco Bay Area. On X, he posted that the company would roll them out “probably in a month or two.” But Tesla had not even applied for the permits needed […]
ELON
$0.00000009267
-3.63%
AREA
$0.00902
-3.01%
SOON
$0.3558
-0.33%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 23:03
SHHEIKH Token: Pioneering AI and Real-World Asset Integration in Blockchain
The SHHEIKH token is the world's first AI-powered Real World Asset (RWA) token. The platform intends to use AI for asset selection and yield optimization, risk management, and governance.
REAL
$0.0597
-3.21%
TOKEN
$0.01194
-6.27%
AI
$0.1236
-10.36%
Hackernoon
2025/09/22 22:34
What 316 GitHub Issues Teach Us About the Dark Side of Open Source
From the viewpoint of stakeholders, this paper offers the first thorough analysis of unethical behavior in open-source software (OSS) initiatives. Our analysis of 316 GitHub problems from 301 repositories reveals 15 different forms of unethical activity, including six situations that haven't been examined before, including self-promotion, soft forking, misinformed licensing alterations, and naming confusion.
T
$0.01543
-3.68%
SIX
$0.02059
-5.68%
OPEN
$0.71869
-19.16%
Hackernoon
2025/09/22 18:02
