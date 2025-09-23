2025-09-23 Tuesday

South Korea Accelerates Digital Asset Regulation

South Korea Accelerates Digital Asset Regulation

The post South Korea Accelerates Digital Asset Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Stablecoin Legislation: South Korea Accelerates Digital Asset Regulation
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:45
LayerZero Foundation initiates buyback of 50 million ZRO from early backers

LayerZero Foundation initiates buyback of 50 million ZRO from early backers

The post LayerZero Foundation initiates buyback of 50 million ZRO from early backers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways LayerZero Foundation has initiated a buyback for 50 million ZRO tokens. The buyback targets early investors who supported LayerZero during its early development stages. LayerZero Foundation, the non-profit entity overseeing the development of the LayerZero blockchain interoperability protocol, today initiated a buyback of 50 million ZRO tokens from early backers. The buyback targets tokens held by initial investors who provided funding during the project's early development phases. Token buybacks in crypto are typically used to reduce circulating supply and signal long-term confidence in the protocol. ZRO launched in June 2024 with an initial fully diluted valuation of around $3.0 billion. The foundation distributed 8.5% of the token supply through an airdrop on launch day to bootstrap community participation. LayerZero's protocol connects over 50 blockchains and has facilitated more than 100 million cross-chain messages since launch, enhancing liquidity across decentralized applications.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:36
Powering the next generation of DAOs with advanced tooling

Powering the next generation of DAOs with advanced tooling

The post Powering the next generation of DAOs with advanced tooling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 By September 2025, Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) will have evolved from simple voting mechanisms to complex, on-chain entities requiring sophisticated tools for governance, operations, and treasury management. The specialized infrastructure of Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 offers a powerful suite of services that can help DAOs operate more intelligently, efficiently, and transparently. Oraichain can function as an "AI co-pilot" for DAO governance and operations. DAOs could integrate verifiable AI models to automate treasury management strategies, such as dynamically adjusting investment allocations based on real-time market data. For governance, AI can analyze complex proposals, summarize key arguments, and even model potential outcomes to help token holders make more informed voting decisions, all with the assurance of transparent, on-chain execution. Pinlink provides DAOs with essential, on-demand infrastructure. A DAO building a decentralized application, a gaming guild managing a metaverse presence, or a DeSci DAO running research simulations will all need computational resources. Pinlink allows the DAO's treasury to directly procure GPU power from a decentralized market, avoiding reliance on centralized cloud providers. This ensures the DAO's operations remain aligned with its decentralized ethos from the software down to the hardware layer. RSS3 serves as the DAO's transparent information and analytics engine. It can provide a structured data feed of all DAO activities, including governance votes, treasury transactions, and member contributions across multiple platforms. This creates a real-time, auditable dashboard of the organization's health and activity. This data can be used to create more equitable reward systems, identify key contributors, and provide the entire community with a clear, shared understanding of the DAO's operations. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: SUI drops 9% – 2 key zones will decide its next move!
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:32
Decoding The Market's Anxious Dip To 43

Decoding The Market’s Anxious Dip To 43

The post Decoding The Market's Anxious Dip To 43 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Decoding The Market's Anxious Dip To 43
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:27
Solana's stablecoin supply nears $13b: Marinade Labs exec explains why

Solana’s stablecoin supply nears $13b: Marinade Labs exec explains why

The post Solana's stablecoin supply nears $13b: Marinade Labs exec explains why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana's stablecoin supply is nearing $13 billion, with the network increasingly dominating stablecoin volumes. Summary Solana is becoming dominant in stablecoins, with supply nearing $13 billion The network processes nearly 50% of all USDC transfers Nicky Scannella from Marinade Labs explains why users are choosing Solana for stablecoins Stablecoins are quickly becoming the backbone of crypto, and Solana is capturing an ever-larger share of the pie. The network now hosts $12.8 billion in stablecoins, a figure that may soon surpass its April 2025 highs at $13 million. Stablecoin market cap on Solana | Source: DeFiLlama What is more, the Solana network processes almost half of all USDC transactions, with Circle recently minting an additional 250,000 USDC on the network. To explain why Solana is starting to dominate stablecoins, crypto.news reached out to Marinade Labs, a native Solana protocol with over $2.4 billion locked. Nicky Scannella, in charge of Business Development at Marinade Labs, explained what makes Solana so attractive for stablecoin transfers. Crypto.news: Solana now hosts over $12B in stablecoin supply — what's driving this inflow compared to Ethereum or other L1s? Nicky Scannella: Solana combines liquidity, security, and efficiency at scale, with the highest on-chain activity of any major chain. That makes it the best home for stablecoins. Add in momentum from SOL ETF approvals and fresh institutional interest from firms like BlackRock and Grayscale, and the inflows make sense. CN: How do you think the changing U.S. and global regulation of stablecoins will affect protocols like Marinade? NS: Marinade welcomes regulatory frameworks — we're prepared, especially with Marinade Select. Clear rules build trust without sacrificing Solana's decentralized nature. As stablecoin adoption grows, it also pushes us to expand our product line with more stablecoin-focused solutions, which is an exciting direction for us. CN: TradFi institutions and big tech…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:21
Jim Cramer advocates investing in individual stocks with Apple, Nvidia surge

Jim Cramer advocates investing in individual stocks with Apple, Nvidia surge

The post Jim Cramer advocates investing in individual stocks with Apple, Nvidia surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Jim Cramer recommends investing in individual stocks as opposed to broad market indices, highlighting Apple and Nvidia as examples of outperforming companies. Nvidia has risen nearly 37% year-to-date through September 2025, fueled by demand for its AI chips and data center technologies. Jim Cramer, the CNBC "Mad Money" host, has advocated for investing in individual stocks, citing the surge in Apple and Nvidia shares as examples of why targeted investments can outperform broader market strategies. The financial commentator's recommendation comes as both tech giants have delivered substantial gains this year. Nvidia has surged around 37% year-to-date, driven by demand for AI chips used in data centers and machine learning applications. Apple, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker, has also posted strong gains amid robust sales of its consumer electronics and growing services revenue. Both companies have been key drivers of S&P 500 performance this year. Cramer has historically emphasized owning rather than trading high-growth stocks. Nvidia exemplifies this approach, delivering over 1,300% returns since 2021, though the semiconductor company also experienced a steep drop in 2022 during broader market corrections. The Santa Clara-based GPU manufacturer specializes in graphics processing units used across gaming, AI, and data center applications, positioning it at the center of the artificial intelligence boom driving current market enthusiasm.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:18
Stack Sats Quickly: Deutsche Bank Predicts Bitcoin on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030

Stack Sats Quickly: Deutsche Bank Predicts Bitcoin on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030

The post Stack Sats Quickly: Deutsche Bank Predicts Bitcoin on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Deutsche Bank Research forecasts that Bitcoin will coexist with gold in central bank balance sheets by 2030. Corporate Bitcoin acquisitions totaled 463,685 BTC through Sept. 22, nearly tripling 2025's 164,250 BTC mining output. Strategic Bitcoin reserve initiatives across multiple countries could intensify institutional demand pressure. Deutsche Bank Research projected that Bitcoin (BTC) will coexist with gold in central bank balance sheets by 2030, which would mark a fundamental shift in how monetary authorities view digital assets. The forecast came amid mounting supply pressure as corporate accumulation outpaced new Bitcoin creation by nearly three-to-one. The German bank's September 2025 analysis concluded "there is room for both gold and Bitcoin to coexist on central bank balance sheets by 2030." The prediction positioned Bitcoin and gold as complementary diversifications to traditional safe-haven reserves due to their low correlation with other asset classes and inflation resistance. Despite Bitcoin falling 2.5% in the past 24 hours in a crash below $113,000, with $1.7 billion liquidated from the market, the bigger picture remained unchanged: institutional demand continued accelerating while supply growth decelerated. The short-term volatility masked longer-term structural shifts driving Bitcoin adoption across sovereign and corporate balance sheets. In this scenario, stacking stats quickly remains the goal for Bitcoin holders. Corporate Demand Outstrips Mining Supply by 3-to-1 Ratio Bitcoin Treasuries data revealed corporate accumulation reached 463,685 BTC through Sept. 22, compared to just 164,250 BTC scheduled for mining in 2025. The supply-demand imbalance highlighted intensifying institutional competition for the scarce Bitcoin supply. Bitcoin accumulation curve by different entities | Source: Bitcoin Treasuries Deutsche Bank noted Bitcoin's volatility should decline as adoption matures, similar to gold's historical price stabilization. The research emphasized that Bitcoin's 30-day volatility dropped to 23% when prices surpassed $123,500 in August, demonstrating reduced sensitivity as institutional integration advanced. Additionally, it noted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:16
Grayscale Files For New Dogecoin ETF Amid Approval Expectations, Is The Next Price Surge Coming?

Grayscale Files For New Dogecoin ETF Amid Approval Expectations, Is The Next Price Surge Coming?

The post Grayscale Files For New Dogecoin ETF Amid Approval Expectations, Is The Next Price Surge Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale is making a big move with Dogecoin as the digital asset management company has submitted papers to launch a new Dogecoin ETF. Meanwhile, Dogecoin's price is rising again, leaving investors with the question of whether another big surge is on the way. Grayscale Revises Filing To Launch Dogecoin ETF Under Ticker GDOG Grayscale has updated its filing with the SEC to turn its current Dogecoin Trust into a full ETF. If the SEC approves, the fund will trade on the NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol GDOG. Regular investors will be able to purchase shares of the ETF and gain exposure to Dogecoin in a regulated manner. The updated filing names Coinbase for two roles. The exchange will act as the custodian, responsible for safely holding the fund's Dogecoin, and it will also operate as the prime broker, managing the primary trading activities associated with the exchange-traded fund.  Wall Street has already shown signs of demand for exchange-traded fund products. Rival Osprey's Dogecoin ETF, which trades under ticker DOJE, pulled in $17 million in its first trading session. Grayscale could be aiming to match or even surpass that success with its own Dogecoin ETF, as the race to bring meme-coin ETFs to the market intensifies. SEC Fast-Track Rules Boost Dogecoin ETF Momentum As Crypto Products Surge Recent rule changes at the SEC are making the approval process for ETFs much quicker. A good example came earlier this year with Grayscale's CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, also known as GDLC. That fund, which tracks the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap, drew $22 million in inflows on its first day. Analysts, such as Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas, said this debut was significantly stronger than the average ETF launch, indicating that investors are ready for regulated crypto baskets. With the SEC moving more quickly,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:11
BoE Governor Bailey urges AI use by financial regulators

BoE Governor Bailey urges AI use by financial regulators

The post BoE Governor Bailey urges AI use by financial regulators appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has urged regulators to embrace artificial intelligence to help detect problems in the financial system, adding that supervisors risk missing critical warning signs if they fail to leverage the technology. Speaking at the London School of Economics, Bailey said watchdogs across the financial sector needed to invest "heavily in data and data science" to make sense of the vast quantities of information they already collect from banks, insurers and other firms. "We've all got to invest heavily in data and data science, and techniques," he said. "None of us, I think, can put our hand on our heart to say that we're sort of optimally using it all." Bailey added that regulators may not make the most out of the data they collect due
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 09:58
Conflicting Reports on Gold Price High Spark Debate

Conflicting Reports on Gold Price High Spark Debate

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/gold-price-high-verification/
Coinstats2025/09/23 09:10
