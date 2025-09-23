BoE Governor Bailey urges AI use by financial regulators

The post BoE Governor Bailey urges AI use by financial regulators appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has urged regulators to embrace artificial intelligence to help detect problems in the financial system, adding that supervisors risk missing critical warning signs if they fail to leverage the technology. Speaking at the London School of Economics, Bailey said watchdogs across the financial sector needed to invest “heavily in data and data science” to make sense of the vast quantities of information they already collect from banks, insurers and other firms. “We’ve all got to invest heavily in data and data science, and techniques,” he said. “None of us, I think, can put our hand on our heart to say that we’re sort of optimally using it all.” Bailey added that regulators may not make the most out of the data they collect due to a lack of usage. He said, “It also creates the danger for the authorities that you’ve got the evidence in the building and you haven’t been able to use it and it subsequently comes out that somewhere in your system was the smoking gun.” Bailey spots a data challenge for supervisors The BoE, along with other regulatory bodies such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), gathers millions of data points annually from the firms it supervises. Bailey’s comments highlight a recurring challenge among supervisors, which is the fact that actionable insights may be missed when using manual analysis and reporting techniques. Adding AI to the fray may open the door for more insights to the data. Last year, the Bank of England’s own survey found that 75% of UK financial services firms already use some form of artificial intelligence, with another 10% planning adoption in the next three years. The most common applications include fraud detection, anti-money laundering checks, and cybersecurity monitoring. Yet the report also flagged growing…