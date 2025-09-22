Bursa MEXC
Tom Lee’s BitMine Technologies Adds 264K ETH on Price Dips, but BMNR Tanks 5%
Tom Lee’s BitMine Technologies acquired an additional 264,378 ETH, bringing total Ethereum reserves to 2.4 million, over 2% of the network supply. The post Tom Lee’s BitMine Technologies Adds 264K ETH on Price Dips, but BMNR Tanks 5% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/23 00:35
How $2,000 in Ozak AI Presale Could Secure You Over $450,000 by the Next Bull Run
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 00:14
Polygon Aligns Efforts with Rarible to Power Faster and Cheaper NFT Trading
Rarible is integrated with Polygon for faster and cheaper NFT trading by boosting accessibility for creators, collectors, and brands in the digital landscape.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 00:00
RippleX Unveils New XRPL DeFi Roadmap to Attract Institutional Capital
TLDR RippleX has revealed a new phase of its XRPL DeFi roadmap focusing on compliance, lending, and privacy features. The introduction of compliance tools like Credentials and Deep Freeze aims to attract regulated institutional investors to XRPL. A native lending protocol will launch with XRPL Version 3.0.0, providing a compliant credit market for institutional participants. [...] The post RippleX Unveils New XRPL DeFi Roadmap to Attract Institutional Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/22 23:47
Gold Reaches All-Time High Amid Uncertain Market Conditions
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/gold-price-reaches-record-high/
Coinstats
2025/09/22 23:41
BitMine holds over 2% of ETH supply, announces $365M offering
Top ETH treasury BitMine Immersion Technologies announced $365 million in new funding and revealed it now holds 2.416 million ETH — over 2% of the total supply. BitMine Immersion Technologies, a crypto treasury company focused on Bitcoin and Ether, says it controls more than 2% of Ether’s total supply after amassing 2.4 million ETH.The company disclosed Monday that its Ether (ETH) holdings are valued at about $10.1 billion, making it the largest corporate ETH treasury worldwide. It also announced a new fundraising initiative aimed at pushing its reserves even higher.BitMine reported that it acquired ETH at an average price of nearly $4,500, about 7.25% above the current market price of $4,200.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/22 23:36
XRP Ledger Issues Important Migration Alert for Validators: Details
Crucial XRPL deadline just eight days away
Coinstats
2025/09/22 23:36
The future of news and media: A decentralized approach to information
The crisis of trust in traditional media and the algorithmic biases of centralized platforms have […]
Coinstats
2025/09/22 23:25
US XRP ETF Loses 6% on Market Opening: Golden Opportunity?
Wall Street's first XRP ETF slips to $23.62 after brutal sell-off as XRP price dives to $2.70
Coinstats
2025/09/22 23:21
Çin’in Menkul Kıymetler Düzenleme Kurumu, Hong Kong’taki RWA Varlıkları Konusunda Uyarıda Bulundu! İşte Detaylar
Çin Menkul Kıymetler Düzenleme Kurumu (CSRC), bazı yerel aracı kurumlara Hong Kong’daki gerçek dünya varlıklarının (RWA) tokenizasyonu faaliyetlerini durdurmaları yönünde tavsiyede bulundu. Kaynaklara göre, en az iki büyük aracı kurum bu kapsamda resmi olmayan bir uyarı aldı. Çin Düzenleyicisi, Hong Kong’daki RWA Tokenizasyon Faaliyetlerine Fren Getirdi RWA tokenizasyonu, gayrimenkul, tahvil veya emtia gibi geleneksel finansal […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/22 23:20
Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000