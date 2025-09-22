2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
St. Louis President Issues Crucial Caution Amidst Inflation Fears

The post St. Louis President Issues Crucial Caution Amidst Inflation Fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 00:38
Fed Governor Stephen Miran pushes case for central bank to slash key interest rate

Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, following a television interview outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Aaron Schwartz | Bloomberg | Getty Images Less than a week after taking his seat, Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran on Monday outlined the reasons why he thinks the central bank's benchmark interest rate is far too high and should be lowered aggressively. Changes in tax and immigration policy along with easing rental costs, deregulation and incoming revenue for tariffs are creating a different economic landscape that allow the Fed to cut its benchmark rate by nearly 2 percentage points from its current level, the central banker said in remarks before the Economic Club of New York. "The Federal Reserve has been entrusted with the important goal of promoting price stability for the good of all American households and businesses, and I am committed to bringing inflation sustainably back to 2 percent," he said. "However, leaving policy restrictive by such a large degree brings significant risks for the Fed's employment mandate." Miran sees the confluence of policy changes from the White House lowering the neutral level of interest that neither restricts nor promotes growth. In remarks heavy with data and citations on theory and interest rate models such as the Taylor Rule, Miran said current monetary policy is significantly more restrictive than the prevailing attitude among his fellow policymakers. Using standard policy rules, Miran thinks the federal funds rate, a level that banks charge each other for overnight lending but that influences a wide variety of other rates, should be in the low-2% area. The current funds rate following last week's reduction is targeted between 4%-4.25%. "The upshot is that monetary policy is well into restrictive territory," he said. "Leaving short-term interest rates roughly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 00:33
After Massive Solana Buying Spree, Here’s How Much SOL Now Sits In Treasury Reserves

Given its remarkable price performance in this current bull market cycle, Solana is witnessing the next wave of accumulation with the adoption of the strategic SOL treasury by large corporations. Since the initiative was launched, millions of SOL have been acquired by these prominent companies, creating a solid ecosystem for the altcoin. Strategy Solana Treasury […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/23 00:30
Coinbase & Bilt Partnerships Propel Cardless to $60M Series C, Aiming to Transform Credit Card Industry

Cardless, a credit card platform allowing companies to design and launch branded credit cards in-house, announced the close of a $60 million Series C funding round led by Spark Capital. The new financing brings the company’s total capital raised to over $170 million to date. Other investors include Activant Capital, Industry Ventures, and Pear VC. Spark Capital, which has previously backed high-profile companies such as Slack, Coinbase, and Anthropic, shows the potential of Cardless to reshape the $200 billion credit card industry. “Cardless is pioneering embedded financial services and revenue is 10xing, fueled by partnerships with world-class brands like Coinbase and Bilt,” said Will Reed, General Partner at Spark. “This financing represents an inflection point as the company transitions from building to scaling rapidly.” A Platform for Embedded Financial Services Cardless differentiates itself by providing a platform that streamlines the full credit card journey. Its APIs and prebuilt components allow companies to manage every aspect of a card program — from application to customer experience — without assuming the complexity and regulatory risk typically associated with card issuance. Cards built with Cardless can be launched in as little as 90 days, compared to the traditional 18-month rollout period with legacy banks. The company also manages underwriting, compliance, and customer support, allowing brands to maintain control of their customer relationships while focusing on rewards and engagement. Strong Momentum from Brand Partnerships The company’s model has gained traction with high-profile brands, including Bilt, Coinbase, Qatar Airways, and Alibaba. Credit card programs built on the Cardless platform have reported 400% year-over-year transaction growth, with higher spending levels compared to cards issued through traditional banks. “Legacy co-brands left billions on the table. Cardless puts companies in control to deepen loyalty, boost revenue, and deliver rewards people actually use. Over the next decade, financial services will move inside the brands consumers already love—and Cardless is leading the shift by building the infrastructure to make it possible,” said Michael Spelfogel, Co-Founder and President of Cardless. Use of Funds and Expansion Plans With the Series C funding, Cardless plans to expand existing programs, launch new co-branded cards, and develop additional financial products tailored to companies and their customers. The company’s goal is to empower brands to offer personalized financial services that align with their users’ needs. “Cardless’s technological capabilities and focus on customer experience made them the perfect partner for Bilt Card 2.0. This will greatly enhance how Bilt Members earn and use rewards in their home and neighborhood,” said Ankur Jain, CEO of Bilt. As Cardless scales, its combination of cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and investor backing positions it to become a leading player in the next generation of credit card infrastructure
CryptoNews2025/09/23 00:29
UBER stock surpasses $100 for the first time ever

The post UBER stock surpasses $100 for the first time ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Uber's stock price surpassed $100 for the first time since its IPO in 2019, doubling from its original $45 IPO price. The stock experienced a steep decline during the 2020 market crash, falling below $15, but has since recovered. Uber Technologies Inc. shares surpassed $100 today for the first time since the ride-hailing and food delivery company went public, marking a significant milestone for the stock. The achievement represents a more than doubling from Uber's $45 IPO price in 2019. The stock fell below $15 during the 2020 market crash before beginning its recovery. Uber achieved its first full year of GAAP profitability in 2023 and joined the S&P 500 index, attracting institutional investment. The company announced a $7 billion share buyback program in early 2024. The company is positioning itself in autonomous vehicle technology through partnerships and robotaxi investments.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 00:17
China Pumps the Brakes on RWA Businesses in Hong Kong: Reuters

The post China Pumps the Brakes on RWA Businesses in Hong Kong: Reuters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China's securities regulator has told some brokerages to pause their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization businesses in Hong Kong, Reuters reported on Monday. At least two brokerages have been advised not to conduct any RWA business offshore, according to the report, citing sources familiar with the matter. The guidance is aimed at strengthening risk management among firms wishing to cash in on the proliferation of digital assets in the special administrative region of Hong Kong. A number of Chinese companies, including brokerages, have launched RWAs in Hong Kong over the past few months. The move from China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) suggests concern in Beijing about Hong Kong's progress toward hosting a booming digital asset market. China banned cryptocurrency mining and trading in 2021 out of concerns of potential destabilization of its financial system. Hong Kong has its own financial system, separate from the Chinese mainland as part of the "One Country, Two Systems" framework.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 00:13
Bitcoin Nears $112K While Hashj Investors Secure $50,000 in Daily Earnings Across BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL

Hashj lets investors earn up to $50K daily with BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL portfolios, real-time monitoring, expert insights, and a $118 signup bonus.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:10
Australia on solid ground as RBA hints at more rate cuts

The post Australia on solid ground as RBA hints at more rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RBA Governor Michele Bullock says Australia's economy is strong, and lower inflation with steady jobs allows the central bank to cut interest rates again if needed. The central bank reduced interest rates slowly, so it can act quickly if sudden changes in the global economy affect the country's growth. Bullock said the RBA must be alert because even if the current state of the economy is decent, risks from China and uncertain global trade could sour the mood. RBA warns global risks may slow economy Governor Michele Bullock said that households have started spending more and companies are increasing their investments because of the recent cuts in interest rates. She explained that the local economy is holding up well because the August meeting data were stronger than the bank had expected. However, she also noted that events outside Australia can still affect jobs, spending, and growth. Bullock told lawmakers that the Reserve Bank Board will meet the following week to review the newest data and see whether the current state of the economy can handle external problems. She reminded them that Australia can still be affected by the growth of other countries because it relies on global markets for trade and finance. Bullock also talked about the risks inside the country. She said there will be fewer jobs and lower incomes for many people if businesses make fewer sales because families don't spend as much as expected. This chain of events can push both inflation and employment lower than what the Reserve Bank considers healthy. She said policymakers must therefore monitor local and international data before making any changes. Central bank plans more rate cuts if needed The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has already lowered interest rates three times this year. The first cut was in February, the second…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:51
Recession Probability In the U.S. is 93% — “Historically Worrying Level”

The post Recession Probability In the U.S. is 93% — "Historically Worrying Level" appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Summary UBS warns the recession risk in the U.S. has reached 93%. However, instead of a collapse, analysts predict a "soft landing." Cooling on the labor market, building permits drop, shrinking GDP, and consumer spending amidst the tariff policy uncertainty contribute to the high probability of recession. That's what various experts have been saying for months. While some people got accustomed to constant recession "fear mongering," others reacted to the UBS report by saying that the recession had already begun. Analysts from a Swiss investment bank, UBS, warn that the recession risk has elevated to 93% in the U.S. Their findings are based on May-July "hard data." Interestingly, UBS emphasizes it doesn't forecast a recession. Rather, it foresees the prolonged 70s-style stagflation in the near future. However, X is buzzing that the recession is already here, and experts just avoid calling it by that name. The UBS analysis The UBS analysis is based on objective figures. It doesn't factor in survey-based and sentiment-driven data. Instead, the study is rooted in metrics like income of individuals, employment level, production and consumption figures, etc. The bank collected the data from the National Bureau of Economic Research. Market signals were not used for this study.  UBS characterized recession risk levels as "elevated" and "historically worrying." The bank stresses that metrics don't display signs of quick collapse. Rather, it is a gradual sliding into a slow economy. The main reasons for alarm are the inverted yield curve going up sharply throughout 2025 and the growing pressure on credit markets. The credit data-based recession risk chances grew to 41% which is twice as high as in January. Despite the fact that the data is showing a high risk of recession, the bank analysts believe that America is facing a different scenario. According to UBS, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:47
Anthony Scaramucci backs AVAX treasury aiming to raise $550 million

The SkyBridge Capital founder said Hivemind and Avalanche Foundation are also supporting the new AVAX DAT.
Coinstats2025/09/22 23:32
