2025-09-23 Tuesday

Checking In On Trump’s Deregulation

Checking In On Trump's Deregulation

The post Checking In On Trump’s Deregulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Early in the first Trump administration, agencies were directed to eliminate at least two rules for every “significant” rule added. While a significant rule can be many things, it’s generally understood as one freighted with at least $100 million in annual economic effects. Donald Trump, July 16, 2020; photo by the author Clyde Wayne Crews Jr. According to the administration’s “Final Accounting” reports on “Regulatory Reform under Executive Order 13771,” the 2017–2020 period produced a 2.5-to-one ratio of deregulatory to regulatory actions (240 to 97). It looked like this: Significant regulatory and deregulatory actions in the first Trump administration. Compiled by the author from reginfo.gov; Ten Thousand Commandments 2021 Edition. Counting non-significant deregulatory actions—bringing the total to 538—boosted the claimed “success rate” to 5.5 to one. Critics disputed the numbers, but the centerpiece of the Trump approach was not so much rules-out tallies as a freeze on net new regulatory costs—an executive-driven regulatory budget unprecedented in the modern era. In the Trump 2.0 era, a stronger one-in, ten-out directive is in play in the form of Executive Order 14,192, “Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation.” This time it’s not just a cost freeze but a mandated net reduction: “[T]he total incremental cost of all new regulations, including repealed regulations … shall be significantly less than zero, as determined by the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.” We’ve already noted in this column that 2025 marks the year of the “Unrule.” As of September 22 there have been 1,879 final rules published the Federal Register, including 243 inherited from Biden. That projects to about 2,590 by year-end—the lowest ever—with the “net” even lower once deregulatory unrules are counted. The recently released Spring edition of the “Unified Agenda of Federal Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions” suggests the one-in, ten-out policy is on track,…
XRP Needs Only a Fraction of Bitcoin Flows for Rally

XRP Needs Only a Fraction of Bitcoin Flows for Rally

The post XRP Needs Only a Fraction of Bitcoin Flows for Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts say 5% of Bitcoin’s flows could spark XRP’s next explosive rally. XRP’s smaller market cap magnifies price moves up to 13x versus Bitcoin. ETF inflows could accelerate capital rotation and trigger strong upside. Crypto market watchers are debating what analysts are calling the “hydraulic pipe effect,” a theory that explains why XRP could surge with only a fraction of the capital that typically flows into Bitcoin.  The idea is straightforward in that XRP’s smaller market size acts like a narrow pipe compared to Bitcoin’s wider one. When even a modest amount of capital moves from the larger pipe into the smaller one, the pressure magnifies and produces outsized results. Dr. Jim Willie’s Analogy On the Black Swan Capitalist podcast, Dr. Jim Willie laid out the case. He compared Bitcoin’s massive market cap to a wide hydraulic pipe, and XRP’s smaller capitalization to a narrower one. According to him, if just 5% of Bitcoin’s capital rotated into XRP, the effect could send the token surging. The science behind the analogy is based on physics, that is, an area scales with the square of the radius. Apply that logic to capital flows, and suddenly XRP’s smaller size looks like a multiplier waiting to happen. Related: XRP Buy Signal Flashes; History Backs 70% Chance of Major Price Rally Rob Cunningham Adds Market Math Crypto analyst Rob Cunningham expanded on Willie’s point by putting numbers to it. He noted that Bitcoin’s market is about 13 times larger than XRP’s. Therefore, he explained that the same amount of money that barely shifts Bitcoin’s price will have 13 times more effect on XRP’s price. Meanwhile, Cunningham clarified that although scientific assumptions and mathematical calculations are clear, several factors determine the outcome of events in the cryptocurrency market. Particularly, he added that smaller order books and…
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Reveals Key BTC USD Levels To Watch This Week

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Reveals Key BTC USD Levels To Watch This Week

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Reveals Key BTC USD Levels To Watch This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: In a latest Bitcoin price prediction, an analyst said that BTC USD must clear the $123,000 hurdle for a clear pathway to the next record high. This analyst urged traders to be conscious of the price balancing happening between $114,700 and $116,600. The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, is scheduled for release on September 26. Analyst Donald Dean has shared a Bitcoin price prediction, saying that the most important Bitcoin price level to keep tabs on is $123,000. According to him, Bitcoin USD is now retesting its breakout right at the trendline, with price action hovering near the volume shelf. This area has become a critical battleground for bulls and bears, and its outcome will likely dictate the next move of BTC USD. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Urges Traders to Watch Out for $123,000 Right now, the market is leaning on support. If buyers manage to hold the line, the setup points toward renewed momentum in favor of the bulls. If BTC USD clears the level, the Bitcoin price prediction hints that it would clear the path toward the first major upside target at $123,000. Dean emphasized that once this hurdle is crossed, the next key objective will be the $131,000 level, which aligns with the Golden Ratio. What stands out is the structure of this Bitcoin USD breakout. The BTC USD price chart reveals a clean retest of the descending trendline, followed by a steady attempt to reclaim higher ground. Such behavior often marks the transition from consolidation to expansion. Moreover, the presence of the volume shelf nearby adds weight to this zone, making it an anchor of support if Bitcoin price is to push higher. This level is a crucial, decisive juncture for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. A firm…
Big Bull Michael Saylor Makes Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details…

Big Bull Michael Saylor Makes Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details…

The post Big Bull Michael Saylor Makes Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Continuing its weekly Bitcoin purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 850 BTC last week. Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 850 BTC worth $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344. Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account. “Strategy purchased 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, at approximately $117,344 per Bitcoin, generating a 26% BTC Return in 2025 YTD. As of September 21, 2025, we hold 639,835 BTC purchased for approximately $47.33 billion at approximately $73,971 per Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-makes-another-big-bitcoin-btc-announcement-here-are-the-details/
AUD/USD recovers early losses as US Dollar struggles to extend upside

AUD/USD recovers early losses as US Dollar struggles to extend upside

The post AUD/USD recovers early losses as US Dollar struggles to extend upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD recovers its early losses as the US Dollar’s upside move seems to peak out. Investors await the Fed Powell’s speech for fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook. Australia’s Monthly CPI is expectedly to have risen steadily by 2.8%. The AUD/USD pair claws back its early losses and rebounds to near 0.6590 during the European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair bounces back as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to extend its three-day winning streak, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally lower to near 97.55. The US Dollar traded firmly in the last few days, following the monetary policy announcement by the Fed on Wednesday, in which it reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-25%. The Fed also signaled two more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. On Tuesday, investors will focus on Fed Powell’s speech to get more cues on the monetary policy meeting. Market participants would also like to know about whether the Fed will continue reducing interest rates even as inflationary pressures remain well above the central bank’s target of 2%. Meanwhile, the next trigger for the Australian Dollar (AUD) will be the Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be published on Wednesday. The inflation data is expected to have grown steadily at an annual pace of 2.8%. Signs of inflationary pressures remaining persistent could restrict the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) from reduce interest rates further. US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside…
Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

PANews reported on September 22 that according to market news, Aster documents have been updated, stating that holders of ASTER tokens will enjoy a 5% fee discount on perpetual contract transactions.
Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam

Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam

Pará court workers are victims of a Bitcoin sextortion scheme. Grasp how the Tribunal de Justiça do Pará recommends guarding against such online menace. Court workers of the Tribunal de Justiça do Pará (TJPA) are now the targets of an increasing sextortion scheme that requires payments in Bitcoin.  This fraud involves threatening emails to compel […] The post Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

As the Web3 economy matures by September 2025, the need for robust reputation systems that […]
Synthetix Returning to Ethereum L1 With a Bold New Perp DEX

Synthetix Returning to Ethereum L1 With a Bold New Perp DEX

The rebuilt exchange features a novel “optimistic orderbook” design once thought unworkable on mainnet.
Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
