Solana Drops 7%, But This Key Support Could Spark a Rally

Solana falls 7% after testing $250 resistance; traders eye $223 support for possible rebound to $240–$245.
Illusion of Life
CryptoPotato2025/09/22 23:26
Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Los Angeles, USA [2025 List]

Los Angeles has evolved far beyond being the world’s entertainment capital — it’s now a thriving hub for innovation, startups, and technology. With its diverse business ecosystem, access to global talent, and proximity to leading industries like media, healthcare, eCommerce, and finance, LA has become a hotspot for mobile app development. In 2025, the demand for custom app development continues to rise as businesses look to strengthen their digital presence and engage customers through high-performing mobile solutions. Whether you are a startup seeking your first MVP or an enterprise looking to modernize, Los Angeles offers world-class development companies capable of delivering scalable, feature-rich, and user-friendly mobile&nbsp;apps. Why Mobile App Development is Booming in Los&nbsp;Angeles Los Angeles has become a prominent destination for businesses seeking mobile app development for several&nbsp;reasons: Thriving Startup Ecosystem: With Silicon Beach at the heart of the city, LA hosts thousands of startups that rely heavily on mobile applications for&nbsp;growth. Entertainment &amp; Media Industry Influence: As a global entertainment hub, LA businesses are investing in mobile apps for streaming, gaming, and digital&nbsp;media. Tech Talent Pool: The city has access to a large pool of highly skilled developers, designers, and innovators who bring creativity to technology. Supportive Business Environment: Los Angeles fosters innovation with accelerators, incubators, and venture capital firms supporting tech businesses. Diverse Industries: From healthcare and fintech to eCommerce and on-demand services, businesses across sectors are adopting mobile&nbsp;apps. This perfect blend of creative culture and technological expertise makes Los Angeles an ideal place for mobile app development in&nbsp;2025. Criteria to Choose the Right Mobile App Development Company in Los&nbsp;Angeles Before selecting a mobile app development partner, businesses in Los Angeles should evaluate companies based on the following factors: Experience &amp; Portfolio: Look for companies with a strong track record of building successful apps across industries. Technology Expertise: Ensure they specialize in platforms like iOS, Android, Flutter, React Native, and emerging technologies like AI and blockchain. UI/UX Design Skills: Great apps require seamless, user-friendly design that aligns with your&nbsp;brand. Client Reviews &amp; Testimonials: Feedback from previous clients gives insight into a company’s reliability and&nbsp;quality. End-to-End Services: From ideation to post-launch support, a good development partner covers the entire app lifecycle. Scalability &amp; Future-Readiness: The company should build apps that can scale with your business and integrate with modern technologies. Local Market Understanding: Los Angeles-based developers bring the added advantage of understanding local business culture and regulations. Los Angeles Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies [2025&nbsp;List] Here’s our curated list of the best companies in LA that deliver high-quality mobile app solutions: 1. Apptunix — Best Mobile App Development Company in Los&nbsp;Angeles Overview: Apptunix stands out as the #1 mobile app development company in Los Angeles and a trusted global technology partner for startups, enterprises, and SMEs. With over a decade of experience and a strong international presence, Apptunix has built a reputation for delivering scalable, secure, and user-friendly applications that drive real business growth. The company consistently ranks among the top mobile app development companies worldwide thanks to its proven track record, innovation-first approach, and commitment to client&nbsp;success. Key Strengths: Recognized as one of the best mobile app development companies in the USA, the Middle East, and&nbsp;beyond Expertise in iOS, Android, Flutter, React Native, and AI-powered app solutions 250+ skilled developers, designers, and strategists delivering end-to-end digital solutions Strong portfolio in fintech, healthcare, logistics, on-demand, and e-commerce industries Focus on innovation, scalability, and AI integration for future-ready apps Transparent processes, agile methodology, and 24/7 client&nbsp;support 2. Dogtown&nbsp;Media Overview: Based in LA, Dogtown Media specializes in creating apps that solve real-world problems. They are especially strong in healthcare, IoT, and AI-powered apps. Key Strengths: Award-winning healthcare and medical&nbsp;apps AI and machine learning integration Expertise in IoT and fintech applications Strong local presence in Los&nbsp;Angeles 3. Fueled Overview: Fueled is a well-known app development company with offices in multiple cities, including Los Angeles. They are known for building innovative apps for startups and enterprises. Key Strengths: Strong design and branding expertise Apps built for high scalability and performance Worked with global brands like Verizon and MGM&nbsp;Resorts Recognized for startup-focused solutions 4. STRV Overview: STRV is a design and engineering powerhouse that delivers high-performing mobile and web apps. Their Los Angeles office caters to startups and large enterprises alike. Key Strengths: Strong focus on UX/UI&nbsp;design Expertise in gaming and entertainment apps Worked with ClassDojo, Microsoft, and Rich&nbsp;Uncles Agile development approach 5. CitrusBits Overview: CitrusBits is a Los Angeles-based company delivering impactful mobile apps. They’ve worked with both small businesses and large enterprises, offering custom digital solutions. Key Strengths: Specialists in mobile app and web development Expertise in eCommerce, healthcare, and food&nbsp;delivery Clients include Burger King and Quiksilver Known for innovation and creativity 6. Sidebench Overview: Sidebench is an LA-based strategy, design, and development company. They’re known for working with Fortune 500 companies and disruptive startups. Key Strengths: Strong focus on enterprise app development Expertise in healthcare, finance, and logistics Award-winning UX&nbsp;design Clients include Red Bull, Sony, and&nbsp;Facebook 7. Wve&nbsp;Labs Overview: Wve Labs is a fast-growing app development company in Los Angeles offering affordable and scalable app solutions. Key Strengths: Full-stack mobile app development Expertise in cross-platform frameworks Strong presence in startups and&nbsp;SMEs Post-launch marketing and support&nbsp;services 8. Swenson&nbsp;He Overview: Swenson He is a Los Angeles-based firm that focuses on custom mobile solutions. They combine technical expertise with business strategy. Key Strengths: Custom mobile app development Expertise in high-security and data-driven apps Strong client-centric approach Proven track record with startups and enterprises 9. VentureDevs Overview: VentureDevs is a technology partner for startups and enterprises, with a strong presence in LA. They’re known for scaling innovative businesses with custom software. Key Strengths: End-to-end digital product development Expertise in fintech, healthtech, and&nbsp;SaaS Hybrid and remote development teams Recognized for startup-friendly pricing 10. Goji&nbsp;Labs Overview: Goji Labs is a Los Angeles-based digital product studio specializing in mobile app development, product strategy, and&nbsp;design. Key Strengths: User-first mobile app&nbsp;design Startup incubation and strategy&nbsp;support Affordable solutions for SMEs and&nbsp;startups Known for fast turnaround and agile methodology Benefits of Hiring a Local Custom Mobile App Development Company in Los&nbsp;Angeles Working with a local app development partner in Los Angeles comes with several advantages: Better Communication &amp; Collaboration: Local presence ensures smooth communication and quicker project iterations. Understanding of Local Market: LA-based companies know the cultural and business landscape of the&nbsp;USA. Access to Local Talent: You can leverage LA’s pool of creative and tech professionals. Compliance &amp; Regulations: Local companies understand US regulations and compliance requirements. Networking Opportunities: Build connections in LA’s tech ecosystem for long-term growth. Final Thoughts Los Angeles is rapidly becoming a hub for mobile app development in the USA. With its thriving tech ecosystem, creative culture, and access to top-tier talent, businesses in LA have the perfect environment to launch innovative mobile&nbsp;apps. The top 10 mobile app development companies in Los Angeles (2025) listed above represent the best the city has to offer, combining innovation, technical expertise, and market knowledge. Whether you’re a startup, SME, or enterprise, partnering with the right development firm can help you build scalable, profitable, and future-ready apps. FAQs — Mobile App Development in Los&nbsp;Angeles 1. How much does mobile app development cost in Los&nbsp;Angeles? App development in Los Angeles typically costs between $20,000 to $150,000+, depending on features, platforms, and complexity. 2. Which is the best mobile app development company in Los&nbsp;Angeles? Companies like Apptunix consistently rank among the top due to their proven expertise. 3. How long does it take to develop a mobile app in Los&nbsp;Angeles? On average, developing an MVP takes 4–8 weeks, while complex enterprise apps can take 3–6&nbsp;months. 4. Do LA companies build cross-platform apps? Yes, most top firms specialize in Flutter, React Native, and hybrid frameworks for cross-platform apps. 5. Why should I choose a Los Angeles-based app development company? They offer local expertise, better communication, and knowledge of US regulations while delivering world-class quality. 6. Can these companies work with startups? Yes, many LA firms specialize in startup incubation, MVPs, and affordable solutions tailored for early-stage businesses. 7. What industries do LA app developers specialize in? Healthcare, fintech, media &amp; entertainment, eCommerce, on-demand services, and SaaS are key focus&nbsp;areas. 8. Can LA developers integrate AI, AR/VR, or blockchain into&nbsp;apps? Absolutely. Los Angeles is home to companies leveraging emerging tech like AI, AR/VR, and blockchain. 9. Is Los Angeles a good place for startups to build&nbsp;apps? Yes. With Silicon Beach, venture capital access, and local accelerators, LA is one of the best cities for startup innovation. Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Los Angeles, USA [2025 List] was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/22 23:08
Sky: Delayed upgrade fines for manufacturers upgrading to SKY now in effect

PANews reported on September 22nd that Sky (formerly MakerDAO) announced on the X platform that a penalty for delayed upgrades has taken effect. Effective immediately, all MKR to SKY upgrades will be subject to a 1% penalty fee. According to Sky Atlas regulations, this penalty fee will increase by 1 percentage point every three months.
PANews2025/09/22 23:03
Cardano (ADA) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which Of These Altcoins Will Hit $3 First?

Cardano (ADA) has developed a robust reputation over time as one of the leading proof-of-stake networks, with steady ecosystem growth and ongoing development. Even with its development, however, ADA price action has generally been sedate, with large-cap status limiting explosive potential. Conversely, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is still in presale for $0.035 and gathering momentum with […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 23:00
BlockDAG Surpasses $410M as Tron Waits and Dogecoin Rides ETF Wave: Who Leads Best Crypto Coins for 2025?

The Tron (TRX) price forecast shows tightening action around $0.337, with traders closely watching for a breakout above $0.35 or a decline toward $0.32. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) price news remains centered on the first U.S.-based ETF launch, which has driven an 11% weekly gain and fueled strong whale accumulation. By contrast, BlockDAG is moving with […]
Tronweekly2025/09/22 23:00
Coinbase: Mag7+Crypto Stock Index Futures Now Live

PANews reported on September 22nd that Coinbase announced the launch of Mag7+ Crypto Stock Index Futures on its X platform. The index futures are offered by Coinbase Derivatives and are available to both retail and institutional traders through approved FCM partners.
PANews2025/09/22 22:56
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ($BRK-A) Stock: Buffett Exits BYD as Focus Shifts to Japan

TLDR Berkshire Hathaway stock closed at $740,400 on Sept. 19, up 0.54%. Buffett’s firm has fully exited its 17-year stake in Chinese EV maker BYD. The BYD investment rose over 20-fold before Berkshire sold all shares. Berkshire has increased its stake in Mitsui & Co. above 10%. Long-term focus remains central to Buffett’s global investment [...] The post Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ($BRK-A) Stock: Buffett Exits BYD as Focus Shifts to Japan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 22:54
Portal to Bitcoin announces mainnet launch date as October 13th

PANews reported on September 22 that the Bitcoin-first protocol Portal to Bitcoin announced on the X platform that its mainnet launch date is October 13, 2025. Earlier in August, it was reported that Portal to Bitcoin had received $50 million in new financing led by Paloma Investments, bringing the project's total financing to $92 million.
PANews2025/09/22 22:47
Coinbase Destekli Şirket Altcoin Hazinesi Oluşturmaya Karar Verdi: Sürpriz Altcoin Seçildi! – İlk Olacak!

Ethereum (ETH) ve pek çok altcoin hazine stratejisi kapsamında dev şirketler tarafından benimsenmeye devam ederken, son haber Avalanche (AVAX) için geldi. Buna göre Nasdaq listeli AgriFORCE, AVAX rezervleri için 550 milyon dolar hedefleyerek AVAX One olarak yeniden markalaşacağını açıkladı. Şirket adını AVAX One olarak değiştirip stratejisini Avalanche’a yatırım yapmaya odaklaNmayı planladığını duyurdu. Şirket bu hamlesiyle, […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:40
China’s CSRC asks brokerages to halt RWA tokenisation in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has informally told several local brokerages to suspend their real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation operations in Hong Kong, according to two people familiar with the matter.  Per a Monday Reuters exclusive, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently advised at least two major brokerages to halt offshore RWA activities, the sources said, requesting […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 22:33
Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000