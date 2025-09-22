2025-09-23 Tuesday

HSBC Holdings launches cross-border tokenized deposit service

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Bloomberg, that HSBC Holdings has launched a tokenized deposit service to support its corporate clients in secure cross-border transfers. According to a statement released today, the British bank completed the first cross-border US dollar transaction between Hong Kong and Singapore this month using blockchain technology. HSBC stated that this cross-border transaction builds on its existing domestic payment product, which was first launched in Hong Kong and Singapore earlier this year and subsequently expanded to the UK and Luxembourg to support other currencies, including the British pound and the euro.
PANews2025/09/22 23:32
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.711 billion, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 22nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $1.711 billion in liquidated contracts across the network, including $96.0572 million in long positions and $1.615 billion in short positions. BTC liquidations totaled $291 million, and ETH liquidations totaled $511 million.
PANews2025/09/22 23:30
Reliance Global Group’s Bold Move Into Crypto

The post Reliance Global Group’s Bold Move Into Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ADA Corporate Reserves: Reliance Global Group’s Bold Move Into Crypto Skip to content Home Crypto News ADA Corporate Reserves: Reliance Global Group’s Bold Move into Crypto Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ada-corporate-reserves-reliance/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:20
Why Milk & Mocha Is the Best Meme Coin Presale of 2025: $35K Prizes, 50% APY, and Real Fandom Utility

If you’ve ever sent a Milk & Mocha sticker instead of typing “I’m tired,” you already get it. These cuddly […] The post Why Milk & Mocha Is the Best Meme Coin Presale of 2025: $35K Prizes, 50% APY, and Real Fandom Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/22 23:00
Strive and Semler Scientific to Merge in All-Stock Deal, Creating Bitcoin Treasury Powerhouse

Strive, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire healthcare infrastructure firm Semler Scientific, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. In an announcement, the firm said the merger represents an approximately 210% premium, equivalent to about $90.52 per share, based on the closing prices of both companies on September 19. Under the terms of the agreement, each common share of Semler Scientific will be exchanged for 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and remains subject to customary closing conditions. Bitcoin Treasury Strengthened with $675 Million Purchase In conjunction with the merger announcement, Strive reveals it has purchased 5,816 bitcoin at an average price of $116,047 per bitcoin, totaling $675 million. This acquisition increases Strive’s total holdings to 5,886 bitcoin. Following the merger, the combined company would own more than 10,900 bitcoin, excluding any additional purchases funded through future capital raises. Earlier this year, Semler Scientific said it is planning to accumulate 10,000 Bitcoin and targets 105,000 Bitcoin by 2027. The company appointed BTC expert Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy to help lead its ambitious plans Future Plans for Diagnostics Business While bitcoin holdings remain central to the merger, the combined company also intends to explore options to monetize or distribute Semler Scientific’s profitable diagnostics business. The strategy includes expanding into preventative diagnostics, focusing on early detection of chronic diseases and broader wellness initiatives. This dual approach aims to balance financial growth through bitcoin accumulation with mission-driven expansion in healthcare. Strive’s management and board of directors will continue to lead the merged entity, with Semler Scientific’s Executive Chairman Eric Semler joining the board post-closing. Leadership Views on the Transaction “This merger cements Strive’s position as a top Bitcoin treasury company. We believe our capital structure and strategies position us to outperform bitcoin over the long run,” said Matt Cole, Chairman and CEO of Strive. “This merger creates significant value for our stockholders by delivering a substantial premium and direct participation in one of the most innovative bitcoin strategies in the public markets,” said Eric Semler from Semler Scientific, Inc. With unanimous board approval and strong alignment on strategy, the merger is positioned to create a scaled, innovative bitcoin acquisition platform while expanding into preventative healthcare
CryptoNews2025/09/22 22:54
Shiba Inu Coin Coin Holders Bet Big On Remittix After Analysts Call It The Next 100x Crypto To Buy Now

Remittix keeps popping up in trader conversations for one reason: it’s a needed solution and growing in credibility. According to […] The post Shiba Inu Coin Coin Holders Bet Big On Remittix After Analysts Call It The Next 100x Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/22 22:50
Coinbase-Backed Company Decides to Create Altcoin Treasury: Surprise Altcoin Selected! – Will Be the First!

Nasdaq-listed AgriFORCE announced that it will rebrand as AVAX One, targeting $550 million for Avalanche (AVAX) reserves. Continue Reading: Coinbase-Backed Company Decides to Create Altcoin Treasury: Surprise Altcoin Selected! – Will Be the First!
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:42
UK-US Task Force to Explore Digital Asset Regulation

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/uk-us-digital-asset-regulation/
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:41
6 most transparent cloud mining platforms in 2025 with no hidden or withdrawal fees

As the crypto market continues to expand in 2025, more investors are turning to cloud […]
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:40
AgriFORCE rebrands as Avax One, becomes NASDAQ-listed AVAX token treasury company

AgriFORCE rebranded to Avax One, with a goal of building a $550M treasury. For now, it remains uncertain if the new Avalanche DAT will be viable and attract retail interest.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 22:14
