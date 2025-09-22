2025-09-23 Tuesday

Metaplanet outpaces Strategy’s Bitcoin haul by sixfold last week

The post Metaplanet outpaces Strategy’s Bitcoin haul by sixfold last week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan-based Metaplanet aggressively expanded its Bitcoin holdings last week, acquiring more than six times the amount purchased by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) during the same period. Metaplanet revealed on Sept. 22 that it bought 5,419 BTC for roughly $632.5 million, paying an average of $116,724 per coin. This purchase pushed Metaplanet into the fifth spot among publicly known corporate Bitcoin holders as it now controls 25,555 BTC. The holdings were accumulated at a cumulative cost of $2.71 billion, which is an average entry price of $106,065. Strategy, by comparison, accumulated 850 BTC during the same period, spending just under $100 million at $117,344 per coin. That addition brought its total stash to 639,835 BTC, purchased at an average of $73,971 per Bitcoin. Meanwhile, both companies’ aggressive acquisitions came as Bitcoin’s price briefly dropped to $112,000 earlier today. This highlights how volatility remains a constant backdrop to corporate accumulation of the flagship digital asset. Despite this drop, BTC has risen about 6% in the past three months, while the same cannot be said for the shares of the Bitcoin-focused companies. According to Strategy Tracker data, equity investors have been far less enthusiastic about these firms’ shares. Metaplanet’s shares have dropped 63% in the last three months, while Strategy’s stock has slipped 10%. Strategy and Metaplanet Shares vs Bitcoin Price Performance (Source: Strategy Tracker) Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/metaplanet-outpaces-saylors-bitcoin-haul-by-sixfold-last-week/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:41
Tom Holland Head Injury Halts ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Filming

The post Tom Holland Head Injury Halts ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Filming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 3: (UK OUT) Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) GC Images Actor Tom Holland appears to be okay, but he suffered a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this Friday. Deadline is reporting that Holland is taking a break from filming temporarily, purely out of caution, with shooting on Spider-Man set to resume later this week, most likely. Since this happened, Holland has already been out and about, appearing at a charity even over the weekend with Zendaya. There were early reports that a female stuntman was hurt as well, but according to the latest information, no one else was injured. It is not clear what stunt exactly led to Holland’s injury, but the athletic actor does at least some of his own stunts, albeit he has stuntmen doing plenty for him as well. And Spider-Man is a high-flying hero more than most. The injury happened in Glasgow, Scotland, where Holland previously hyped up a big action sequence there. Here’s him speaking to Flip Your Wig back in July: “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said. “So it’s gonna feel like making Spider-Man 1 again [Homecoming]. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.” Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel All of this is part of a shift to more “street-level” Spider-Man content, the friendly neighborhood…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:36
USD/CAD returns beyond 1.3800 amid generalised US Dollar strength

The post USD/CAD returns beyond 1.3800 amid generalised US Dollar strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A firmer US Dollar bounces up against the CAD on Monday and returns above 1.3800. The Greenback appreciates across the board on Monday, favoured by a cautious market mood. Later on, a slew of Fed speakers will give further clues about the bank’s near-term monetary policy. The US Dollar has bounced up strongly against its Canadian counterpart on Monday, to regain most of the ground lost on Friday and return to levels past 1.3800, from the 1.3770 area at the day’s opening. The pair is drawing some support from a cautious market sentiment in early European trade, with investors bidding their time, awaiting a batch of Fed speeches to provide further clues about the bank’s monetary policy plans. Five policymakers from the Federal Reserve will speak later today,  but the primary focus will be on the new appointment, Stephen Miran, who will talk about Non-Monetary Forces and Appropriate Monetary Policy at the Economic Club of New York. Miran is expected to defend his position as an independent board member, despite being appointed by Fed President Donald Trump amid an unprecedented campaign to bend the central bank’s arm into accelerating its monetary easing cycle. He will also delve into the reasons for supporting a 50 basis points rate cut last week, against the committee’s decision of a quarter-point rate cut. His speech is likely to draw some contrast with Fed Powell’s conference, scheduled for Tuesday. In Canada, the CAD pared some losses on Friday, following Canadian Retail Sales figures. Consumption contracted in July, in line with expectations, but preliminary data anticipated a 1% increase in August, which makes up for July’s decline and eased hopes of back-to-back BoC rate cuts. Risk sentiment FAQs In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off” refer to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:33
Bitcoin Cash Tries To Break Above The $590 Support Level

The post Bitcoin Cash Tries To Break Above The $590 Support Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 22, 2025 at 13:43 // Price The price of Bitcoin Cash has continued to move sideways above the moving average lines. BCH price analysis by Coinidol.com. Bitcoin Cash price long-term analysis: ranging The cryptocurrency has risen to a high of $650 before falling back. This is the second time the altcoin will face rejection at its high of $640. Either way, the altcoin will fall and find support above the moving average lines. If the bulls break through the $650 level, BCH will rise to its historical price of $719. In the meantime, BCH has fallen to a low of $572. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $600, $650, $700 Key Support Zones: $500, $450, $400 BCH price indicators analysis On the daily chart, the price bars are above the moving average lines, indicating a past uptrend. The moving average lines on the 4-hour chart are horizontal, indicating that the market is now trading sideways. The price is below the moving average lines, indicating a decline. BCH/USD daily chart – September 20, 2025 What is the next move for BCH? On the 4-hour chart, BCH has fallen and resumed its range-bound movement. BCH has retreated to its current price range. The price is stabilising after falling below the $590 support. BCH/USD 4-hours chart – September 20, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.  Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:31
Polkadot’s Largest DeFi Protocol Hydration Launches Decentralized Stablecoin

The post Polkadot’s Largest DeFi Protocol Hydration Launches Decentralized Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOLLAR is a USD-pegged, over-collateralized stablecoin backed by DOT, ETH, and BTC. Hydration, the largest Polkadot-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol by total value locked (TVL), has launched its native stablecoin, HOLLAR, today, Sept. 22. According to a press release viewed by The Defiant, HOLLAR is designed as a decentralized, over-collateralized stablecoin — meaning the value of its reserves is more than the stablecoin’s circulating supply — backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies, including Polkadot’s native token DOT, Ether (ETH), and Bitcoin (BTC). DOT is currently changing hands around $4, down about 7% on the day. HOLLAR’s Stability Module provides real-time price support and partial liquidations to protect user positions. The stablecoin also integrates with Hydration’s trading, lending, and staking products. The launch comes as the stablecoin sector continues to grow. Total market capitalization is nearly $293 billion, up 69% from this time last year, according to DefiLlama. The team behind HOLLAR pointed to the risks of traditional stablecoins in the press release, raising concerns around centralization and reliance on the traditional banking system. HOLLAR aims to differentiate itself as a safer, fully decentralized alternative, they said. “The DeFi space deserves better than half-baked experiments or centralized compromises,” said Jakub Gregus, founder of Hydration “HOLLAR represents a reimagining of what stablecoins can achieve when you control the entire execution environment, rather than being constrained by generalized smart contract environments.” The initial supply is capped at 2,000,000 HOLLAR, the press release states, and users can mint the asset at a 5% annual borrow rate. “I’m looking forward to the release of HOLLAR and making sure it is well integrated with the direction of using stablecoins where they need to be used,” Dr. Gavin Wood, creator of Polkadot, was quoted as saying in the release: “I particularly like Hollar because it’s decentralized and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:26
Dow Jones futures slip as geopolitical tensions fuel risk aversion

The post Dow Jones futures slip as geopolitical tensions fuel risk aversion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures decline amid rising geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East. Poland’s NATO-aligned armed forces deployed aircraft to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russian airstrikes. US indices reached record highs due to the potential for two further rate cuts by the Fed this year. Dow Jones futures edge down 0.38%, with trading below 46,500 during European hours on Monday, ahead of the United States (US) regular opening. Moreover, the S&P 500 futures decline 0.38% to trade around 6,700, while Nasdaq 100 futures fall 0.42% to trade near 24,750. US index futures lose ground on increased risk aversion amid worsening geopolitical tensions after Russia launched airstrikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland. In response, Poland’s NATO-aligned armed forces deployed aircraft on Saturday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace. Three Russian military jets also violated NATO Estonia’s airspace on Friday, while Germany’s air force reported that a Russian military plane entered neutral airspace on Sunday over the Baltic Sea. Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognized the Palestinian state on Sunday, aiming at advancing a two-state solution. They join over 140 nations supporting Palestinians’ bid for an independent homeland from the occupied territories. The decision could spark a furious response from Israel, as these Western countries had long been considered close allies, per Reuters. On Friday’s regular session, all three indices reached fresh record highs, with the Dow Jones edged up 1.05%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.22% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.21%. The gains came after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate cut, its first since December, while signaling two more cuts this year. Traders await the upcoming Fed commentary and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, which is expected to signal subdued…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:21
Attention XRP Investors! A New, First-of-its-Kind XRP Product Has Been Launched! “Great Opportunity!”

The post Attention XRP Investors! A New, First-of-its-Kind XRP Product Has Been Launched! “Great Opportunity!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization platform Midas has partnered with blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar (AXL) and launched a tokenized XRP product, mXRP, which they describe as the first of its kind, The Block reports. This is seen as a great opportunity for XRP investors, as it is stated that it will offer XRP holders returns of up to 8%. At this point, it was stated that the product is currently targeting a base return of 6-8% paid in XRP. According to the statement, users can mint mXRP by depositing their XRP collateral into a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of their underlying return strategies. mXRP can also be used in DeFi protocols to generate additional returns beyond its underlying return. Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer said: “A large portion of the XRP supply has been dormant for years; mXRP provides a transparent mechanism for users to access on-chain strategies. With strong community demand and DeFi integrations, we believe mXRP can play a key role in unlocking new use cases for XRP.” Axelar co-founder Georgios Vlachos said, “Axelar will connect mXRP to every major ecosystem where DeFi opportunities exist, where users can deposit mXRP and earn additional returns on top of mXRP’s base return. By combining returns from all available sources, mXRP will always be the highest-yielding XRP asset on the market.” Vlachos, for example, said that if mXRP’s assets under management reach $10 billion by June 2026, it could generate $700 million in annual revenue at a 7% return, creating an additional $700 million in annual buying pressure for XRP. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/attention-xrp-investors-a-new-first-of-its-kind-xrp-product-has-been-launched-great-opportunity/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:16
DefiMiner Cloud Mining Guide for XRP Ecosystem Asset Growth

The post DefiMiner Cloud Mining Guide for XRP Ecosystem Asset Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the continuous maturation of blockchain technology, the XRP ecosystem has attracted significant investor attention due to its fast and secure cross-border payment capabilities. As a leading cloud mining platform, DefiMiner is committed to providing users with convenient and efficient XRP mining services.  It is helping investors easily participate in digital asset mining and achieve sustained asset growth. Through DefiMiner, users can enjoy stable passive income by simply selecting suitable cloud mining contracts online. They do not need to purchase expensive mining equipment. Offering Safe and Environment-friendly Mining Solutions Moreover, DefiMiner integrates AI-powered risk control technology to monitor mining environments and fund security in real time, greatly enhancing protection and safeguarding user assets from risks. The platform adheres to a green and eco-friendly philosophy. It uses 100% clean energy to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable development in the blockchain industry.  Leveraging blockchain’s transparency, DefiMiner ensures operational transparency and security, building user trust. At the same time, the platform offers a simple and intuitive interface to provide a friendly experience. Thus, it allows both beginners and experienced investors to get started easily.  Choose DefiMiner to embark on an efficient, secure, and eco-friendly XRP cloud mining journey that supports steady digital asset growth. How to Use DefiMiner? The process of using DefiMiner cloud mining is simple and straightforward. Investors can get started by following these steps: Register an Account — Sign up with your email in just one minute. New users receive $100 trial credit and can earn an additional $0.8 daily reward by logging in, facilitating a quick platform experience. Choose a Contract — The platform offers various short-term and long-term computing power contracts. Users can flexibly select according to their capital and investment goals to meet different needs. Easy Deposit — Supports deposits in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:09
Bitcoin leads as Fed rate cut drives $1.9 billion into crypto funds

The post Bitcoin leads as Fed rate cut drives $1.9 billion into crypto funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Last week, the Federal Reserve’s decision to trim interest rates set off a new wave of investment into digital asset funds, with CoinShares tracking $1.9 billion of fresh inflows. The policy shift, a 25 basis-point cut announced after the September FOMC meeting, gave investors a clearer signal that risk assets could benefit from easier financial conditions. James Butterfill, CoinShares head of research, noted that market traders initially hesitated as they interpreted the so-called “hawkish cut” as a mixed message. However, their sentiment flipped once markets had time to adjust to this policy change. According to him: “Inflows resumed later in the week, with $746 million entering on Thursday and Friday as markets began to digest the implications for digital assets.” He noted that the momentum carried total assets under management in crypto investment products to $40.4 billion, the highest level recorded this year. Considering this, he said 2025 could rival or surpass last year’s $48.6 billion tally if the current pace continues. Bitcoin dominates Bitcoin remained the biggest draw, capturing $977 million in inflows last week. This was the third consecutive week of net gains since it overtook Ethereum as the preferred allocation. As a result, BTC-focused funds have now seen inflows of nearly $4 billion this month, while their year-to-date flows stood at $24.7 billion. The funds manage more than $183 billion worth of assets in their various portfolios. On the other hand, the appetite for short-Bitcoin products has continued to drop, with the funds losing $3.5 million last week and sliding to a multi-year low of $83 million under management. The Short Bitcoin fund situation can be linked to investors’ reluctance to bet against Bitcoin because they believe the loose monetary policy tilts the balance back toward risk-on trades. Altcoins draw $1 billion Meanwhile, investors’ interest in altcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:02
Michael Saylor’s Strategy follows Metaplanet, adding 6,269 BTC worth $729 million

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy follows Metaplanet, adding 6,269 BTC worth $729 million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The two giant BTC holders, Strategy and Metaplanet, have stirred the waters despite the FUD in the Bitcoin market by acquiring a total of 6,269 Bitcoins. According to reports, Strategy has acquired 850 BTC while Metaplanet has acquired a bumper 5,419 tokens. Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, purchased BTC worth $99.7 million at $117,344 per Bitcoin. This has brought its total Bitcoin holdings to 639,835 BTC, acquired for about $47.3 billion at $73,971 per Bitcoin. JUST IN: Strategy buys 850 BTC for $99.7M at $117,344 per BTC. Now holds 639,835 $BTCTotal spent: $47.33B Avg cost: $73,971 per BTCYTD BTC yield: 26.0% https://t.co/7iv2difHzR pic.twitter.com/O8WfDpJDxQ — Cryptopolitan (@CPOfficialtx) September 22, 2025 On the other hand, as reported by Cryptopolitan, Metaplanet purchased BTC worth $632.53 million at an average price of roughly $116,724 per Bitcoin. This has brought its total BTC holdings to 25,555 BTC, which was acquired for approximately $2.7 billion and purchased at an average price of $106,065 per BTC. Strategy slows down BTC purchase while Metaplanet adds speed The US company’s most recent Bitcoin purchase is in line with a recent trend of small purchases, showing a slowdown compared to the big purchases seen earlier this year. Strategy bought 3330 Bitcoin in September, which is a big drop from the 7,714 BTC it bought in August and a 75% drop from the 31,466 BTC it bought in July. In line with Bitcoin, Strategy’s stock has dropped about 2% in the last 30 days. Starting in 2020, the company put most of its money into Bitcoin. It used a mix of debt and stock to buy huge amounts of BTC, which turned the business intelligence software company into a Bitcoin giant. Still, the stock has gone up 2,200% since it started buying BTC. On the other hand,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 22:54
