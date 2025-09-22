Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Altcoins Hit Hard as Week Starts With $1.7 Billion in Crypto Liquidations
The post Altcoins Hit Hard as Week Starts With $1.7 Billion in Crypto Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Hit Hard as Week Starts With $1.7 Billion in Crypto Liquidations Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/altcoins-hit-hard-as-week-starts-with-1-7-billion-in-crypto-liquidations/
1
$0.014868
+62.27%
COM
$0.017184
-1.27%
COOKIE
$0.11023
-10.36%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:40
Kongsi
UK and US establish task force to explore cooperation on digital asset regulation
PANews reported on September 22nd that the UK and the US have established a "Future Markets Task Force" to explore collaboration on capital markets and digital asset regulation to promote the development of the UK's financial services industry, according to the Financial Times. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed to establish the official group following talks ahead of US President Trump's state visit to the UK. The task force's announcement on Monday did not detail the capital markets and digital asset areas it will focus on, nor the potential forms of collaboration. The UK Treasury stated that the Transatlantic Future Markets Task Force will explore options for short- and medium-term collaboration on digital assets while the legislative and regulatory frameworks are gradually refined. The Treasury also stated that the group will focus on "reducing the burden of cross-border financing for UK and US companies." The task force will be co-chaired by UK and US Treasury officials and will submit its recommendations within 180 days. Members will include regulators on both sides of the Atlantic responsible for capital markets and digital asset regulation.
TRUMP
$7.605
-7.47%
CROSS
$0.23175
-15.53%
FUTURE
$0.13259
-8.02%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 22:35
Kongsi
Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act
PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Moussallem stated that restrictions on stablecoin interest payments must be adhered to when implementing the GENIUS Act. It is important that stablecoins continue to be used as a payment tool rather than a savings tool.
ACT
$0.03309
-11.35%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 22:31
Kongsi
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,795 ETH.
PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,949 BTC today, valued at approximately $221 million. BlackRock saw an inflow of 2,134 BTC, valued at approximately $242 million, and currently holds 767,127 BTC, valued at approximately $86.92 billion. Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,795 ETH, valued at approximately $108 million. BlackRock saw an inflow of 32,367 ETH, valued at approximately $136 million, and currently holds 3,834,660 ETH, valued at approximately $16.12 billion.
1
$0.014868
+62.27%
BTC
$112,540.29
-1.62%
ETH
$4,177.73
-2.57%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 22:27
Kongsi
A certain address purchased APX for $226,000 two years ago, and has now exchanged it for ASTER, with the value rising to $5.62 million.
PANews reported on September 22nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored a single address that purchased 3.624 million APX tokens for $226,000 two years ago, at an average price of $0.06. The tokens remained untouched in their wallet for two years. Ten minutes ago, the address transferred these 3.624 million APX tokens to Aster at a 1:1 exchange rate. These tokens are now worth $5.62 million, representing a 25x return on investment.
1
$0.014868
+62.27%
ASTER
$1.6687
+13.15%
NOW
$0.00548
+1.66%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 22:26
Kongsi
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Medium-Term Rally to $0.90, but Layer Brett Likely to Outperform in Meme Cycle
With Bitcoin holding strong above $117K and retail sentiment improving, meme coins are back in the spotlight. But even with […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Medium-Term Rally to $0.90, but Layer Brett Likely to Outperform in Meme Cycle appeared first on Coindoo.
LAYER
$0.4482
-11.54%
MEME
$0.002329
-7.06%
Kongsi
Coindoo
2025/09/22 22:10
Kongsi
Ethereum Price Stalls Under Pressure as Based Eggman $GGs Gains Traction Across Major Global Crypto Coin Presale Lists
Ethereum price stalls as investors scan token presales. Based Eggman ($GGs) gains traction as the best crypto presale to buy right now across global crypto presale lists in 2025 markets.
TOKEN
$0.01195
-6.49%
GAINS
$0.02356
-4.18%
MAJOR
$0.13237
-15.92%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 22:10
Kongsi
South Korea’s FIU flags over 36,000 crypto txns in 2025, more than 2023 and 2024 total
South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit has flagged over 36,000 suspicious crypto transactions in 2025, a figure they claim has exceeded the total reported in 2023 and 2024. According to Yonhap News, citing data from the FIU and the Korea Customs Service (KCS), local virtual asset service providers submitted 36,684 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) between January […]
KCS
$15.4878
+0.01%
MORE
$0.08417
-4.70%
VIRTUAL
$1.0848
-6.97%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 22:06
Kongsi
Crypto neobank Shield completes $5 million seed round led by Giant Ventures
PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Techcrunch, that cryptocurrency neobank Shield announced on Monday that it has completed a $5 million seed round of funding led by Giant Ventures. Other participants in this round include Chris Dixon's a16z cryptocurrency startup accelerator, Factor Capital, as well as Coinbase and Bank of America as strategic angel investors. The company stated that it has raised $7 million in funding to date. The company, reportedly founded in 2022, pivoted to the payments sector in 2024. It allows importers and exporters to conduct cross-border transactions using US cryptocurrencies while also providing compliance review services. The new funding will be used to pursue additional banking partnerships, though the company declined to name two major banks, although it already has them. Furthermore, the company will continue to refine its compliance offerings.
CROSS
$0.23175
-15.53%
SEED
$0.001295
-22.96%
STARTUP
$0.006126
-13.71%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 22:04
Kongsi
Fed's Bostic "hawkish": not yet support further rate cuts
PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Nick Timiraos, a "Federal Reserve mouthpiece," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that while economic risks have shifted in recent months toward greater concerns about employment, inflation concerns are preventing him from currently supporting another rate cut in October. Bostic stated in the interview that at last week's Fed meeting, he had only planned one rate cut for the entire year of 2025. Since officials already implemented the rate cut last week, Bostic currently believes no further rate cuts are necessary at the remaining two meetings this year (in October and December). He said these rate cuts were "written in very light handwriting"—underscoring his lack of confidence in the correct direction of the interest rate path, but he remains more concerned about inflation persistently above the Fed's 2% target.
MORE
$0.08417
-4.70%
LIGHT
$0.01478
-15.30%
NOT
$0.001637
-6.82%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 21:52
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000