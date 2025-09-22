2025-09-23 Tuesday

MetaMask’s mUSD Stablecoin Records 300% Growth in Just One Week

TLDR MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin has reached a circulating supply of $65 million within just one week of its launch. The mUSD supply grew by more than 300% from $15 million to $65 million in a span of seven days. A majority of mUSD’s supply, about 88.2%, is deployed on Linea, with the remaining 11.8% on [...] The post MetaMask’s mUSD Stablecoin Records 300% Growth in Just One Week appeared first on CoinCentral.
BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock: Soars on $11.4B Holdings as AI and Wall Street Fuel Ethereum Surge

TLDR BMNR secures $11.4B in crypto, now world’s largest Ethereum treasury. BitMine (BMNR) now holds 2% of ETH, eyeing 5% as part of bold strategy. BMNR surges with $10.86B ETH stash, rising to global crypto power status. Ethereum-centric BMNR outpaces peers with $11.4B in diversified holdings. BMNR’s $11.4B treasury cements its lead in ETH and [...] The post BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock: Soars on $11.4B Holdings as AI and Wall Street Fuel Ethereum Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP Steps Up in DeFi with mXRP Launch: Will It Meet Expectations?

TLDR Midas has launched the mXRP token in collaboration with Axelar and Interop Labs to expand XRP’s DeFi utility. The mXRP token offers XRP holders yields of up to 8% through tokenized exposure to on-chain and off-chain strategies. The token is launched on the XRPL EVM through audited smart contracts, fully integrating it into the [...] The post XRP Steps Up in DeFi with mXRP Launch: Will It Meet Expectations? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Asset Manager in South Africa Warns Against Crypto ETF, Here’s Why

The post Asset Manager in South Africa Warns Against Crypto ETF, Here’s Why  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Sygnia Ltd., a South African asset manager with approximately $20 billion in assets under management, warned investors against Bitcoin. Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, said that she is stopping investors from doing something “silly.”  Wierzycka’s Warning Against Bitcoin ETF Since cryptocurrency is a volatile space with potential risks, Wierzycka …
Crypto.com breach exposed more data than CEO claimed, report

The post Crypto.com breach exposed more data than CEO claimed, report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, hasn’t disclosed the full extent of the exchange’s 2023 data leak, according to crypto sleuth ZachXBT. Marszalek claimed on Sunday that the leak, which was first revealed by Bloomberg last week, had been disclosed in full to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS) and other relevant jurisdictions and called reports to the contrary “misinformation” and “unfounded.”  He added, “The incident was contained within hours, no customer funds were accessed or ever at risk, and impacted an extremely limited number of our users’ partial personally identifiable information.” ZachXBT, however, said the data leaked was far from “partial.” He revealed that it contained ID data, the contents of crypto wallets, emails, phone numbers, and more. The different sorts of personal data from the Crypto.com leak shared by ZachXBT. He noted that, if Crypto.com did indeed make the disclosures, that it “should be easy for [Marszalek] to link the URL to where these incidents were PUBLICLY disclosed.”  ZachXBT also said that Marszalek’s “misinformation” comments have inspired him to “prove” the leak led to user thefts.  Bloomberg reported on Friday that a member of the hacking collective Scattered Spider said they were able to “talk their way” into a Crypto.com employee’s account. Marszalek blocked ZachXBT on X after the sleuth noted that this breach is one of several unreported breaches and reiterated that there is another, much larger, breach. Not much is known about this larger breach, however, and ZachXBT says he’s unable to disclose any more details.  Read more: Former Crypto.com compliance officer charged with money laundering, extortion Crypto.com was picked by Donald Trump’s Trump Media in March to become a launch partner for ETFs containing bitcoin, cronos (CRO), and other crypto assets “with a made in America focus.” Trump Media committed to buying $6.42 billion worth…
Deepseek Predicts XRP Price and Recommends Best Crypto to Buy Next

The post Deepseek Predicts XRP Price and Recommends Best Crypto to Buy Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Within the first 90 minutes, the XRP ETF saw $24M in trading volume. By market close, the figure had surged to $37.75M – the highest first-day volume ever for a crypto ETF. But does AI share investors’ optimism? Let’s ask Deepseek. How High Can XRP Go This Season For years, traditional investors have watched the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency. XRP’s cross-border payment solutions have been crucial in boosting crypto’s credibility in global finance. But Ripple’s drawn-out legal battle with the SEC pushed them away, as XRP’s sluggish price action over the last few years shows. XRP all-time price performance, source: CoinMarketCap Now that the regulatory atmosphere is clearing up, especially in the US, retail and institutional interest in the project is taking off. ETFs further pull traditional investors into the market by lowering the technical barriers. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the record-breaking debut of the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF was semi-shocking. Eric Balchunas responds to Rex Shares and Osprey XRP ETF debut, source: X Deepseek’s optimistic XRP price outlook is rooted in these two factors: More regulatory clarity. Possibility of more ETF launches. It expects the altcoin giant to reach $4 by year’s end, citing five key monthly technical indicators that support the prediction. XRP technical analysis, source: Deepseek Still, limiting a portfolio to just one asset is rarely a good idea. Diversification is essential for managing risk and increasing profitability. Early-stage cryptocurrencies with steady technological advancements and a growing community support, in particular, can potentially deliver multiplefold returns to a portfolio. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Layer-2 Magic on Bitcoin Secures $17.5M Interestingly, Deepseek’s top crypto pick for Uptober is not a blue-chip coin like XRP. Instead, it recommends a viral coin that is still in its early phases. Many investors might be familiar with Bitcoin Hyper, the new…
Deepseek’s XRP Price Prediction and Best Crypto Picks

Investors have high hopes for XRP ahead of Uptober, as the Rex-Osprey ETF hits the market with a bang.
Stable Integrates PayPal’s PYUSD Amid New Funding Round

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/stable-integrates-paypal-pyusd/
Akash Network’s Strategic Move: A Crucial Burn for AKT’s Future

BitcoinWorld Akash Network’s Strategic Move: A Crucial Burn for AKT’s Future In the dynamic world of decentralized computing, exciting developments are constantly shaping the future. Today, all eyes are on Akash Network, the innovative supercloud project, as it proposes a significant change to its tokenomics. This move aims to strengthen the value of its native token, AKT, and further solidify its position in the competitive blockchain space. The community is buzzing about a newly submitted governance proposal that could introduce a game-changing Burn Mint Equilibrium (BME) model. What is the Burn Mint Equilibrium (BME) for Akash Network? The core of this proposal revolves around a concept called Burn Mint Equilibrium, or BME. Essentially, this model is designed to create a balance in the token’s circulating supply by systematically removing a portion of tokens from existence. For Akash Network, this means burning an amount of AKT that is equivalent to the U.S. dollar value of fees paid by network users. Fee Conversion: When users pay for cloud services on the Akash Network, these fees are typically collected in various cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. AKT Equivalence: The proposal suggests converting the U.S. dollar value of these collected fees into an equivalent amount of AKT. Token Burn: This calculated amount of AKT would then be permanently removed from circulation, or ‘burned’. This mechanism creates a direct link between network utility and token supply reduction. As more users utilize the decentralized supercloud, more AKT will be burned, potentially impacting the token’s scarcity and value. Why is This Proposal Crucial for AKT Holders? For anyone holding AKT, or considering investing in the Akash Network ecosystem, this proposal carries significant weight. Token burning mechanisms are often viewed as a positive development because they can lead to increased scarcity. When supply decreases while demand remains constant or grows, the price per unit tends to increase. Here are some key benefits: Increased Scarcity: Burning tokens reduces the total circulating supply of AKT. This makes each remaining token potentially more valuable over time. Demand-Supply Dynamics: The BME model directly ties the burning of AKT to network usage. Higher adoption of the Akash Network supercloud translates into more fees, and thus more AKT burned. Long-Term Value Proposition: By creating a deflationary pressure, the proposal aims to enhance AKT’s long-term value, making it a more attractive asset for investors and long-term holders. This strategic move demonstrates a commitment from the Akash Network community to optimize its tokenomics for sustainable growth and value appreciation. How Does BME Impact the Decentralized Supercloud Mission? Beyond token value, the BME proposal aligns perfectly with the broader mission of the Akash Network. As a decentralized supercloud, Akash provides a marketplace for cloud computing resources, allowing users to deploy applications faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost than traditional providers. The BME model reinforces this utility. Consider these impacts: Network Health: A stronger AKT token can incentivize more validators and providers to secure and contribute resources to the network, improving its overall health and resilience. Ecosystem Growth: Enhanced token value can attract more developers and projects to build on the Akash Network, fostering a vibrant and diverse ecosystem. User Incentive: While users pay fees, the potential appreciation of AKT could indirectly benefit those who hold the token, creating a circular economy within the supercloud. This proposal is not just about burning tokens; it’s about building a more robust, self-sustaining, and economically sound decentralized cloud infrastructure for the future. What Are the Next Steps for the Akash Network Community? As a governance proposal, the BME model will now undergo a period of community discussion and voting. This is a crucial phase where AKT holders and network participants can voice their opinions, debate the merits, and ultimately decide on the future direction of the project. Transparency and community engagement are hallmarks of decentralized projects like Akash Network. Challenges and Considerations: Implementation Complexity: Ensuring the burning mechanism is technically sound and transparent will be vital. Community Consensus: Achieving broad agreement within the diverse Akash Network community is key for successful adoption. The outcome of this vote will significantly shape the tokenomics and economic model of the Akash Network, influencing its trajectory in the rapidly evolving decentralized cloud landscape. The proposal to introduce a Burn Mint Equilibrium model represents a bold and strategic step for Akash Network. By directly linking network usage to token scarcity, the project aims to create a more resilient and valuable AKT token, ultimately strengthening its position as a leading decentralized supercloud provider. This move underscores the project’s commitment to innovative tokenomics and sustainable growth, promising an exciting future for both users and investors in the Akash Network ecosystem. It’s a clear signal that Akash is actively working to enhance its value proposition and maintain its competitive edge in the decentralized future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the main goal of the Burn Mint Equilibrium (BME) proposal for Akash Network? The primary goal is to adjust the circulating supply of AKT tokens by burning a portion of network fees, thereby creating deflationary pressure and potentially enhancing the token’s long-term value and scarcity. 2. How will the amount of AKT to be burned be determined? The proposal suggests burning an amount of AKT equivalent to the U.S. dollar value of fees paid by users on the Akash Network for cloud services. 3. What are the potential benefits for AKT token holders? Token holders could benefit from increased scarcity of AKT, which may lead to higher demand and appreciation in value over time, especially as network usage grows. 4. How does this proposal relate to the overall mission of Akash Network? The BME model reinforces the Akash Network‘s mission by creating a stronger, more economically robust ecosystem. A healthier token incentivizes network participants, fostering growth and stability for the decentralized supercloud. 5. What is the next step for this governance proposal? The proposal will undergo a period of community discussion and voting by AKT token holders. The community’s decision will determine if the BME model is implemented on the Akash Network. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more valuable insights into the world of decentralized technology. Stay informed and help spread the word about the exciting developments happening within Akash Network. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized cloud solutions price action. This post Akash Network’s Strategic Move: A Crucial Burn for AKT’s Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Bitcoin ETFs Amass $887M Recording Four Weeks Inflow Streak

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States have marked their fourth consecutive week of inflows. According to on-chain data by SoSoValue, the Bitcoin ETF welcomed approximately $887 million into its ecosystem over the past week. In the previous three weeks, these bitcoin-focused financial products recorded inflows of $440.71 million, $246.42 million, and $2.34 billion, respectively. BlackRock Continues to Lead the Chart SoSoValue’s records show that the Bitcoin ETFs experienced four days of inflows and one day of outflow. On the days of inflow, the financial product raked in $937.92 million. However, the market parted ways with $51.28 million on a single trading day during the past week. On the last day of trading for the week, September 19th, the Bitcoin ETF market saw an inflow of $246.11 million from BlackRock’s IBIT. However, Grayscale’s GBTC saw an outflow of $23.5 million. Since other BTC-focused ETFs recorded no flows for the day, the total inflow for the past trading day equaled $222.62 million. Notably, for most of the Bitcoin ETF trading activities in the U.S., BlackRock has been at the forefront, garnering the attention of most traders. Last week alone, IBIT recorded an inflow of $866.84 million. This figure represents over 95% of the total weekly inflow seen by the Bitcoin ETF market. As of the time of writing, BlackRock’s IBIT holds 3.85% of BTC’s supply. Its total net asset of $88.45 billion is significantly higher than that of other ETF issuers. BTC Trades at $113K According to public data on CoinMarketCap, bitcoin sold for $113,000 at the time of writing. This price represented a sudden 2.37% price drop over the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency also recorded a 24-hour traded volume of $54.4 billion, representing an increase of over 140%. This suggests that traders are rapidly selling off their holdings, while others are buying the dip. Crypto traders suffered a significant loss after bitcoin’s price drop. On-chain data from CoinGlass shows that over $1.6 billion has been liquidated from the global crypto market. From this value, traders lost over $274 million from going long on the apex cryptocurrency. The post Bitcoin ETFs Amass $887M Recording Four Weeks Inflow Streak appeared first on Cointab.
