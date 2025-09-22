2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Hyperliquid HYPE Slumps 9% as Market Share Drops Sharply

Hyperliquid HYPE Slumps 9% as Market Share Drops Sharply

The post Hyperliquid HYPE Slumps 9% as Market Share Drops Sharply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points HYPE drops 9% after Arthur Hayes exits with $823K profit. Market dominance falls from 86% to 62% in under a month. Revenue surpasses $700M despite growing competition. Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is under pressure after Arthur Hayes sold his entire 96,628 HYPE position worth $5.1 million. The trade, which closed with a $823,000 profit equal to a 19.2% gain, followed just a month of holding. HYPE is now trading at $49.05, marking a 0.34% hourly dip, a 7.39% 24-hour fall, and an 8.29% weekly loss. The sudden selloff from Hayes, who once projected massive upside, has sparked doubts about near-term market sentiment. Market Share Declines but Revenue Growth Holds HYPE’s dominance in the perpetuals market has dropped sharply, sliding from 85.98% on August 27 to 62.36% by September 22. This 23.6-point collapse coincides with rising competition from Aster at 11.15% and MYX Finance at 8.44%. Smaller platforms also gained traction, with APX capturing 2.90% and Avantis reaching 2.74%. Meanwhile, Jupiter held steady at 7.29% and dYdX maintained around 2.4%, reflecting broader diversification in market activity. Despite weakening dominance, Hyperliquid continues to generate substantial revenue, surpassing $700 million in September 2025. Daily inflows frequently ranged between $2 million and $4 million earlier this year, with peaks above $6 million. Hyperliquid Revenue | Source : Dune Since December 2024, cumulative revenue has accelerated, with notable surges in July and August boosting the platform’s monetization capacity. This steady growth highlights resilience, even as rivals gain ground and competitive pressures intensify. Sustaining such revenue momentum may support Hyperliquid in navigating the evolving competitive landscape. However, investor confidence will depend on whether the platform can maintain scale while defending its market position. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own…
NEAR
NEAR$2.899-2.35%
1
1$0.014877+62.07%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.56-7.26%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 22:41
Kongsi
Fed's Mousallem skeptical of further rate cuts

Fed's Mousallem skeptical of further rate cuts

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Musallem expressed doubts about further interest rate cuts, contradicting the widespread financial market expectation that the Fed will continue to lower borrowing costs this year. Musallem said he supported a 25 basis point rate cut last week because he saw increased risks to the labor market. However, with inflation nearly a percentage point above the Fed's 2% target, further rate cuts could signal excessive complacency about rising prices. "If the public begins to doubt whether inflation can return to the 2% target, restoring price stability will become more difficult and could impose higher costs on the economy." Traders are betting that the Fed will cut interest rates by another 50 basis points at its two remaining meetings this year. His views also differ from those of new Fed Governor Milan, who opposed a smaller rate cut at last week's meeting and advocated for a larger one.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08417-4.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05798-6.10%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 22:13
Kongsi
Why Sovereign AI Is the Future of Digital Independence?

Why Sovereign AI Is the Future of Digital Independence?

Why Sovereign AI Is the Future of Digital Independence? Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept. It has rapidly evolved into a cornerstone of digital transformation, powering everything from personalized customer experiences to predictive analytics in critical industries. However, as AI adoption grows, so do the questions of control, data ownership, national security, and digital independence. This is where the concept of Sovereign AI comes&nbsp;in. Sovereign AI is emerging as a strategic imperative for nations, enterprises, and even communities that wish to maintain autonomy in how AI is built, deployed, and governed. Rather than depending solely on foreign infrastructure, datasets, or algorithms, sovereign AI emphasizes local control, ethical alignment, and compliance with domestic rules and values. In this article, we’ll dive into what Sovereign AI means, why it matters, its benefits and challenges, and why it is being positioned as the future of digital independence. What Is Sovereign AI? Sovereign AI refers to AI systems that are developed, deployed, and governed within a jurisdiction — such as a nation, state, or enterprise — with full control over data, infrastructure, algorithms, and governance. At its core, sovereign AI embodies three key principles: Data Sovereignty — Data is stored, processed, and managed locally under regional laws and regulations. Infrastructure Autonomy — The compute power and AI workloads are run on domestic or jurisdiction-controlled infrastructure rather than foreign providers. Governance and Control — The models, policies, and ethics guiding AI are aligned with local cultural values and legal frameworks. In essence, sovereign AI empowers nations and organizations to achieve digital independence, protecting their citizens, businesses, and innovations from over-reliance on global tech&nbsp;giants. Why Sovereign AI Matters in the Digital&nbsp;Era? 1. Data Privacy and Protection Data is the lifeblood of AI. However, most global AI platforms are controlled by a handful of multinational corporations and stored in foreign jurisdictions. This raises serious questions: Who owns the data? Who has access to it? How is it being used or monetized? With sovereign AI, sensitive data — such as healthcare records, government databases, or financial information — remains under local control, ensuring compliance with regional privacy regulations like GDPR in Europe or India’s Data Protection Act. 2. National Security and Strategic Autonomy AI is becoming a national security issue. From defense systems to cybersecurity and critical infrastructure, reliance on external AI providers creates vulnerabilities. Sovereign AI ensures that essential AI models and infrastructure cannot be influenced, shut down, or manipulated by foreign interests. This is particularly important in the face of geopolitical tensions and AI-driven cyber warfare, where technological dependency can compromise sovereignty. 3. Cultural and Ethical Alignment AI models trained on global datasets often fail to reflect local languages, dialects, values, and social norms. For example, a healthcare model built in the U.S. may not be directly relevant in India due to differences in demographics and disease prevalence. Sovereign AI allows countries and enterprises to:Train models on local data. Ensure AI aligns with cultural and ethical standards. Reduce bias by creating context-aware applications. This makes AI not just a tool of efficiency, but a representation of local identity and&nbsp;values. 4. Economic Competitiveness Developing sovereign AI builds a domestic AI ecosystem that fosters innovation, job creation, and skill development. Instead of paying foreign cloud providers or licensing global AI tools, local economies benefit from in-house innovation. This can spark a multiplier effect, fueling startups, research institutions, and government programs while ensuring that the economic value of AI remains within national&nbsp;borders. 5. Digital Independence and Innovation Digital independence means being able to control your own technological destiny. Just as countries invest in energy independence to reduce reliance on foreign oil, sovereign AI gives them the freedom to innovate, experiment, and build solutions on their own&nbsp;terms. This independence fuels greater innovation because: Local developers can adapt models quickly. Businesses can tailor solutions to unique market needs. Nations can compete globally without being overshadowed by a few dominant&nbsp;players. Benefits of Sovereign AI To further understand why sovereign AI is central to the future of digital independence, let’s explore its key benefits: Enhanced Data Security — Protects sensitive data from foreign surveillance or&nbsp;misuse. Compliance with Local Regulations — Ensures AI systems adhere to national privacy, security, and ethical standards. Boost to Local Economy — Creates jobs, fosters talent, and strengthens domestic AI startups. Resilience Against Global Shocks — Protects against supply chain disruptions, sanctions, or foreign political influence. Tailored AI Models — Builds AI that better understands local languages, cultures, and&nbsp;needs. National Pride and Identity — Sovereign AI becomes a tool for preserving cultural uniqueness in a globalized tech landscape. Challenges to Sovereign AI&nbsp;Adoption While the concept is powerful, achieving true sovereign AI is not without&nbsp;hurdles. 1. High Infrastructure CostsBuilding domestic data centers, supercomputers, and high-performance chips requires massive investment. Not every country or enterprise can afford&nbsp;it. 2. Talent Gap AI requires skilled researchers, data scientists, and engineers. Many regions face shortages in technical expertise, making it difficult to build sovereign systems. 3. Supply Chain DependenciesEven if a country builds its own infrastructure, it may still rely on global supply chains for GPUs, semiconductors, and specialized hardware. Export controls or restrictions could still limit sovereignty. 4. Balancing Openness vs. ControlAI thrives on collaboration and shared research. Too much isolation could limit innovation and global interoperability. Sovereign AI must balance independence with openness. 5. Regulatory Complexity Defining rules for ethical AI, transparency, and accountability can be complex. Governments need clear strategies to avoid stifling innovation. Real-World Examples of Sovereign AI Several countries and companies are already investing heavily in sovereign AI initiatives: European Union (EU) — The EU is promoting “digital sovereignty” through investments in local cloud infrastructure (GAIA-X) and AI aligned with European&nbsp;values. United Arab Emirates (UAE) — UAE launched its own large language model (Falcon LLM), emphasizing AI built and trained locally for Arabic and regional contexts. India — India is working on AI policies to ensure local data protection and AI innovation, particularly in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and&nbsp;fintech. France &amp; Germany — Both countries are advocating for sovereign AI solutions to reduce dependency on U.S. cloud providers. China — With a strong focus on digital independence, China has heavily invested in AI infrastructure, sovereign chips, and locally trained AI&nbsp;models. How Businesses Can Leverage Sovereign AI? Sovereign AI isn’t just for governments — it’s highly relevant for enterprises too. Here’s how businesses can&nbsp;benefit: Control Customer Data: Companies in healthcare, finance, and retail can ensure sensitive customer data doesn’t leave their jurisdiction. Build Competitive Edge: Tailored AI models provide unique insights aligned to specific&nbsp;markets. Future-Proof Compliance: Sovereign AI ensures organizations are always compliant with evolving local regulations. Enhance Trust: Customers are more likely to trust brands that guarantee data stays under local&nbsp;control. The Road Ahead: Why Sovereign AI Is the Future of Digital Independence As AI continues to reshape industries and societies, dependence on global tech monopolies comes with risks. Sovereign AI provides a path toward resilience, innovation, and autonomy in the digital&nbsp;era. Looking ahead, sovereign AI will likely evolve along three dimensions: Policy and Regulation — Governments will roll out stricter laws around AI ethics, transparency, and data localization. Technology and Infrastructure — Advances in edge computing, sovereign clouds, and open-source AI models will lower barriers to adoption. Global Collaboration with Sovereignty — Nations and enterprises may build sovereign AI but collaborate through federated learning and shared best practices to avoid isolation. In the long run, digital independence will not mean isolation — it will mean partnerships built on mutual respect, trust, and autonomy. Conclusion Sovereign AI represents more than just technology — it symbolizes freedom, security, and self-determination in the digital age. By investing in sovereign AI, nations and enterprises can ensure they are not mere consumers of global AI but active creators of their digital&nbsp;future. The road will not be easy. Challenges such as infrastructure costs, talent shortages, and supply chain dependencies remain. However, the rewards — data privacy, national security, economic growth, and cultural identity — make the journey worthwhile. As AI becomes the defining force of the 21st century, sovereign AI is the foundation of digital independence. For governments, businesses, and citizens alike, it is not just a technological choice, but a strategic imperative for the&nbsp;future. Why Sovereign AI Is the Future of Digital Independence? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1237-10.29%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13271-7.99%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298+1.50%
Kongsi
Medium2025/09/22 22:06
Kongsi
Central Banks in Spotlight: Fed and BoE Moves

Central Banks in Spotlight: Fed and BoE Moves

🇺🇸 Federal Reserve (Fed) The Fed cut rates by 25 bps on 17 September, bringing the target range to 4.00%–4.25%. This marks the first cut since December. Officials signal two more cuts may follow before year end if inflation continues to ease and the labour market weakens. Inflation remains above the 2% target, but risks to employment are&nbsp;growing. 🇬🇧 Bank of England (BoE) The BoE kept its Bank Rate unchanged at 4.00%. Two members of the committee supported a cut. The Bank also slowed the pace of quantitative tightening, reducing its planned gilt holdings by £70 billion over the next 12 months instead of £100 billion previously. The focus of gilt sales will shift towards shorter maturities. Inflation stood at 3.8% in August, expected to rise slightly before declining towards target. Wage growth is still high but showing signs of&nbsp;cooling. 🔍 What it means for traders The Fed has started easing, while the BoE remains cautious. This policy divergence could shape USD and GBP dynamics in the months ahead. Watch upcoming jobs and inflation data closely, as they will guide the next&nbsp;moves. ✅ Summary Fed cut to 4.00%–4.25%, with more cuts expected this year. BoE held at 4.00% but slowed QT, signalling a cautious&nbsp;stance. 🔗 Trade these shifts in real time with NordFX: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 🧐 Central Banks in Spotlight: Fed and BoE Moves was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Kongsi
Medium2025/09/22 22:01
Kongsi
2140 – When BTC Rewards End

2140 – When BTC Rewards End

19.92 million Bitcoin have been mined till 20th September 2025. It means only 1.08 million more $BTC are to hit the market in future till the year 2140.
1
1$0.014877+62.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,550.83-1.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08417-4.69%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 22:00
Kongsi
Bitcoin To Crash More Today? Peter Schiff Says Gold and Silver Will Soar

Bitcoin To Crash More Today? Peter Schiff Says Gold and Silver Will Soar

The post Bitcoin To Crash More Today? Peter Schiff Says Gold and Silver Will Soar appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The month of September has once again lived up to its reputation as a tough period for Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency slipped below $112,500, pressured by fading Fed rate possibility and weaker U.S. jobs data.While Bitcoin is already struggling from the drop, well-known Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff says gold and silver to take off, while Bitcoin to Crash today.  Gold & Silver To Surge, Bitcoin To Crash According to Schiff, silver led the move overnight with a jump of $0.19, pushing prices to around $43.20. Gold also ticked higher, gaining $7 as it continued to test its recent record levels. Today, gold reached a new all-time high of $3,725, up nearly 40% this 1979, showing how strong demand remains.  Schiff believes this steady strength could set the stage for another breakout once U.S. markets open today. So far it’s pretty quiet tonight. Silver is making the biggest move, up 19 cents to $43.20. Gold is up five bucks and Bitcoin is down over 1%. But there is still plenty of time before U.S. markets open for trading tomorrow for gold and silver to take off and Bitcoin to crash.— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 22, 2025 While Gold and silver jumped, the Bitcoin price slipped by over 3%, trading just above $112,000. Schiff didn’t hold back in his view that Bitcoin’s weakness could deepen into a steeper decline.  In his words, there’s still “plenty of time” for gold and silver to rally further while Bitcoin “crashes.” Stockmoney Lizards’ Take on the Market Backing the Peter Schiff prediction, Crypto analyst Stockmoney Lizards shared a chart outlining how Bitcoin’s price may unfold in the coming weeks.  According to the analysis, Bitcoin has now flipped its former support into resistance, forming a bearish rising wedge pattern. This technical setup often signals more downside before a recovery can begin. The analyst’s chart shows $112K as the immediate safety net, while $110K is the key lifeline, dropping below it could trigger a bigger drop. How Low Could Bitcoin Go? If selling pressure intensifies, Stockmoney Lizards sees Bitcoin possibly falling toward $107,335. This would align with the breakdown risk shown on the chart. On the flip side, if stability returns and buyers step in, Bitcoin could challenge resistance near $115K in the short term. For now, all eyes are on the $110K zone, which could decide whether Bitcoin stabilizes.
NEAR
NEAR$2.899-2.35%
1
1$0.014877+62.07%
Threshold
T$0.01543-3.74%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 21:46
Kongsi
Building the Metaverse: Foundational Roles for Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3

Building the Metaverse: Foundational Roles for Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3

The development of a truly open and decentralized metaverse by September 2025 depends on a […]
RSS3
RSS3$0.03832-5.03%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.716-19.50%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 21:45
Kongsi
Strategy extends weekly streak of BTC purchase with $99M buy

Strategy extends weekly streak of BTC purchase with $99M buy

The two giant BTC holders, Strategy and Metaplanet, have stirred the waters despite the FUD in the Bitcoin market by acquiring a total of 6,269 Bitcoins. According to reports, Strategy has acquired 850 BTC while Metaplanet has acquired a bumper 5,419 tokens. Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, purchased BTC worth $99.7 […]
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.000000025-12.89%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,550.83-1.60%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 21:42
Kongsi
Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive to buy Semler Scientific in all-stock deal, boosting combined bitcoin treasury above 10,900 BTC

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive to buy Semler Scientific in all-stock deal, boosting combined bitcoin treasury above 10,900 BTC

Strive has agreed to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock merger, become a 10,900+ BTC treasury amid DAT consolidation.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,550.83-1.60%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 21:32
Kongsi
BlockchainFX vs Ethena vs Mantle – Which Top Crypto Could Make You A Millionaire?

BlockchainFX vs Ethena vs Mantle – Which Top Crypto Could Make You A Millionaire?

Every cycle mints a new class of crypto millionaires. In the last bull market, early bets on Solana and XRP turned modest stakes into life-changing wins. Looking ahead to 2025, the question is who’s next. Three names keep surfacing: BlockchainFX (BFX), Ethena (ENA), and Mantle (MNT). With $7.7M already raised from 9,100+ participants and chatter
XRP
XRP$2.8628-1.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003428-2.33%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 21:30
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000