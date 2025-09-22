Bursa MEXC
MSTR Adds More BTC
Strategy (MSTR) continued to add to its bitcoin BTC$113,122.43 stash last week, though it was a relatively small purchase. The company Monday said it bought another 850 BTC for $99.7 million, increasing its total holdings to 639,,825 coins. This purchase was made at an average price of $117,344 per bitcoin, lifting the company's overall average purchase price to $73,971. This latest acquisition was funded through the issuance of perpetual preferred stock and common stock at-the-market (ATM), though about 80% of that funding was through common stock sales. Shares of MSTR were down 2.5% in premarket trading alongside a sizable slide in the price of bitcoin to about the $112,000.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:37
Michael Saylor Expands His Bitcoin Holdings
Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy has once again increased his Bitcoin holdings, a hallmark of his investment strategy that persists even in challenging market conditions. Saylor's continuous acquisitions during bearish phases have resulted in substantial financial gains for both himself and his company.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:28
Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds 850 Bitcoin, MSTR Stock Slips
Key Insights: Strategy purchased an additional 850 Bitcoin for $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344 per coin. Michael Saylor-led company's total Bitcoin holdings jumped to 639,835 BTC. MSTR stock fell more than 2% amid the crypto market crash. Strategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, on Monday said it has acquired an additional 850 BTC for $99.7 million. Michael Saylor-led company's total Bitcoin stack rises to 639,835 BTC after the latest purchase. Meanwhile, MSTR stock price slipped 2% as Bitcoin price crashed more than 2% to $112K. The stock price is trading under pressure, while analysts remain upbeat with a higher price target. Michael Saylor's Strategy Buys $99.7 Million in Bitcoin According to a press release on September 22, Strategy purchased an additional 850 BTC at $117,344 per coin between September 15 and 21. The bitcoin purchases were made using proceeds from the STRF and MSTR shares at-the-market (ATM) offerings. In an X post, Chairman Michael Saylor reflected on the latest Bitcoin purchase worth $99.7 million as the firm continues to buy despite S&P 500 inclusion. The company has achieved the BTC Yield of 26% year-to-date (YTD) 2025. With the latest Bitcoin purchase, Strategy has raised its total Bitcoin holdings to 639,835 BTC. These were acquired for $47.33 billion at $73,971 per coin. Last week, Michael Saylor's Strategy acquired 525 Bitcoin for $60.2 million at an average of $114,562 per BTC. Strategy now sits on nearly $30 billion in unrealized gains, slipping as BTC fell. However, the company's holdings are valued at $72.16 billion as compared to its total investment of $47.33 billion. MSTR Stock Fell More Than 2% At the time of writing, MSTR stock fell nearly 2.25% to $336.99 in pre-market trading hours. This signals that short selling continued among investors amid uncertainty. MSTR stock closed 1.25% lower at $344.75…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:21
The post Ranking The Green Bay Packers’ Worst Losses Under Matt LaFleur appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his team suffered a surprising loss to Cleveland Sunday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Matt LaFleur is in his seventh season as the Green Bay Packers head coach. And after LaFleur didn’t receive a contract extension this summer, he’s undoubtedly in a “prove it” year. LaFleur’s Packers didn’t prove a thing Sunday, with a shocking 13-10 loss to Cleveland. Green Bay was an 8.0-point favorite, making this the Packers’ worst loss against the point spread since they fell to the New York Giants as a 9.0-point favorite in Week 5, 2022. The Cleveland loss undoubtedly ranks among the worst defeats of the LaFleur-era. Here are LaFleur’s top-five losses in regular season games only. 1. Detroit 20, Green Bay 16 Week 18, 2022 It was simple, really. If the Packers defeated Detroit in their regular season finale, they’d reach the playoffs for a fourth straight year. The Lions, on the other hand, had already been eliminated from the postseason. No problem, right? Hardly. Detroit played smarter, harder and better and ended the Packers’ playoff dreams with a shocking 20-16 win. Green Bay’s four-game winning streak was snapped, it fell to 8-9 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2018. “I think this is probably the lowest it’s been in my four years here of just understanding how close we were and how short of the goal that we came,” Packers wideout Allen Lazard said. The Packers had been 27-3 in their last 30 meetings with Detroit at Lambeau Field. But the Lions’ victory served as a springboard to them winning the last two NFC North titles. It was also the last game Aaron Rodgers played for the Packers. “We don’t want them to go to the playoffs,” Detroit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:15
Unleashing ETC’s $100 Potential By 2030
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Unleashing ETC's $100 Potential By 2030
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:05
Bitcoin LTH Sit On $1.18 Trillion In Unrealized Profits – What This Means For The Market
Bitcoin LTH Sit On $1.18 Trillion In Unrealized Profits – What This Means For The Market
Sebastian's journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian's contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian's passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:04
Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads
Bitcoin was priced at $112,686 on Sept. 22, 2025, with a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $51.67 billion. The cryptocurrency traded within a daily range of $111,986 to $115,776, reflecting a period of elevated volatility and pivotal technical signals across multiple timeframes.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:55
Crypto Meets Card Games: The Next Digital Trend
The rise of cryptocurrency has thrown old-school financiers for a loop. Not many can understand the emerging digital trends in the trading market. But those who do realize that cryptocurrency's rise might have a greater impact on our future than many people believe. Bitcoin's success in the mainstream has led many to ask how it all works, […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/22 21:39
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes
PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
PANews
2025/09/22 21:37
A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.
PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
PANews
2025/09/22 21:11
