Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Businesswire, Toyosa SA, the exclusive distributor of Lexus, Toyota, and Yamaha in Bolivia, and Crown Ltda, the exclusive distributor of BYD and other brands in Bolivia, have announced a strategic partnership with BitGo Trust Company, Inc., Tether, and crypto bank Towerbank to provide fiat-to-cryptocurrency integration for individuals and businesses in the region. Starting September 19, 2025, customers will be able to use Tether's stablecoin, USDT, to purchase Toyosa and Crown vehicles, parts, and services.
PANews2025/09/22 21:28
PayPal Invests in Stablecoin-Focused Layer 1 ‘Stable’ to Boost PYUSD

The post PayPal Invests in Stablecoin-Focused Layer 1 ‘Stable’ to Boost PYUSD appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News PayPal has invested in Stable, a Layer 1 blockchain focused on stablecoins, to boost the distribution, utility, and liquidity of its US dollar-backed stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD). Stable will integrate PYUSD into its fast, low-cost network to support seamless commerce and financial transactions. The investment highlights PayPal’s commitment to expanding PYUSD adoption across multiple blockchains …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 21:25
Shiba Inu Community Eyes XRP Tundra’s $0.028 to $2.50 Price Jump Opportunity

The post Shiba Inu Community Eyes XRP Tundra’s $0.028 to $2.50 Price Jump Opportunity appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Shiba Inu community, or SHIB army, has grown into one of the most active in crypto, driving major exchange listings and grassroots campaigns that pushed the dog-themed meme coin into mainstream recognition. Yet as the asset matures, its growth prospects are increasingly tied to ecosystem utility such as Shibarium and integrations, with price forecasts …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 21:11
Plasma will launch a new banking service, Plasma One, after the mainnet beta launch this month.

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Decrypt, that Plasma plans to launch its new banking service, Plasma One, sometime after the launch of its stablecoin blockchain mainnet later this month. The card boasts 4% cashback on purchases, over 10% returns on balances, and support for international payments. Plasma One users can top up their card with the stablecoin of their choice (starting with USDT and expanding gradually), then make payments directly from their balance using a physical or virtual card. The prepaid credit card will utilize the Plasma blockchain as a payment gateway and will be issued by Rain, the company behind products such as the Avalanche Card. Last week, the stablecoin blockchain officially announced that it would enter its "mainnet testing phase" on September 25th. Following this, Plasma will roll out its neobanking services in phases. Users can now sign up for the waiting list on the Plasma website.
PANews2025/09/22 21:06
8 Best High-Risk High-Reward Cryptos to Buy Now

The crypto market in late 2025 is full of chances to make big gains, but also big risks. Meme coins, presale tokens, and other speculative projects can shoot up fast when hype builds, sometimes giving early buyers huge returns.  At the same time, these tokens can drop just as quickly, and many new projects fail […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 20:54
K33 increased his holdings by 15 bitcoins, bringing his total holdings to 141.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to official news, K33 announced that it had spent 16 million Swedish kronor to strategically increase its holdings of 15 bitcoins. It currently holds a total of 141 BTC on its balance sheet, with an average purchase price of 1,114,859 Swedish kronor per bitcoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,513.78-1.63%
PANews2025/09/22 20:50
UAE signs agreement for automatic exchange of crypto tax data

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Finance said the government will roll out the framework in 2027 and begin sharing information in 2028. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards after signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting. CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/22 20:41
Strategic Move: ETHzilla Convertible Notes Unlock $500M for Crypto Growth

BitcoinWorld Strategic Move: ETHzilla Convertible Notes Unlock $500M for Crypto Growth The world of digital finance is constantly evolving, and a recent announcement from Nasdaq-listed ETHzilla has certainly captured attention. The company is making a significant financial maneuver by issuing a substantial amount of ETHzilla convertible notes, signaling a bold expansion of its crypto strategy. This move aims to supercharge its presence in the Layer 2 ecosystem and the burgeoning real-world asset (RWA) tokenization space. What Are ETHzilla Convertible Notes and Why Do They Matter? ETHzilla, previously known as 180 Life Sciences, has revealed its plan to issue $350 million in convertible notes to a select group of institutional investors. This new issuance, combined with an amendment to existing notes totaling $156.5 million, brings their total to an impressive $500 million. But what exactly are convertible notes? Convertible notes are a type of debt that can be converted into equity (shares) at a later date, typically under specific conditions. For companies like ETHzilla, they offer a flexible way to raise capital without immediately diluting existing shareholders. For investors, they provide the potential upside of equity with the downside protection of debt. This massive half-billion-dollar financing round through ETHzilla convertible notes underscores significant institutional confidence in the company’s vision and its strategic direction within the cryptocurrency landscape. Powering the Future: How Will These Funds Be Deployed? The proceeds from these substantial ETHzilla convertible notes are not just for general operations; they are earmarked for specific, high-growth initiatives. ETHzilla plans to strategically deploy these funds to enhance two core pillars of its existing strategy: Layer 2 Protocol Deposits: ETHzilla holds a considerable amount of Ethereum (ETH), specifically 102,264 ETH valued at $462 million as of September 19. A key part of its strategy involves depositing these ETH holdings into Layer 2 protocols. These protocols offer scalability and lower transaction costs, making Ethereum more efficient. By deepening its engagement here, ETHzilla aims to maximize the utility and potential returns from its significant ETH reserves. Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization: This is an increasingly popular frontier in crypto, where tangible assets like real estate, art, or commodities are represented by digital tokens on a blockchain. Tokenization offers enhanced liquidity, fractional ownership, and transparent record-keeping. ETHzilla’s investment in this area suggests a belief in the transformative power of bringing traditional assets onto the blockchain. The commitment to these areas highlights ETHzilla’s forward-thinking approach, leveraging its capital to be a significant player in innovative crypto sectors. What Does This Mean for ETHzilla’s Market Position? This significant capital injection positions ETHzilla strongly within the competitive crypto market. By securing $500 million through ETHzilla convertible notes, the company gains substantial financial muscle to execute its ambitious plans. This could lead to: Accelerated Innovation: With enhanced funding, ETHzilla can invest more heavily in technology, research, and development, potentially leading to new products or services within the Layer 2 and RWA tokenization ecosystems. Increased Market Share: A stronger financial base allows for more aggressive market penetration and the ability to capture a larger share of these rapidly expanding sectors. Enhanced Investor Confidence: The successful issuance of such large-scale convertible notes can signal stability and growth potential to the broader market, attracting further investment and partnerships. However, the success of this strategy will ultimately depend on effective execution and the continued growth of the underlying crypto markets. In conclusion, ETHzilla’s strategic decision to issue $500 million in ETHzilla convertible notes marks a pivotal moment for the company. It’s a clear statement of intent to solidify its position in the dynamic world of Layer 2 solutions and real-world asset tokenization. This substantial funding provides the necessary capital to drive innovation and capitalize on emerging opportunities, potentially reshaping its trajectory within the digital asset landscape. Investors and market observers will be keenly watching how these funds translate into tangible advancements and returns. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What are convertible notes in simple terms? A1: Convertible notes are a type of loan that a company takes, but instead of just paying back the money with interest, the lender can choose to convert that loan into company shares (equity) at a future date, usually when specific conditions are met or at a later funding round. Q2: Why did ETHzilla choose convertible notes instead of traditional equity funding? A2: Companies often use convertible notes to raise capital without immediately setting a valuation for the company or diluting existing shareholders. It offers flexibility, allowing them to defer valuation decisions until a later, potentially more favorable, time. Q3: What are Layer 2 protocols, and why is ETHzilla investing in them? A3: Layer 2 protocols are scaling solutions built on top of a main blockchain like Ethereum. They process transactions off the main chain to improve speed, reduce costs, and increase throughput. ETHzilla is investing to make its significant ETH holdings more efficient and cost-effective to use. Q4: What is Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization? A4: RWA tokenization involves representing tangible assets, such as real estate, fine art, or commodities, as digital tokens on a blockchain. This process can make these assets more liquid, divisible, and accessible to a wider range of investors. Q5: What is the total amount of funding ETHzilla has secured through these notes? A5: Including the newly issued $350 million and the amended terms of previously issued notes, ETHzilla has secured a total of $500 million in convertible notes. Did this insight into ETHzilla’s strategic financial moves pique your interest? Share this article with your network on social media to keep the conversation going about the future of crypto funding, Layer 2 solutions, and real-world asset tokenization. Your engagement helps us bring more valuable insights to the crypto community! To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Strategic Move: ETHzilla Convertible Notes Unlock $500M for Crypto Growth first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/22 20:40
Strive, Inc. Acquires Semler Scientific in Stock Deal

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/strive-inc-semler-scientific-bitcoin/
Coinstats2025/09/22 20:39
Navigating the Web3 Scalability Trilemma with Specialized Infrastructure

The scalability trilemma—the challenge of simultaneously achieving decentralization, security, and scalability—remains a central focus of […]
Coinstats2025/09/22 20:35
