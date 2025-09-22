2025-09-23 Tuesday

0G Foundation: Token airdrop is now available

PANews reported on September 22nd that the 0G Foundation announced on the X platform that the 0G token airdrop is now open for redemption, and eligible community members can now claim 0G tokens.
PANews2025/09/22 21:38
Impennata dell’accumulazione di Ethereum: i wallet delle whale accumulano ETH al ritmo più veloce degli ultimi anni – Cosa sta succedendo?

Con le crescenti aspettative di Wall Street per futuri tagli dei tassi, il presidente della Federal Reserve Jerome Powell parlerà martedì. Per questo, il mercato cripto si sta preparando a una settimana di forte volatilità — e ne ha tutte le ragioni. Oltre al discorso di Powell, una serie di dati macro USA ad alto […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/22 21:38
Dogecoin Price Tumbles: Investors Turn to GoldenMining Cloud Mining for Stable $7K/Day Earnings

Dogecoin’s 11% drop has traders eyeing GoldenMining’s fixed-income contracts, offering up to $15K daily returns and shielding investors from price volatility.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 21:20
Ripple Lawsuit “Excuse” Over, Says Crypto Lawyer

The post Ripple Lawsuit “Excuse” Over, Says Crypto Lawyer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Ripple Labs and the US SEC ended their lawsuit months ago, leaving XRP with no growth hurdle. On this premise, crypto lawyer Bill Morgan says that XRP proponents can not use the lawsuit as a basis for its flat price. Despite high trading volume and market engagement, XRP has not shown significant price growth since the settlement. The proponents of XRP XRP $2.82 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $168.63 B Vol. 24h: $7.23 B would need to move beyond the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit and find another excuse for the flat price of the digital asset. As it stands, conversations in the Ripple ecosystem are around the recent settlement of the long-dragged lawsuit between the San Francisco-based blockchain payments firm and the securities regulator. XRP Price Fails to React to Positive Sentiments Bill Morgan, a top crypto lawyer, clearly emphasized that the XRP lawsuit has “run its course” and can not be accepted as justification for the token’s lack of adoption or weak price action. Yes the lawsuit excuse has run its course for any further lack of XRP adoption or flat price action. https://t.co/Gl2U8Z7Ui9 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 22, 2025 This comes as a response to crypto commentator and CEO Jake Claver who questioned whether Ripple has paid its $125 million penalty to the United States Treasury. The SEC under President Donald Trump brought the multi-year case to a close. Ripple’s May 2025 settlement with the SEC contributed significantly to this conclusion of the lawsuit. In the months following the conclusion of the lawsuit, XRP has not recorded any significant price increase. Market observers and analysts expected that it would even take advantage of favorable events like the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF. XRP has not exhibited any positive sentiment so far. At…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:14
Ripple quietly transfers 15 million XRP, ALL4 Mining offers enthusiasts a way to earn $8,600 per day

Cryptocurrency market news: Just hours after winning its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has quietly executed a transfer of 15 million XRP. The transaction was recorded on ledger #98,741,614 with a minimum fee of only 0.000015 XRP, highlighting the Ripple network’s efficiency and low-cost cross-border settlement capabilities. Although Ripple [...] The post Ripple quietly transfers 15 million XRP, ALL4 Mining offers enthusiasts a way to earn $8,600 per day appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/22 21:13
CryptoLists.com Recognised as ‘Crypto Affiliate of the Year’ at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025

Lisbon, Portugal, 22nd September 2025, Chainwire
CryptoPotato2025/09/22 21:11
The Twin-Token Phenomenon: How XRP Tundra Silently Disrupted Cryptocurrency Presale Models

Cryptocurrency presales have often relied on loud marketing campaigns, one-dimensional tokens, and promises that rarely materialize. While some generated initial hype, many collapsed under unsustainable models or weak utility, leaving investors wary of new launches. XRP Tundra has taken another route. Its twin-token presale, now in Phase 2 at $0.028, combines Solana’s DeFi capacity with […]
Tronweekly2025/09/22 21:00
Coinbase Partner Cardless Raises $60M to Expand Credit Card Programs

The post Coinbase Partner Cardless Raises $60M to Expand Credit Card Programs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardless, a credit card startup partnered with Coinbase, raised $60 million in new funding to expand its features and launch new programs with major brands like Coinbase and Bilt Rewards. Led by Spark Capital, this fundraising helps Cardless accelerate growth in a market traditionally dominated by legacy banks. Cardless’s API-driven platform enables brands to build …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 20:58
Last week, global listed companies bought a net $850 million in BTC, with Metaplanet buying 5,419 bitcoins in a single week.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 22, 2025 Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a total net purchase of US$850 million in Bitcoin last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $99.7 million last week and increased its holdings by 850 bitcoins at a price of $117,344, bringing its total holdings to 639,835 bitcoins. Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, invested $630 million last week, increasing its holdings by 5,419 bitcoins at an average price of $116,724, bringing its total holdings to 25,555. In addition, another four companies purchased new Bitcoin last week. Bitcoin treasury company Capital B invested $64.47 million last week to purchase 551 bitcoins at a price of $114,398.4, bringing its total holdings to 2,800 bitcoins; health technology company H100 invested $2.47 million last week to purchase 21 bitcoins at a price of $117,746, bringing its total holdings to 1,046.66 bitcoins; entertainment technology company Boyaa Interactive invested $47.32 million last week to purchase bitcoin twice, increasing its holdings by 411 bitcoins at prices of $114,939 and $115,420 respectively, bringing its total holdings to 4,091 bitcoins; women's casual fashion clothing retailer ANAP invested $6.46 million last week to purchase bitcoin three times, purchasing 54.0584 bitcoins at prices of $120,156.5, $118,472 and $119,592.2 respectively, bringing its total holdings to 1,101.61 bitcoins. On September 18, asset management company Strive announced the launch of a $950 million capital plan to increase its Bitcoin holdings. On September 16, Bitcoin reserve company Capital B announced the completion of a €58.1 million (US$68.2 million) private placement to expand its Bitcoin reserve treasury. As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 857,640 bitcoins, with a current market value of approximately US$96.58 billion, accounting for 4.30% of the total market value of Bitcoin.
PANews2025/09/22 20:51
Billionaire Michael Saylor Purchases 850 BTC at $117K, Total Holdings at 639K BTC

Billionaire Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. announced on Monday it has purchased an additional 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, bringing its total bitcoin holdings to new heights. The average purchase price for the latest tranche was $117,344 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The purchase was funded using proceeds from the company’s at-the-market equity programs, particularly the STRF and MSTR issuances. This latest acquisition shows Strategy’s ongoing commitment to using its balance sheet to accumulate bitcoin, positioning the company as one of the largest corporate holders of the asset globally. 639,835 BTC Held as of September 21, 2025 Strategy’s aggregate bitcoin holdings now stand at 639,835 BTC. The company reports having acquired these holdings at a total purchase price of $47.33 billion, equating to an average cost of $73,971 per bitcoin. As of September 21, 2025, Strategy’s BTC treasury makes it not only a dominant corporate player in the bitcoin market but also a bellwether for institutional adoption. The company’s acquisition strategy continues to demonstrate a long-term conviction in bitcoin as both a reserve asset and a strategic hedge against macroeconomic volatility. BTC Yield of 26.0% YTD 2025 Alongside its aggressive accumulation, Strategy highlighted a 26.0% year-to-date (YTD) bitcoin yield for 2025. The yield reflects the appreciation of bitcoin relative to the company’s aggregate acquisition costs, further validating its thesis that bitcoin represents a superior store of value in comparison to traditional assets. This performance comes in the context of broader institutional adoption, with companies increasingly turning to bitcoin as an alternative treasury reserve strategy. By continuing to capitalize on market opportunities, Strategy has demonstrated both the scale and discipline required to achieve strong returns in a volatile asset class. ATM Programs Fuel Strategic Purchases The company’s ability to fund its acquisitions has been supported by a series of at-the-market equity programs. Between September 15 and September 21, 2025, Strategy sold 173,834 STRF shares for net proceeds of $19.4 million, and 227,401 MSTR shares for $80.6 million, raising a total of $100 million. These proceeds were funneled directly into bitcoin purchases, reinforcing Strategy’s model of converting capital market inflows into digital asset holdings. With billions still available under various ATM facilities, the company has ample firepower to continue expanding its bitcoin treasury in the months ahead. Strategy’s latest acquisition shows unwavering conviction in bitcoin as a corporate treasury standard. With nearly 640,000 BTC under management and strong YTD returns, the company remains a central force in the institutional adoption of digital assets
CryptoNews2025/09/22 20:50
