The post Crypto Mining and Investment Company BitMine Immersion Announces Ethereum Acquisition! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto mining and investment firm BitMine Immersion announced that it has significantly increased its Ethereum holdings. BitMine Immersion Increases Ethereum Holdings to 2.4 Million Tokens The company announced that it has purchased an additional 264,378 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 2,416,000 ETH. This amount corresponds to more than 2% of the total supply on the Ethereum network. This move by BitMine Immersion is interpreted as strengthening the company's long-term strategic position in the crypto market. Ethereum stands out as the second-largest blockchain network, underpinning smart contracts and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Therefore, accumulating assets at this scale both increases the company's market influence and allows it to profit more from future price movements. According to figures released by the company, the total value of its cryptocurrency and cash reserves has reached $11.4 billion, making BitMine Immersion one of the institutions with the strongest crypto reserves globally. Analysts say the company's increased investment in Ethereum reflects growing interest in digital assets among institutional investors. The move is also a clear indication of confidence in Ethereum's long-term potential. BitMine Immersion is expected to further diversify its reserves and make new acquisitions in the future, based on market conditions. This development further demonstrates the growing scale of institutional crypto investments.