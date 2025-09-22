Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
XRP vs LINK vs SUI: Why Analysts Expect Newcomer $TAP to Deliver 50x Gains
The post XRP vs LINK vs SUI: Why Analysts Expect Newcomer $TAP to Deliver 50x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Billions of dollars are pouring into Ripple (XRP), Chainlink (LINK), and SUI, but a fast-rising challenger called Digitap ($TAP) – the world’s first omnibank – is stealing the spotlight. Digitap has entered the market with a fury, raising over $100,000 in 24 hours and delivering a live product that could help $TAP deliver 50x gains …
SUI
$3.3621
-4.12%
TAP
$0.373
-1.06%
XRP
$2.8608
-1.10%
Kongsi
CoinPedia
2025/09/22 21:38
Kongsi
Crypto Mining and Investment Company BitMine Immersion Announces Ethereum Acquisition! Here Are the Details
The post Crypto Mining and Investment Company BitMine Immersion Announces Ethereum Acquisition! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto mining and investment firm BitMine Immersion announced that it has significantly increased its Ethereum holdings. BitMine Immersion Increases Ethereum Holdings to 2.4 Million Tokens The company announced that it has purchased an additional 264,378 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 2,416,000 ETH. This amount corresponds to more than 2% of the total supply on the Ethereum network. This move by BitMine Immersion is interpreted as strengthening the company’s long-term strategic position in the crypto market. Ethereum stands out as the second-largest blockchain network, underpinning smart contracts and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Therefore, accumulating assets at this scale both increases the company’s market influence and allows it to profit more from future price movements. According to figures released by the company, the total value of its cryptocurrency and cash reserves has reached $11.4 billion, making BitMine Immersion one of the institutions with the strongest crypto reserves globally. Analysts say the company’s increased investment in Ethereum reflects growing interest in digital assets among institutional investors. The move is also a clear indication of confidence in Ethereum’s long-term potential. BitMine Immersion is expected to further diversify its reserves and make new acquisitions in the future, based on market conditions. This development further demonstrates the growing scale of institutional crypto investments. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/crypto-mining-and-investment-company-bitmine-immersion-announces-ethereum-acquisition-here-are-the-details/
MORE
$0.08414
-4.73%
MOVE
$0.1136
-7.34%
DEFI
$0.001709
-5.16%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:31
Kongsi
Global AI spending to reach $1.5 trillion in 2025
In a recent Gartner forecast, it was noted that global AI spending is projected to total nearly $1.5 trillion in 2025. According to John David Lovelock, VP Analyst at Gartner, “The forecast assumes continued investment in AI infrastructure expansion, as major hyperscalers continue to increase investments in data centers with AI-optimized hardware and GPUs to […]
1
$0.01492
+62.54%
JOHN
$0.01496
--%
AI
$0.1236
-10.36%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 21:29
Kongsi
Story Foundation to purchase up to $7 million worth of IPST common stock
PANews reported on September 22nd that the Story Foundation plans to purchase up to $7 million worth of IP Strategy (IPST) common stock on the open market. Heritage Distilling, the IP treasury company, announced today that it has changed its name to IP Strategy and its stock ticker symbol to IPST.
IP
$12.928
-6.61%
OPEN
$0.7176
-19.32%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 21:21
Kongsi
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin will appear on central bank balance sheets by 2030
PANews reported on September 22nd, according to CoinDesk, that Germany's Deutsche Bank reported on Monday that Bitcoin is expected to become a recognized reserve asset, similar to gold, within the next decade, though gold's current leading position in official reserves is likely to persist. The report shows that the US dollar still accounts for 57% of global reserves, but a trend of asset diversification is emerging, with China's holdings of US Treasuries decreasing by $57 billion in 2024 and cryptocurrency regulations tightening in major markets. Deutsche Bank believes that Bitcoin and gold, due to their scarcity and low correlation with other assets, will coexist as complementary tools to hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. Gold prices hit a new high of $3,763 per ounce on Monday, up over 40% year-to-date. Analysts at the bank noted that Bitcoin's volatility has long hindered its adoption as a reserve asset. However, in August, its 30-day volatility hit a record low, yet its price exceeded $123,500, indicating that it may be shedding its speculative nature. The bank believes that neither Bitcoin nor gold will likely replace the US dollar as a reserve asset, and that the process of adoption will be similar to that of gold, paving the way for regulation, macroeconomic trends, and time.
MAY
$0.03973
-6.60%
MAJOR
$0.13236
-15.96%
BANK
$0.08842
-7.67%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 21:17
Kongsi
Cardano, and Hyperliquid Redefining the Crypto Market While BullZilla Leads Among Best Presales with 100x Potential
Cryptocurrency markets in 2025 are buzzing with innovation, speculation, and massive opportunities. Some projects push the technical boundaries of blockchain, […] The post Cardano, and Hyperliquid Redefining the Crypto Market While BullZilla Leads Among Best Presales with 100x Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
PUSH
$0.03215
-3.13%
Kongsi
Coindoo
2025/09/22 21:15
Kongsi
PayPal invests in Stablecoin, a L1 blockchain network focused on stablecoins, to expand the issuance, utility, and liquidity of PYUSD
PANews reported on September 22nd that Stable, the USDT-powered Layer 1 blockchain network, announced that users will be able to use PayPal's stablecoin, PYUSD, for commercial and financial transactions on the Stable chain. Furthermore, PayPal Ventures, the global venture capital arm of PayPal, also participated in Stable's latest funding round. Stable will integrate PYUSD into the Stable Chain, leveraging its recent LayerZero integration to programmatically enable interoperability between blockchains. Stable will also explore cross-chain compatibility and deposit and withdrawal capabilities for PYUSD, unlocking new use cases for the stablecoin across diverse blockchain ecosystems. Stable and PayPal have also agreed to explore potential new product development around payments and stablecoin utility in the coming months.
1
$0.01492
+62.54%
CROSS
$0.23197
-14.94%
L1
$0.007967
+2.45%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 21:09
Kongsi
Strategy Joins Metaplanet With Another Bitcoin Purchase
The company now holds 639,835 BTC.
BTC
$112,474.81
-1.68%
NOW
$0.00547
+1.86%
Kongsi
CryptoPotato
2025/09/22 21:01
Kongsi
Bitcoin and Ethereum Hit Multi-Week Lows Amid Mass Liquidations
Your daily access to the backroom
MULTI
$0.03603
-11.36%
MASS
$0.0007149
-0.23%
Kongsi
Blockhead
2025/09/22 20:54
Kongsi
Sony to list financial spinoff arm at $1 on Tokyo exchange
Sony set the share price of its financial spinoff at ¥150 ($1) and will list it on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on September 29.
1
$0.01492
+62.54%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 20:25
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000