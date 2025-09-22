Millions Liquidated From Cryptocurrency Market Amid Global Crypto Price Fall

It is estimated that over $635 million worth of funds were liquidated within 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market continued to plummet amid economic concerns and profit-taking. Capital B bought 551 Bitcoin tokens for $62.2 million. Funds worth millions of US Dollars have been liquidated from the cryptocurrency market within 24 hours. The outflow movement is being interpreted as the end of a bull run. Some estimate that a decline in the crypto price could be temporary because of select factors. The global crypto market cap has plummeted and, CMC20 is down at the time of drafting this article. Liquidation from the Cryptocurrency Market According to a report by Whale Insider, over $1 billion worth of funds were liquidated in 24 hours. The first liquidation was reported for $635 million. The second liquidation was reported for $1 billion. Funds have been liquidated, reportedly due to economic uncertainty and profit-taking. JUST IN: Over $1,000,000,000 liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the past 60 minutes. — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) September 22, 2025 The global crypto market cap is down by 3.89% and the FGI is at 47 points when the article is being drafted. The CMC20 Index shows that the rating has plummeted by 3.90% to $247.07 in the last 24 hours. The Altcoin Index has 67 points, dismantling the sentiments around altseason. Bill Morgan Highlights Price Decline Bill Morgan earlier highlighted that the BTC price was down and was eventually having a ripple effect across the cryptocurrency market. He called it a heavy correlation and added that it was a usual trend. Bill's statement came at a time when BTC price was listed just above $114,500. His comments were in response to an X post that said all cryptocurrencies except BTC and ETH were poised for an ATH. This was in reference…