Obi Toppin Believes In Pacers Frontcourt, And He’s A Key Part Of It

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 25: Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after making a shot in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Getty Images Obi Toppin loves Pacers fans, and Pacers fans love him. Before almost every game, the five-year pro picks a fan, typically a young one, out of the crowd to throw him a lob during warmups. That showcase of athleticism is what makes Toppin such a unique player. Few can fly through the air like he does. And that connection with fans extends to his teammates – the Brooklyn native is a popular, connective locker room piece. His positivity is a boon behind the scenes for Indiana. And the ability Toppin has to connect with others was what made the basketball camp he hosted in Indianapolis last week special. "Coming to Indy, just seeing the culture, knowing the culture here. I love doing stuff like this, so why not do it here since I'm here? The kids love it. The fans love it," Toppin shared of holding his camp in Indianapolis last week, per the Indy Star. "So coming out here every single year to do this, as long as I'm here, I'm gonna be doing it every summer." Toppin also discussed the coming season for the Pacers, one that will be fascinating in the frontcourt. The bouncy four man could be an important reserve, but his ability shown in the past to play the five might make him a part of Indiana's best lineup in 2025-26. He's been preparing for a potentially huge year. Toppin shared that he's been in the gym throughout the summer, working on his game and keeping himself well conditioned. His ability to…