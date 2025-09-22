Bursa MEXC
Shiba Inu Holders Warned Against This Critical Scam That Could Cost Them Money
The Shiba Inu community is once again on high alert following a new security warning shared by Susbarium, a Shibarium-focused scam alert account, on the social media platform X. The caution centers on an unusual yet increasingly dangerous scam involving the sale of Telegram usernames, which is a tactic that allows malicious actors to impersonate […]
SHIBA
$0.00000000057
-6.55%
SCAM
$0.000019
+2.70%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/22 21:30
Crypto Market Records Mixed Performance Amid Shifting Sentiment
Crypto market shows mixed moves as Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) dip as well as altcoins swing sharply, and DeFi TVL falls, while NFT sales volume rises.
BTC
$112,469.84
-1.68%
DEFI
$0.001708
-5.21%
WELL
$0.0000573
-4.65%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 21:30
Tron Community Explores XRP Tundra’s Dual-Token Presale with 25x Launch Potential
The post Tron Community Explores XRP Tundra’s Dual-Token Presale with 25x Launch Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Tron blockchain has been one of the most active networks in 2025. Its community has played a central role in driving usage. In August, transaction costs fell by around 60% following a community-led governance vote. This reduction immediately translated into increased activity, pushing Tron’s daily transactions and user numbers to new highs. Reports show Tron now counts more than 2.53 million active users. It surpassed both Solana and BNB Chain in user count after the fee adjustment. Transaction volumes have followed the same trajectory, with 273 million transactions recorded in May 2025. It was one of the busiest months in the network’s history. This culture of active participation is why XRP Tundra’s presale has begun to resonate with Tron investors. Many are exploring how its dual-token model and declared launch values compare with the presales they have supported on their own network. Two Tokens for One Entry XRP Tundra’s presale is built on a structure that combines simplicity with unique incentives. Participants buy TUNDRA-S, a Solana-based utility token, at $0.01. With each purchase, they also receive allocations of TUNDRA-X, an XRPL-based governance and reserve token, free of charge. Every transaction comes with a 19% token bonus, giving early buyers significantly larger allocations. Unlike many presales that leave post-listing values to speculation, XRP Tundra has already set launch targets. It has set $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. In total, 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply is for presale rounds. That ensures early adopters secure a substantial share of the ecosystem. For Tron community members used to variable pricing models, this transparency offers a markedly different presale experience. Yield Opportunities for XRP Holders Beyond presale mechanics, XRP Tundra introduces functionality designed for XRP holders themselves. The project’s forthcoming Cryo Vaults will allow users to stake XRP for 7, 30, 60,…
1
$0.014917
+62.67%
BNB
$981.69
-4.93%
MORE
$0.08407
-4.84%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:27
Unveiling The Astounding Future Of Digital IP Assets
The post Unveiling The Astounding Future Of Digital IP Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Story IP Price Prediction: Unveiling The Astounding Future Of Digital IP Assets Skip to content Home Crypto News Story IP Price Prediction: Unveiling the Astounding Future of Digital IP Assets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/story-ip-price-forecast/
COM
$0.017187
-1.19%
IP
$12.934
-6.57%
FUTURE
$0.13275
-7.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:20
Pfizer to buy weight-loss drug developer Metsera
The post Pfizer to buy weight-loss drug developer Metsera appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thomas Fuller | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images Pfizer on Monday said it would buy weight loss drugmaker Metsera in an up to $7.3 billion deal, including future payments, as it scrambles to win a slice in the booming obesity drug market. Pfizer said it will pay an initial $47.50 a share in cash for Metsera, a nearly 43% premium to the biotech company’s Friday’s closing price of $33.32. That gives the deal an enterprise value of $4.9 billion. The pact also includes a contingent value right worth up to $22.50 a share based on potential clinical and regulatory achievements for Metsera’s medicines, which could bring the total value to $70 a share. The deal is expected to close at the end of the year. Shares of Metsera rose more than 60% in premarket trading on Monday, while Pfizer’s stock rose more than 1%. The move comes after a string of setbacks for Pfizer in the obseity space. The pharmaceutical giant struggled to develop its own lead obesity drug candidate, danuglipron, before deciding to scrap it entirely in April due to safety concerns. Pfizer also discontinued a different once-daily pill in June 2023 due to elevated liver enzymes in patients who received it. Pfizer has earlier-stage obesity drugs in its pipeline that work in different ways, but the company has faced mounting investor pressure to accelerate its push into the market. The opportunity could be huge. Some analysts expect the weight loss drug space could be worth roughly $100 billion by the 2030s, with room for new rivals to compete with popular injections from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Metsera, founded in 2022, brings a pipeline of both oral and injectable treatments with different targets that the company had picked up through its own licensing and acquisition deals. That…
1
$0.014917
+62.67%
MORE
$0.08407
-4.84%
MOVE
$0.1134
-7.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:12
Best Long-Term Crypto Investments 2025: BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid Drive Growth and Presale Momentum
Discover 2025’s best long term crypto investments with BlockDAG, XRP, BONK, and Hyperliquid. See presale stats, ETF hopes, and utility growth shaping their price moves.
BONK
$0.00002026
-4.97%
XRP
$2.8578
-1.19%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 21:00
Pioneer Hash: Industrial-Grade Mining Helps Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Earn $8,535 Daily
Pioneer Hash offers industrial-grade Bitcoin mining with $15 signup bonus, green energy data centers, and contracts paying up to $8,535 daily in passive income.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 21:00
China Urges Pause on RWA Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong
The post China Urges Pause on RWA Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: Chinese securities regulators asked some brokerages to pause RWA tokenization in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is pushing digital assets, with firms offering trading, advice and stablecoin licenses even though there are strict rules. The global RWA may reach $2 trillion by 2030. China’s securities regulator has quietly instructed some of its local brokerages to pause their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization project in Hong Kong, according to Reuters. This move by the Chinese regulators indicates caution towards the fast-growing digital asset trend. The decision comes as Hong Kong pushes harder to become a key centre for crypto and tokenization, showing a clear policy gap between the mainland and the city. CSRC Issue Informal Guidance According to the report published by Reuters, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently gave informal guidance to at least two brokerages, telling them to pause offshore RWA projects. The main goal of the regulator here is to make sure that the blockchain-based businesses are solid, with clear claims tied to real and sustainable operations rather than speculations. RWA tokenization is a process where traditional assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and funds are converted into blockchain tokens and they can be traded or used in the decentralized finance (DeFi). In the last few months, many of the Chinese firms, which also includes GF Securities and China Merchant Bank International (CMBI), have already tested such products in Hong Kong. Why Beijing is Cautious? Beijing is cautious because it is worried about risks to the economy and money leaving the country. Since it had banned crypto mining and trading in 2021, regulators have made sure that strict rules exist to protect the value of the renminbi and stop people from speculating. If Chinese brokers run tokenization projects in Hong Kong, local investors would have an…
STOP
$0.08995
+5.83%
CITY
$0.9528
-4.74%
REAL
$0.05969
-3.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:57
Obi Toppin Believes In Pacers Frontcourt, And He’s A Key Part Of It
The post Obi Toppin Believes In Pacers Frontcourt, And He’s A Key Part Of It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 25: Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after making a shot in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Getty Images Obi Toppin loves Pacers fans, and Pacers fans love him. Before almost every game, the five-year pro picks a fan, typically a young one, out of the crowd to throw him a lob during warmups. That showcase of athleticism is what makes Toppin such a unique player. Few can fly through the air like he does. And that connection with fans extends to his teammates – the Brooklyn native is a popular, connective locker room piece. His positivity is a boon behind the scenes for Indiana. And the ability Toppin has to connect with others was what made the basketball camp he hosted in Indianapolis last week special. “Coming to Indy, just seeing the culture, knowing the culture here. I love doing stuff like this, so why not do it here since I’m here? The kids love it. The fans love it,” Toppin shared of holding his camp in Indianapolis last week, per the Indy Star. “So coming out here every single year to do this, as long as I’m here, I’m gonna be doing it every summer.” Toppin also discussed the coming season for the Pacers, one that will be fascinating in the frontcourt. The bouncy four man could be an important reserve, but his ability shown in the past to play the five might make him a part of Indiana’s best lineup in 2025-26. He’s been preparing for a potentially huge year. Toppin shared that he’s been in the gym throughout the summer, working on his game and keeping himself well conditioned. His ability to…
1
$0.014917
+62.67%
M
$2.57423
+3.96%
FLY
$0.06592
-3.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:54
Largest Crypto Liquidation Since 2024: $1.7 Billion Gone, XRP and Bitcoin Hammered
$1.7 billion crypto liquidation tsunami erupts days before "Uptober" rally season
1
$0.014917
+62.67%
XRP
$2.8578
-1.19%
Coinstats
2025/09/22 20:36
