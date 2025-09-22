Sony prices financial unit spinoff at $1 ahead of TSE debut

Sony Group set the share price of its financial services spinoff at ¥150 (about $1) each, and the company will list the unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market on September 29. Nomura Securities set this reference price as a guide for trading, but it does not show the Japanese tech and entertainment firm's full value or market worth. The Tokyo Stock Exchange confirmed that Sony Financial Group Inc. will debut as a partial spinoff, with Sony giving more than 80% of the shares to its investors and keeping just under 20%. This will be the first partial spinoff in Japan and could guide how other companies reshape their businesses in the future. Sony spins off finance arm to strengthen core business Sony is spinning off its financial business to focus on making games, music, movies, and electronics. Although the financial side brought steady profits, it requires a lot of money and functions under strict government policies. The company always had to manage two different businesses simultaneously because games, music, and movies need quick decisions and new ideas, while banking and insurance require slow, careful planning. This spinoff will help investors understand the company better and reduce its workload. The new company, SFGI, will be a separate business that runs banking, life insurance, and non-life insurance services. SFGI will be able to decide where to spend money, what new products to offer, or which companies to buy to grow bigger on its own once it becomes independent. This way, investors can see it as only a financial company instead of just one small part of a big entertainment and electronics group. The separation also gives investors more choice because some only want to invest in Sony's gaming, music, and movies, while others prefer the financial side, and some want…