Michael Saylor’s Strategy purchases 850 Bitcoin at above $117,000

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy purchases 850 Bitcoin at above $117,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Strategy purchased an additional 850 Bitcoin during the week ending Sept. 21. The company began its Bitcoin accumulation strategy in 2020 and has since become a top corporate holder. Strategy, a business intelligence software company, purchased 850 Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 639,835 BTC, according to executive chairman Michael Saylor. The acquisition continues the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy that began in 2020 with an initial $250 million purchase. Strategy has amassed over 600,000 BTC through consistent buying, even during market downturns, positioning it as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders representing about 3% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply. The company’s Bitcoin strategy has influenced other firms to consider similar treasury allocations amid rising institutional interest in digital assets as corporate reserves. Bitcoin purchases by large entities like Strategy often correlate with price volatility, as their announcements can drive short-term market sentiment and signal confidence to investors. Bitcoin surpassed $110,000 in mid-2025 amid broader economic optimism and continued institutional adoption of the digital asset as a store of value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/microstrategy-bitcoin-700k-nearing-2025/
2025/09/22 21:38
Strive ($ASST) Acquires Semler ($SMLR) In Landmark Bitcoin Treasury Deal

The post Strive ($ASST) Acquires Semler ($SMLR) In Landmark Bitcoin Treasury Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 22, 2025, two Bitcoin For Corporations (BFC) members announced a transformative move in the evolution of corporate Bitcoin adoption. Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST), an Executive Member of BFC, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a Premier Member of BFC, in an all-stock transaction. The deal represents one of the first major consolidations between publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies, signaling a new phase of maturity in this emerging asset class. For corporations, capital allocators, and market observers, this merger underscores how Bitcoin is no longer a peripheral balance sheet entry — it is becoming the foundation for strategic growth, capital structure innovation, and shareholder value creation. Deal Snapshot The transaction delivers a 210% premium to Semler Scientific shareholders, with each Semler share exchanged for 21.05 Strive Class A shares. Alongside the merger announcement, Strive revealed the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin for $675 million, at an average price of $116,047 per Bitcoin, bringing its treasury to 5,886 Bitcoin. Upon closing, the combined company will control more than 10,900 Bitcoin, placing it firmly among the largest corporate holders globally. Leadership continuity is assured, with Strive’s management and Board of Directors remaining in place, and Semler’s Executive Chairman, Eric Semler, joining Strive’s board. Strategic Capital Innovation One of the most compelling aspects of this deal lies in Strive’s declared capital strategy. Unlike debt-driven accumulation models pioneered by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Strive intends to rely exclusively on perpetual preferred equity to finance Bitcoin purchases. This “preferred equity only” model is designed to eliminate the refinancing risks that accompany traditional debt maturities. By sidestepping the need to roll over debt in volatile markets, Strive is positioning itself as a more stable, long-term accumulator of Bitcoin. Comparisons highlight just how differentiated corporate Bitcoin strategies are becoming. Strategy has leaned…
2025/09/22 21:37
Wall Street strategist reveals odds of S&P 500 hitting 9,000 by 2026

The post Wall Street strategist reveals odds of S&P 500 hitting 9,000 by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Wall Street analyst has outlined the chances of the S&P 500 climbing to 9,000 by 2026, amid ongoing debate over whether the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is fueling a lasting rally or an emerging bubble. Notably, the benchmark index has notched multiple record highs in 2025, led by technology stocks. At press time, the S&P 500 stood at 6,664, up nearly 15% year-to-date. S&P 500 YTD price chart. Source: Google Finance Regarding the future outlook, Evercore ISI strategist Julian Emanuel sees only a 25% probability that the index overshoots the firm’s 2026 target of 7,750 to reach 9,000.  While a recent client survey showed 67% believe a bubble is forming, Emanuel argued that AI adoption remains in its early stages and markets are far from the extremes of the Dot-com era. He compared today’s environment to the mid-1990s, when internet adoption fueled years of gains despite overvaluation concerns. With AI uptake estimated at just 25%, Emanuel believes the rally still has room to run. At the same time, Evercore expects volatility along the way, similar to the pullbacks of the 1990s bull market. The firm continues to back the “Magnificent 7” technology leaders at the center of the AI trade and recommends using options strategies to capture upside while managing risk. Impact of Fed rate cut on S&P 500 Attention has also shifted to the long-term outlook following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut and expectations of further easing. This has prompted differing views from other major strategists. In this regard, Goldman Sachs on September 22 raised its 12-month target for the S&P 500 to 7,200, pointing to stronger-than-expected corporate earnings in 2025. While acknowledging that stocks remain historically expensive, the bank argued that equities typically perform well during Federal Reserve rate-cutting cycles when no recession is underway. Goldman…
2025/09/22 21:36
Toyota’s Giant Blockchain Lab Opens: The Complete Guide

The post Toyota’s Giant Blockchain Lab Opens: The Complete Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Toyota Motor Corporation will open its Woven City smart city project on Thursday this week. The facility will test blockchain applications including ERC-4337 smart accounts for mobility services, peer-to-peer energy trading, and digital identity systems with residents participating in real-world validation of the technology. Furthermore, this project represents one of the first attempts to deploy distributed ledger systems in daily city operations. The testing environment will validate how blockchain technology integrates with urban infrastructure and resident services. What is Toyota’s Woven City? Woven City is a purpose-built “living laboratory” on the former Higashi-Fuji plant site at the base of Mount Fuji. The site covers roughly 175 acres (about 708,000 square meters) and is being developed in phases. Nikkei reports that Phase-1 construction is complete, with around 360 initial residents. Later phases aim for a total of about 2,000 people. The city is designed as a controlled environment to test mobility systems, energy microgrids, human-machine interfaces, and urban services. Toyota and its partners can validate technologies before broader deployment. The site has also pursued sustainability and certification targets, reflecting an emphasis on environmental as well as technological performance. Sponsored Sponsored The project provides a testing ground for distributed ledger technology in managing urban systems with multiple stakeholders and service providers. Toyota’s Woven City Source: Toyota Woven City Strategic Timeline: From Vision to Implementation Toyota’s blockchain development began with the establishment of the Toyota Blockchain Lab in April 2019. After 11 months of development across Toyota group companies, the lab was announced publicly in March 2020. Unlike many corporate blockchain initiatives that fade after initial announcements, Toyota has consistently expanded its capabilities and partnerships. The strategic infrastructure piece fell into place through Toyota’s evolving partnership with telecommunications giant NTT. Toyota and NTT first announced a connected car partnership in March 2017. In March…
2025/09/22 21:35
Sony prices financial unit spinoff at $1 ahead of TSE debut

The post Sony prices financial unit spinoff at $1 ahead of TSE debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sony Group set the share price of its financial services spinoff at ¥150 (about $1) each, and the company will list the unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market on September 29. Nomura Securities set this reference price as a guide for trading, but it does not show the Japanese tech and entertainment firm’s full value or market worth. The Tokyo Stock Exchange confirmed that Sony Financial Group Inc. will debut as a partial spinoff, with Sony giving more than 80% of the shares to its investors and keeping just under 20%. This will be the first partial spinoff in Japan and could guide how other companies reshape their businesses in the future. Sony spins off finance arm to strengthen core business Sony is spinning off its financial business to focus on making games, music, movies, and electronics. Although the financial side brought steady profits, it requires a lot of money and functions under strict government policies.  The company always had to manage two different businesses simultaneously because games, music, and movies need quick decisions and new ideas, while banking and insurance require slow, careful planning. This spinoff will help investors understand the company better and reduce its workload. The new company, SFGI, will be a separate business that runs banking, life insurance, and non-life insurance services. SFGI will be able to decide where to spend money, what new products to offer, or which companies to buy to grow bigger on its own once it becomes independent. This way, investors can see it as only a financial company instead of just one small part of a big entertainment and electronics group. The separation also gives investors more choice because some only want to invest in Sony’s gaming, music, and movies, while others prefer the financial side, and some want…
2025/09/22 21:30
Crypto.com Breach Sparks Fresh Warnings: Why Best Wallet Beats Exchange Custody

Bloomberg just dropped a bombshell linking Crypto.com to a breach carried out by the Scattered Spider hacker collective, a group […] The post Crypto.com Breach Sparks Fresh Warnings: Why Best Wallet Beats Exchange Custody appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/22 21:14
South Africa Traders Fair 2025 Successfully Concludes with Powerful Insights and Connections More Exciting & Celebratory

The post South Africa Traders Fair 2025 Successfully Concludes with Powerful Insights and Connections More Exciting & Celebratory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Johannesburg, South Africa – iEvents successfully concluded the South Africa Traders Fair & Gala Dinner at the prestigious venue, Protea Hotel Johannesburg Wanderers, on 20 September 2025. The event marked an exciting milestone for the African trading and fintech community, bringing together traders, investors, and industry professionals for a full day of education, networking, and celebration. With enthusiastic participation from 1500 attendees, the South Africa Traders Fair 2025 was an extraordinary convergence of market leaders, industry experts, and passionate traders. The energy at the venue was palpable as participants explored the exhibition booths, connected with brokers and fintech innovators, and shared insights with fellow traders. Throughout the day, attendees immersed themselves in seminars and interactive workshops covering key topics such as trading psychology, risk management, prop trading strategies, artificial intelligence in financial markets, and the future of fintech in Africa. Many participants commented that the sessions were not only highly educational but also practical, giving them actionable tools and strategies to implement in their own trading journeys. The speaker lineup was a major highlight, featuring renowned industry experts including Alex Delarue (IUX), Constance Molefe (XS.com), Adamolekun Oluwabunmi (InstaForex), Ted Odigie (Vantage Markets Africa), Wendy Matlala (XS.com), Lela Tati (“FX Queen”), Tinyiko Miyambo, Jean Groenewald a.k.a FXFather, Isaac Izy Mamorobela, David Varga (Co-founder and CEO Fintokei) ,Rirhandzu Khoza (Crypto Enthusiast; Crypto Coach), Shah Mohammad (Head of Global Sales at TradingPRO), and Thembi Shilenge (CEO & Founder of Crypto Dimensions). Their sessions sparked lively discussions and left attendees inspired about the future of trading in Africa. Beyond the seminars, the exhibition area buzzed with excitement as sponsors and exhibitors showcased cutting-edge platforms, trading tools, and investment opportunities. Attendees appreciated the opportunity to speak one-on-one with representatives, ask questions, and discover solutions tailored to their trading needs. The day concluded with the much…
2025/09/22 21:11
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds More BTC As Bitcoin and MSTR Fall

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds More BTC As Bitcoin and MSTR Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy has continued to double down on its BTC accumulation spree as the company has announced another weekly Bitcoin purchase. This comes amid the significant declines in the flagship crypto and the MSTR stock, which has dropped to a five-month low. Strategy Acquires 850 BTC for $99.7 Million In a press release, the company announced that it had acquired 850 BTC for $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344 per Bitcoin. It has also achieved a BTC yield of 26% and now holds 639,835 BTC, which it acquired for $47.33 billion at an average price of $73,971 per Bitcoin. The SEC filing shows that Strategy sold MSTR and STRF shares to fund this purchase. It raised $80.6 million and $19.4 million from the MSTR and STRF sales, respectively. Source: Strategy’s SEC filing Strategy’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, had hinted about the purchase in an X post yesterday, stating that “The Orange Dots go up and to the right.” This again indicated that Saylor and his company plan to continue accumulating more BTC and have no intention to sell. The Orange Dots go up and to the right. pic.twitter.com/CrTo7DQ9qw — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 21, 2025 It is worth noting that this marks the company’s eighth consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase in a period that spans back to the end of July. Last week, the company added 525 BTC for $60 million, which is one of its smallest weekly purchases this year. MSTR Stock and Bitcoin On The Decline Strategy’s latest BTC purchase comes amid a decline in the MSTR stock and Bitcoin. TradingView data shows that the stock is currently trading at around $336, down over 2% from last week’s closing price of $344. Source: TradingView; MSTR Daily Chart The MSTR stock has traded sideways over the last month, recording a gain…
2025/09/22 21:04
Crypto Stocks Tumble in Pre-Market Trading as BTC Dives to $112K

The post Crypto Stocks Tumble in Pre-Market Trading as BTC Dives to $112K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-related company stocks tumbled in pre-market trading on Monday as bitcoin BTC$112,813.20 and several altcoins succumbed to unrelenting sell pressure, spurring $1.6 billion in liquidations across derivatives exchanges. Coinbase (COIN) is down by 3% in pre-market trading while Strategy (MSTR) slid by 2.3%. Mara Holdings (MARA) and Metaplanet (TYO: 3350) also lost more than 3%. Crypto treasury companies had a rougher morning; with solana treasury company Forward Industries (FORD) selling off by as much as 5% in pre-market trading while ETH-focused BitMine (BMNR) lost 3.9%. The equities sell-off comes after a grueling weekly open for crypto markets during the Asia morning; BTC and ether (ETH) are down 2.3% and 6.4% respectively while several altcoins were dealt double-digit moves to the downside. The move was a culmination of several tokens losing momentum after gaining ground last week alongside the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The reversal led to widespread liquidations across crypto derivatives exchanges, with $500 million worth of ETH positions being unwound in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/crypto-stocks-tumble-in-pre-market-trading-as-bitcoin-dives-to-usd112k
2025/09/22 20:55
In 2025, global cryptocurrency investors will rush to purchase Pioneer Hash smart cloud mining contracts, allowing you to earn a daily incomethatneverstops!

The post In 2025, global cryptocurrency investors will rush to purchase Pioneer Hash smart cloud mining contracts, allowing you to earn a daily incomethatneverstops! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent years, as digital assets have further entered the mainstream, Pioneer Hash has grown into a top global cloud mining service provider, serving over 6 million users in over 180 countries. The platform allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) without purchasing expensive hardware or paying for electricity. Pioneer Hash’s contracts, which transform idle assets into high-yield mining schemes, have attracted numerous cryptocurrency holders, with some advanced users reporting daily returns of up to $8,999 or more. This model is particularly suitable for both novice and professional investors, and cloud mining is rapidly becoming one of the most convenient ways for individuals to earn passive crypto income. Bitcoin mining is often associated with expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and technical know-how. But in 2025, cloud mining allows anyone to start mining, no experience required. Instead of setting up a mining rig at home, a simple contract gives remote access to an industrial-scale mining farm. These services allow beginners to earn Bitcoin securely, transparently, and efficiently, using only their phone or computer. How to join Pioneer Hash and start earning a stable daily income? 1. Visit the official website. Register an account at pioneerhash.com to quickly begin your cloud mining journey. 2. Complete registration and receive a $15 welcome bonus. Fill in your basic information and, upon successful registration, receive a $15 trial bonus from the platform. Try cloud mining at no cost. 3. Choose a contract. Choose the appropriate cloud computing power contract. No technical knowledge is required. The platform automatically schedules mining pools and computing power, and mining and generating revenue will begin within 24 hours. 4. Referral Rewards: Invite friends and earn commissions easily. Level 1 referral: Receive a 3% bonus. Level 2 referral: Receive a…
2025/09/22 20:51
