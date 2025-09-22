Bursa MEXC
Aptos Technology Concepts Compared to XRP Tundra’s Approach
The post Aptos Technology Concepts Compared to XRP Tundra’s Approach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The conversation around blockchain innovation often centers on scalability, speed, and utility. Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain built on Move language principles. It has positioned itself as a network prioritizing parallel execution and developer flexibility. While its technical ambitions have generated attention, the project still competes in a crowded field of platforms racing to establish themselves as the backbone of decentralized finance. XRP Tundra, in contrast, has anchored its design around an immediate problem facing millions of XRP holders: idle assets that generate no yield. Tundra is not competing directly in the smart contract arms race. It introduces a practical application through its dual-token model and staking vaults. The approach brings staking, yield farming, and governance functions directly into the XRP ecosystem. That also without requiring holders to leave the XRPL environment. How Does XRP Tundra Differ from Aptos’ Model? Aptos has emphasized modular scalability and throughput, seeking to attract developers who need high-performance infrastructure. Its model, while technically impressive, depends on widespread adoption of its unique Move programming language and the creation of a vibrant dApp ecosystem. The success of this vision is closely tied to developer participation and long-term ecosystem growth. XRP Tundra addresses an entirely different user base and challenge. For years, XRP has remained locked in wallets with no direct staking or yield options. Tundra introduces Cryo Vaults, where XRP can be “frozen” for 7 to 90 days. Thus, it rewards holders with yields that can reach up to 30% APY. Enhancements through Frost Keys, special NFTs that boost returns, add further incentives for long-term engagement. Importantly, XRP never leaves the XRPL, ensuring holders maintain the security of the native ledger while activating passive income streams. Where Aptos focuses on abstract performance metrics, XRP Tundra focuses on a tangible need of its core community. It turns…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:42
Real Madrid Maintain Their Perfect Start
The post Real Madrid Maintain Their Perfect Start appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Madrid made it five wins from five games to stay top of La Liga. NurPhoto via Getty Images The games are coming thick and fast in La Liga as the teams gear up for three games in the space of seven days, but if one thing is clear, it’s that Real Madrid just keep winning. Los Blancos secured their fifth straight victory as they beat Espanyol 2-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu to ensure top spot remains theirs. Just behind them, Barcelona made light work of a combative Getafe by beating them 3-0 in front of less than 6,000 fans at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, and Elche became the third team to make it five games unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Real Oviedo. Eye-catching results elsewhere included a 1-1 tie between Real Mallorca and Atlético Madrid, who have still only one win this season. That’s of concern for Atleti, as top four rivals Villarreal and Real Betis both won their fixtures, a 2-1 comeback against Osasuna and a 3-1 win over Real Sociedad respectively. The storylines of La Liga matchweek four MVP of the week Sevilla coach Matías Almeyda took a unique approach to building team spirit this week in preparation for their game against Alavés. The coach hosted an Argentine-style ‘asado’ at the club’s training ground on Sunday, hosting the players to build rapport among a squad which features several new signings and arrivals. “It’s great for us players because Almeyda is a coach who understands what it’s like to be a player, he understands what goes through our heads,” defender Marcão reflected. After years of division in every area of the club, Almeyda could be just what was needed, and a hard-fought away victory at the intimidating setting of Mendizorroza reflected the achievement of a coach…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:39
Die Bären sind los? Warum Bitcoin und Co. jetzt abstürzen
The post Die Bären sind los? Warum Bitcoin und Co. jetzt abstürzen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Die Bären sind los? Warum Bitcoin und Co. jetzt abstürzen | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-kurs-absturz-ethereum-abwarts-liquidation/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:10
Bitcoin Stuck In Neutral While Markets Roar — Why?
The post Bitcoin Stuck In Neutral While Markets Roar — Why? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:58
Bitcoin’s Rise Mirrors Gold’s Historic Patterns
The post Bitcoin’s Rise Mirrors Gold’s Historic Patterns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent analyses have drawn striking similarities between Bitcoin‘s fluctuating prices and the historical highs of gold. These comparisons highlight notable cyclical trends shared by both assets, which have demonstrated potential for price surges followed by corrections. Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Rise Mirrors Gold’s Historic Patterns Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoins-rise-mirrors-golds-historic-patterns
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:49
Analyst Company CEO Issues Serious Warning for Bitcoin: “Three Indicators Point to Further Declines for Bitcoin!”
The post Analyst Company CEO Issues Serious Warning for Bitcoin: “Three Indicators Point to Further Declines for Bitcoin!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC), which rose above $117,000 last week with the FED’s interest rate cut decision, started the new week with a decline. With Bitcoin falling to $112,000, these declines suggest that declines could deepen further in September, which has historically been known as the weakest month of the year. At this point, analysis firm Alphractal CEO Joao Wedson said that three indicators show that the cycle is exhausted and are giving bearish signals. Accordingly, the Alphractal CEO first said that the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) Trend Signal is giving bearish signals. SOPR measures whether Bitcoin transactions are profitable or unprofitable on-chain. A reading above 1 indicates sellers are in profit, while a reading below 1 indicates sellers are in loss. According to the current chart, SOPR is currently trending downward, although it remains above 1. This indicates that the profitability from on-chain transactions is decreasing. “The SOPR signal is an excellent tool for detecting when profitability on the blockchain is starting to decline. Never in the history of Bitcoin have investors accumulated so late and at such high prices.” The analyst also noted that the realized price for short-term investors (STH) is at $111,400, which is close to the current market level. A drop below this level could trigger stop-loss sell orders. The analyst recently noted that despite Bitcoin’s higher price than in previous cycles, its Sharpe ratio is also weaker, meaning risk-adjusted returns are lower, thus reducing profit potential. Joao Wedson stated that these three indicators signal a decline, and that the social interest will increase again not thanks to Bitcoin, but thanks to altcoins. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analyst-company-ceo-issues-serious-warning-for-bitcoin-three-indicators-point-to-further-declines-for-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:46
BYD gains ground in Spain with low-priced EVs
The post BYD gains ground in Spain with low-priced EVs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BYD has gained ground in the European market with low-priced EVs such as the Seal U DM-I, which is perceived to be relatively lower priced compared to the European models from Volkswagen and Peugeot. The Chinese EV maker has also revealed plans to localize all European production in three years. The Chinese EV maker expanded its market share in fully electric and plug-in hybrids to over 10% in July, more than double its European average and Tesla’s 3.3%. The Chinese EV maker’s overall car market in Spain also rose from 0.3% a year ago to 1.8% in August, surpassing renowned brands such as Stellantis, Jeep, and Volvo. The Seal U has gained popularity in the country this year with its plug-in hybrid feature. BYD’s dealership network quadruples to nearly 100 in Spain Reuters cited one buyer named Javier Hernandez who went car shopping in Barcelona. Hernandez was swayed by the value offered by the Chinese EV maker and opted for the Seal U DM-I, plug-in hybrid. The model sold at around €30,000, undercutting the European models by nearly €10,000. Javier revealed in his statement that the value for money was better. BYD has gained ground in Spain due to its relatively low prices and quick delivery times. The Chinese firm’s dealership network has also grown to nearly 100 dealers from just 25 last year, mainly due to aggressive marketing and discounts, as revealed by Alberto De Aza, BYD’s country manager for Spain and Portugal. Makus Hauput, interim CEO of Volkswagen, acknowledged the competition from Chinese automakers, saying they are mounting pressure on them. Most renowned car makers in the European market, including Volkswagen and Audi, have lost dealerships over the past decade, falling from 2,164 to 1,641 in 2024. Faconauto data also revealed that Volkswagen and Audi dealership outlets declined…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:45
How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide
SBSB FinTech Lawyers, an international law firm with over 10 years of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps its clients navigate the complex legal environment and select the best location to launch or relocate their business.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/22 19:54
Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining
Sunny Mining's mobile app simplifies the originally complex cloud mining process into a one-click operation. Whether you hold Bitcoin (BTC), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), or other major digital assets, you can easily participate in the production of crypto assets.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 19:45
HYPE onder druk: enorme token unlocks en te weinig buybacks
De Hyperliquid community bereidt zich voor op wat mogelijk een van de grootste unlock events van het jaar wordt. Vanaf 29 november komen er maandelijks miljoenen HYPE tokens op de markt. Het totale bedrag? Een schokkende $11,9 miljard verspreid over twee jaar, ofwel bijna $500 miljoen per maand. En het... Het bericht HYPE onder druk: enorme token unlocks en te weinig buybacks verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 19:32
