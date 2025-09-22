Bursa MEXC
Layer Brett, Chainlink and Polkadot The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To 5–10x Portfolios By November
The hunt for the best crypto to buy now has intensified as traders position ahead of the year’s final quarter. With Bitcoin consolidating and large-cap altcoins showing mixed momentum, attention has shifted to projects with strong fundamentals or explosive growth potential. Among the names gaining traction are Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), and Layer Brett (LBRETT), […] The post Layer Brett, Chainlink and Polkadot The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To 5–10x Portfolios By November appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 20:30
Ripple Lawsuit Excuse Has Run Its Course, Crypto Lawyer on XRP Flat Price
XRP price stagnation can no longer be tied to the SEC lawsuit, as the legal battle ended months ago, giving new room for growth. The post Ripple Lawsuit Excuse Has Run Its Course, Crypto Lawyer on XRP Flat Price appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/22 20:25
Ethereum Treasury Firm ETHZilla to Raise Additional $350 Million Through New Convertible Bond Issuance
PANews reported on September 22nd that ETHZilla (NASDAQ: ETHZ), the Ethereum treasury company, announced that it has partnered with existing convertible bond investors to amend the terms of the existing convertible bonds and raise an additional $350 million through the issuance of new convertible bonds. As of September 19, 2025, ETHZilla currently holds 102,264 ETH and ETH equivalents, valued at approximately $462 million.
PANews
2025/09/22 20:22
South Korea Set for First Public Solana Treasury Acquisition Backed by Fragmetric & DFDV
The post South Korea Set for First Public Solana Treasury Acquisition Backed by Fragmetric & DFDV appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Fragmetric Labs and DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), a company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, are working together to create the first Solana digital asset treasury in South Korea. Both organizations are planning to buy an already publicly listed company in South Korea to build this treasury. First Solana Treasury in South Korea In a …
CoinPedia
2025/09/22 20:17
Chainlink & SOOHO.IO Trial KRW Stablecoin Payments for Tourists in Korea
Chainlink and SOOHO.IO are piloting a new KRW stablecoin FX system in South Korea, aiming to cut costs for foreign tourists. The post Chainlink & SOOHO.IO Trial KRW Stablecoin Payments for Tourists in Korea appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/22 20:12
UAE Joins Global Crypto Tax Reporting to Boost Transparency
The post UAE Joins Global Crypto Tax Reporting to Boost Transparency appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The UAE has signed the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), requiring crypto exchanges and service providers to report detailed user transactions. This framework enables automatic sharing of crypto tax information between countries starting in 2027, with the first data exchange expected in 2028. To help shape the rules, the UAE government has opened a public …
CoinPedia
2025/09/22 20:11
Solana Joins PancakeSwap for Seamless Cross-Chain Token Swaps
TLDR PancakeSwap now offers instant cross-chain token swaps to Solana, enabling seamless transactions across seven blockchain networks. The integration with Relay Protocol powers quick, secure, and low-cost cross-chain swaps between multiple blockchains. Solana’s addition enhances PancakeSwap’s platform, eliminating the need for separate dApps and reducing delays and security risks. The new feature allows users to [...] The post Solana Joins PancakeSwap for Seamless Cross-Chain Token Swaps appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/22 20:11
BYD plans to tap into Spain as a key hub, debuting low-priced EVs
BYD plans to start local European production within three years, tapping into Spain as a key hub.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 20:05
FuturoMining Launches XRP Mining Contracts – XRP Holders Earn Up to $5,180 Daily
FuturoMining is offering a new profit model to global cryptocurrency investors: low-risk, high-return cloud computing contract mining. With the newly launched XRP mining contracts, users can earn up to $5,180 daily, providing a stable alternative for those seeking non-traditional trading income. With the increasing uncertainty surrounding short-term trading strategies, FuturoMining’s contract cloud mining model offers [...] The post FuturoMining Launches XRP Mining Contracts – XRP Holders Earn Up to $5,180 Daily appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/22 20:00
DEFAI Projects Surge in Social Engagement Amid Growing Adoption
The latest market data from Pheonix reveals that PAAL AI ($PAAL) stands atop the DEFAI projects when it comes to social activity and engagement.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 20:00
