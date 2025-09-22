2025-09-23 Tuesday

UAE signs agreement on automatic exchange of crypto tax data

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Cointelegraph, the UAE has taken a key step towards aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards after signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework. The UAE Ministry of Finance announced the agreement on Saturday, formally committing to implementing the OECD's Global Crypto-Asset Reporting Regime. CARF establishes a mechanism for the automatic exchange of crypto-asset tax information between participating jurisdictions, enhancing transparency and tax compliance in international cooperation. The UAE will launch the framework in 2027, with the first exchange of information in 2028. In preparation for implementation, the UAE held a public consultation with industry stakeholders from September 15th to November 8th. Furthermore, the UAE joins 50 jurisdictions, including New Zealand and Australia, that have also committed to adopting the framework.
PANews 2025/09/22 20:45
India Blockchain Month 2025: Delhi to Lead the World in Web3, AI & Real-World Asset Innovation

India Blockchain Month 2025 turns New Delhi into a global Web3 hub with 8 flagship events, 250+ partners, and pioneers driving AI, RWA, and decentralized innovation.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/22 20:38
Altcoin Rotation is Gradually Coming to an End

The post Altcoin Rotation is Gradually Coming to an End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Ethereum withdrawal activity drops, showing weaker dominance in driving overall market volumes. Bitcoin futures dominance steadies, hinting at a shift back from altcoin momentum. Crypto market RSI hits oversold zone, suggesting scope for a possible relief rebound. The latest data shows Ethereum’s influence in the market is fading as withdrawal activity drops to multi-year lows. Previous spikes in ETH withdrawals often aligned with major turning points, but such signals have been absent in recent months. Ethereum Exchange Withdrawing | Source : CryptoQuant This decline reinforces Ethereum’s weakening role in driving overall market volumes, which have shifted toward other assets. As ETH activity falls, the likelihood of it leading the next phase of growth decreases. BTC Dominance Signals Rotation Nearing Its Final Stage Bitcoin’s dominance in futures trading volume surged above 45% earlier in 2025 but has since retreated to 30–35%. This fall reflected traders rotating capital into altcoins in search of higher returns. Dominance by Volume | Source : CryptoQuant However, the latest slowdown in this rotation indicates that BTC could soon regain relative strength. The sharp drop in altcoin momentum marks a potential turning point where consolidation may shift back into Bitcoin. Market Pressure Builds Despite Oversold Conditions Altcoin trading volumes climbed to nearly 40–45% of the total, but the trend now shows signs of stabilizing. The plateau suggests the extended rotation cycle is peaking, confirming that capital flows into altcoins may be losing intensity. Meanwhile, the broader crypto market has weakened, with total capitalization slipping to $3.89 trillion after a 3.82% decline. The CMC20 index also dropped 3.99% to $1462.4, showing leading assets remain under pressure. Despite losses, investor sentiment holds neutral, as reflected by the Fear and Greed Index at 47. The Altcoin Season Index at 62 points to lingering altcoin outperformance, though this could…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/22 20:38
PARTI, JUP headline $517 million token unlock events scheduled for the week

Major token unlock events totaling $517 million are scheduled for this week according to Tokenomist data. Particle Network and Jupiter lead the cliff unlock category, while Solana leads linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across different projects. Particle Network and Jupiter lead […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/22 20:37
Strategy increased its holdings by 850 BTC for a total of $99.7 million

PANews reported on September 22nd that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) disclosed that it had increased its holdings of 850 BTC at a price of approximately $99.7 million, or approximately $117,344 per Bitcoin, and had achieved a 26.0% BTC return so far in 2025. As of September 21st, 2025, the company held 639,835 BTC at a price of approximately $73,971 per Bitcoin, or approximately $47.33 billion.
PANews 2025/09/22 20:04
Circuit & Chisel, founded by former Stripe crypto chief, raises $19.2 million to develop AI-powered payment protocol

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Fortune magazine, Louis Amira, former head of crypto and AI partnerships at Stripe, and David Noël-Romas, former head of crypto engineering at Stripe, have secured $19.2 million in funding for their new startup, Circuit & Chisel, to develop the AI-powered payment protocol ATXP. In addition to its Stripe background (and financial backing), Circuit & Chisel has also received investment from Primary Venture Partners, ParaFi, and Coinbase Ventures. The ATXP protocol, designed as "HTTP for AI agent payments," aims to address the current lack of a standardized communication protocol between AI agents. Amira stated that if ATXP succeeds, it could enable the field of microtransactions. In this scenario, intelligent agents could autonomously access information and pay small fees, such as scraping information from a private LinkedIn profile or accessing a premium Fortune article. These platforms would then be able to charge small fees in return.
PANews 2025/09/22 19:56
Crypto.com team ‘covered up a breach’ – Scattered Spider breach, revealed!

The post Crypto.com team ‘covered up a breach’ – Scattered Spider breach, revealed! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Were Crypto.com customer funds affected? No, Crypto.com confirmed that no customer funds were accessed or at risk. Only a very small number of users’ partial personal information was affected. Did Crypto.com disclose the breach publicly? No, the company did not publicly notify the impacted users, which drew criticism from blockchain investigator ZachXBT. Crypto.com reportedly suffered a previously undisclosed data breach linked to the Scattered Spider hacking group, raising concerns over its security posture. Details of the attack According to a Bloomberg investigation, the attack involved teenage hackers, including 18-year-old Noah Urban from Florida, who specialized in phishing employees at telecom, tech, and cryptocurrency firms. Urban and his collaborators accessed sensitive user information. The group previously targeted MGM Resorts and other corporations. Crypto.com acknowledged that the breach impacted “a very small number of individuals” but emphasized that no customer funds were compromised. Crypto.com’s response Despite this, the company did not notify the affected users publicly. Remarking on the same, Crypto.com CEO, Kris Marszalek, noted,  “Any suggestion that we did not report or disclose a security incident is completely unfounded – as we reported in a NMLS Notice of Data Security incident filing and in additional reports with the relevant jurisdictional regulators, we detected a phishing campaign that targeted one of our employees in 2023.” Marszalek stated that the incident was contained within hours, with no customer funds ever at risk, and only a very limited number of users’ partial personal information was affected. He even emphasized the company’s “security-first” culture. What does ZachXBT have to say about this breach? However, blockchain investigator ZachXBT took to X to call out Crypto.com for not disclosing the data breach. He said, “Your team covered up a breach that impacted the personal information of your users.” He added,  “They’ve been breached several times.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/22 19:52
AVAX One Unveils Ambitious $550M Avalanche Reserve Plan

BitcoinWorld AVAX One Unveils Ambitious $550M Avalanche Reserve Plan In a groundbreaking move that’s sending ripples across both traditional finance and the cryptocurrency world, Nasdaq-listed AgriFORCE (AGRI) is making waves with its audacious plan to rebrand as AVAX One. This strategic pivot marks a significant first: a publicly traded company on a major exchange explicitly dedicating its core strategy to investing in Avalanche (AVAX) reserves. For anyone tracking the evolving landscape of digital assets, the emergence of AVAX One signals a bold new chapter. What Does the AVAX One Rebrand Mean for Investors? The decision by AgriFORCE to transform into AVAX One is far more than just a name change; it’s a complete strategic overhaul. The company will now focus intensely on accumulating and managing Avalanche (AVAX) reserves. This commitment positions AVAX One as a unique player in the public market, offering traditional investors a direct avenue to exposure in a prominent layer-1 blockchain. Pioneering Public Exposure: AVAX One is set to become the first Nasdaq-listed entity to center its operations around a specific cryptocurrency, offering a new model for institutional crypto adoption. Significant Capital Commitment: The firm has already secured a substantial $300 million through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal. This initial capital infusion demonstrates strong investor confidence in the new direction. Targeting Growth: The ambition doesn’t stop there. AVAX One intends to raise an additional $250 million, aiming for a total of $550 million dedicated to building its AVAX reserves. This aggressive strategy underscores the company’s belief in Avalanche’s long-term potential. Powering Up AVAX One: The Role of Key Advisors To navigate this innovative venture, AVAX One is bringing in some heavy hitters from both traditional finance and the crypto industry. The caliber of these individuals speaks volumes about the serious intent behind this rebranding. The company has announced that two highly respected figures are expected to join its advisory board: Anthony Scaramucci: Founder of SkyBridge Capital, a global investment firm. Scaramucci is well-known for his insights into financial markets and his increasing involvement in the crypto space. His presence lends significant credibility and strategic guidance to AVAX One. Brett Tejpaul: Head of Coinbase Institutional. Tejpaul brings extensive experience from one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, offering invaluable expertise in digital asset markets, custody, and institutional trading strategies. These appointments suggest a robust framework for governance and strategic direction, blending deep financial acumen with specialized cryptocurrency knowledge. Their collective wisdom will be crucial in guiding AVAX One‘s investment decisions and market positioning. The Ambitious $550M Target for AVAX One Reserves – A Bold Move? The ambitious target for AVAX One‘s Avalanche reserves, aiming for a total of $550 million, is a testament to the company’s conviction in the Avalanche ecosystem. This substantial capital allocation positions AVAX One to potentially become a major holder of AVAX, with significant implications for both the company and the broader Avalanche network. Investing directly in a digital asset like AVAX comes with both opportunities and considerations: Potential for Appreciation: If Avalanche continues to grow and gain adoption, the value of AVAX One‘s reserves could appreciate significantly, benefiting shareholders. Ecosystem Participation: Holding substantial AVAX could allow AVAX One to participate in Avalanche’s governance, staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) activities, potentially generating additional yield. Market Volatility: Like all cryptocurrencies, AVAX is subject to market volatility. AVAX One‘s strategy will need to account for these fluctuations and manage risk effectively. This strategic shift highlights a growing trend where traditional companies are seeking direct exposure to the crypto market, recognizing its potential for innovation and financial growth. In conclusion, AgriFORCE’s transformation into AVAX One is a landmark event, showcasing a Nasdaq-listed company’s full embrace of the digital asset economy. With substantial funding already secured, an ambitious reserve target, and a stellar advisory board, AVAX One is poised to be a significant player in the Avalanche ecosystem and a bellwether for institutional crypto adoption. This bold move will undoubtedly be watched closely by investors and the crypto community alike, as it charts new territory for public companies in the digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is AVAX One? AVAX One is the new name for AgriFORCE (AGRI), a Nasdaq-listed company that is rebranding to focus its core business strategy on investing in and holding Avalanche (AVAX) cryptocurrency reserves. Why is AgriFORCE rebranding to AVAX One? AgriFORCE is rebranding to AVAX One to pivot its business model entirely towards the digital asset space, specifically focusing on Avalanche (AVAX) as its primary investment vehicle. This strategic shift aims to capitalize on the growth potential of the cryptocurrency market. Who are the key advisors for AVAX One? The advisory board for AVAX One is expected to include high-profile figures such as Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, and Brett Tejpaul, head of Coinbase Institutional. Their expertise will guide the company’s new direction. What is Avalanche (AVAX)? Avalanche (AVAX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed for decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchain networks. It is known for its speed, security, and scalability, making it a prominent player in the layer-1 blockchain space. What does the $550M target for AVAX One reserves mean? The $550 million target signifies the total amount of capital AVAX One aims to raise and dedicate to acquiring and holding Avalanche (AVAX) tokens. This includes $300 million already raised and an additional $250 million targeted for future fundraising. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help spread the word about this pioneering move in the crypto investment landscape! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Avalanche price action. This post AVAX One Unveils Ambitious $550M Avalanche Reserve Plan first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/22 19:40
UK plans visa fee reductions to boost economy

The UK will reduce visa fees for top scientists and tech leaders.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/22 18:09
XRP Seoul 2025 Unveils ‘Infinite Money Glitch’ Crypto Founder Says, ‘This Is a Dream Come True’

Ripple's XRP Seoul 2025 event marked the unveiling of a groundbreaking development in the XRPL ecosystem: the launch of mXRP. Notably, mXRP is the first-ever liquid staking token on the XRP Ledger, designed to create new opportunities for passive income and DeFi integration.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/22 16:37
