Aster DEX Launches 300x Leverage for $HYPE Trading to Meet User Demand
TLDR Aster DEX now offers 300x leverage for $HYPE token, enabling high-risk, high-reward trading. The new 300x leverage feature was introduced after user requests for higher-risk exposure. Aster DEX saw $310 million in volume and $1B TVL within 24 hours of launching $ASTER token. Aster DEX’s multichain support provides access to BNB Chain, Ethereum, Arbitrum, [...] The post Aster DEX Launches 300x Leverage for $HYPE Trading to Meet User Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 09:45
Coinbase Launches First U.S. Futures Product Combining Crypto and Tech Equities
TLDR Coinbase’s new futures product combines the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks and crypto ETFs in one contract. The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures offers 10% exposure to top tech firms and crypto ETFs. Coinbase is pioneering multi-asset derivatives, blending traditional and crypto assets in futures. This new product aims to bridge traditional finance with [...] The post Coinbase Launches First U.S. Futures Product Combining Crypto and Tech Equities appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 09:30
How Coinbase’s New Futures Could Boost Crypto Investment
The post How Coinbase’s New Futures Could Boost Crypto Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is offering a Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index futures contract, combining exposure to crypto and TradFi stocks. It derives its value from the “Magnificent 7” tech firms, two crypto ETFs, and Coinbase itself. If this product is successful, it could encourage other exchanges to bundle crypto exposure with unrelated futures contracts. Even if it isn’t, it still signals a new product strategy from Coinbase. Sponsored Sponsored Coinbase’s New Futures Products During this unprecedented wave of integration between TradFi and Web3, several prominent firms are exploring ways to bridge the gap. Today, Coinbase is aiming to join the trend with a new futures contract, combining exposure to crypto ETFs and the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks: Coinbase’s new Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index futures contract is the first of its kind in two important categories. Specifically, it’s the first US-listed derivative that contains direct spot exposure to crypto and major equities in the same product. It’s also the exchange’s first attempt to market multi-asset derivatives, and Coinbase plans to list more contracts like this in the near future. Potential Revolutionary Impacts? Sponsored Sponsored As the name suggests, this contract derives its spot value from ten sources, and the Magnificent 7 are seven of them. Coinbase’s own stock is also tracked in these futures, alongside BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Each of these sources represents 10% of the index’s total valuation. Realistically speaking, this isn’t a huge bridge between crypto and TradFi. After all, the Magnificent 7 are all US tech companies, and several of them already have significant interactions with the industry. One could argue that everything in this index is part of the US tech sector, especially since it tracks a BTC ETF and not Bitcoin itself. Nonetheless, this is still an important step. Even if the index doesn’t become…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 09:27
Analysis: UXLINK Project's Safe Multi-Sig Wallet Suspected of Being Hacked Due to Partial Private Key Leakage
PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Cosine analysis, the UXLINK project's Safe multi-signature wallet was hacked due to a suspected partial private key leak. The attacker changed the multi-signature owner to 0x2EF43c1D0c88C071d242B6c2D0430e1751607B87 and completed the fund transfer operation. This morning, UXLINK stated that its multi-signature wallet had suffered a security breach and funds had been illegally transferred .
PANews
2025/09/23 08:58
CryptoLists.com Earns SBC’s 2025 “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” Award
The post CryptoLists.com Earns SBC’s 2025 “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” Award appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. CryptoLists.com has received recognition as the “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” for 2025. The recognition was given at the primary Affiliate Leaders Awards in Europe, held on 17 September during SBC Summit Lisbon at the MEO Arena. Widely regarded as independent and transparent, the SBC Affiliate Leaders Awards are awarded to winners chosen through public votes and industry respect, not through sponsorship or payment. Consequently, the awards are a genuine recognition of recipients for their contributions in different walks of life. For CryptoLists.com, it is a recognition of contribution in innovation, transparency, and the crypto casino sector. The award highlights the platform’s role in helping players navigate the world of crypto casinos with confidence. By prioritizing clear, unbiased reviews that cover areas such as new brand launches, game providers, deposit methods, and licensing checks, CryptoLists.com provides users with the best experience. Advertisement   There are currently detailed insights on more than 335 deposit options across crypto-friendly casinos and exchanges, over 70 blockchains, and reviews of more than 480 game providers, making crypto gaming more accessible and reliable. CryptoLists.com provides a platform for all crypto users, whether they are looking for instant transfers, a suitable blockchain for transfers, or simply the latest industry updates. There are dedicated sections for all kinds of player interests aimed at serving both experienced players and newcomers. The recognition was given to the company alongside leading names in the crypto industry, which reveals its key role in the crypto space. In the future, the platform plans to expand its coverage to include…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 08:56
Rumored 21Shares Dogecoin ETF Lacks Official Confirmation
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/21shares-dogecoin-etf-rumor/
Coinstats
2025/09/23 08:41
US lawmakers urge SEC to act on Trump’s crypto retirement plan
Nine US lawmakers asked the SEC to move forward on last month’s EO to speed up the inclusion of alternative assets like crypto in US retirement funds. US lawmakers have called on Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins to help accelerate the executive order enabling crypto investments in US 401(k) retirement plans.In the letter on Monday, nine lawmakers, including House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee on Capital Markets Chairman Ann Wagner, said that Atkins was asked to “provide swift assistance” to the Secretary of Labor and to make any necessary adjustments to its current regulations and guidance.They also noted that under President Donald Trump’s August EO on “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors,” the SEC was instructed to make alternative assets like crypto more accessible in participant-directed retirement plans, in consideration of accredited investor and qualified purchaser rules.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/23 08:31
Nvidia’s $100 Billion OpenAI Investment Drives Market Surge
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/nvidia-openai-investment-market-impact/
Coinstats
2025/09/23 08:11
Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
Market not showing any strength out there, as multiple assets are getting closer to their local bottoms
Coinstats
2025/09/23 08:01
Changpeng Zhao’s YZi Labs ‘deepens’ Ethena bet – What it means for ENA
Yzi Labs doubled down on Ethena, but can USDe’s surge offset ENA’s steep token struggles?
Coinstats
2025/09/23 08:00
Berita Sohor Kini
Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000