China Hits Pause on Hong Kong RWA Tokenization Amid Digital Asset Boom

The post China Hits Pause on Hong Kong RWA Tokenization Amid Digital Asset Boom appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Hong Kong is racing to become Asia’s digital asset hub, but Beijing has just hit the pause button. According to Reuters, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has advised at least two major brokerages to halt their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization business in Hong Kong. The move reflects growing caution in Beijing as Chinese firms …