Fleetwood Mac’s Masterpiece Reaches A Historic Milestone

Fleetwood Mac’s Masterpiece Reaches A Historic Milestone

The post Fleetwood Mac’s Masterpiece Reaches A Historic Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours hits 650 weeks on the Billboard 200, securing its place among the longest-charting albums in U.S. history while still holding inside the top 40. CIRCA 1977: (L-R) Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and John McVie of the rock group ‘Fleetwood Mac’ pose for a portrait in circa 1977. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) getty Ever since Fleetwood Mac released Rumours in the mid-1970s, the album has remained one of the most successful of all time – not just American history, but all around the world. The pop-rock project has sold tens of millions of copies globally and produced some of the most beloved singles of all time. Even decades after its initial drop, Rumours remains a favorite among millions, and the kind of title that maintains a constant presence on multiple Billboard charts. This week, as Americans continue to consume Rumours in huge numbers, the set reaches an incredible milestone on the most competitive albums tally in the United States — one which only a handful of projects have reached. Rumours Hits 650 Weeks on the Albums Chart Rumours reaches 650 weeks on the Billboard 200 as of this frame. The tally is the main albums roster in America, and it ranks the most consumed EPs and full-lengths using a methodology that blends pure sales with streaming activity. Is Rumours Still In The Top 40? Amazingly, Rumours continues to live inside the top 40 on the Billboard 200 this frame. The set dips from No. 21 to No. 27 this period. How Many No. 1 Albums Has Fleetwood Mac Earned? Rumours is counted among Fleetwood Mac’s four champions on the Billboard 200, and it easily ranks as the group’s longest-running winner. The outfit’s 1975 self-titled release and The Dance both managed just one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:42
Here’s why BYD stock is crashing today

Here’s why BYD stock is crashing today

The post Here’s why BYD stock is crashing today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) has fully divested its stake in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) leader BYD (SHE: 002594) after more than 15 years of continued investments, according to the latest reports.  Berkshire first invested in the automaker in 2008 under Charlie Munger’s guidance, acquiring about 225 million shares worth approximately $230 million and amounting to some 10% stake at the time. The divestment was not as sudden as it may appear, as Buffett started selling his position in 2022, by which point BYD’s stock price had surged more than twentyfold. At the beginning of 2025, Berkshire’s energy arm still held $415 million worth of BYD shares, but the exit was completed in March, as per the filings.   BYD stock down following Buffett’s exit In the wake of Buffett’s bail, BYD stock slipped around 3.4% in overseas trading. While the company is still up about 20% year-to-date (YTD), investor sentiment is certain to change without Berkshire Hathaway backing it up. That is especially true since BYD has been navigating headwinds as the government pushes to mitigate price wars, a policy that has left an impact on profits.  For instance, the EV leader saw its first quarterly profit drop in three and a half years this year, while domestic sales fell for a fourth straight month in August. In total, BYD has cut its 2025 sales target by up to 16%, to 4.6 million vehicles. In the meantime, BYD’s chief competitor, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), saw its own shares jump over 2% on Sunday, September 21, and sits at $429 in pre-market on Monday following CEO Elon Musk’s meeting with President Trump.  Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/heres-why-byd-stock-is-crashing-today/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:39
Bond King Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin’s Future

Bond King Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin’s Future

The post Bond King Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 22 September 2025 | 15:12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the billionaire behind DoubleLine Capital, isn’t buying into the Bitcoin hype. Known on Wall Street as the “Bond King,” Gundlach believes the crypto market could be setting up for pain if traditional assets stumble. Instead of positioning Bitcoin as a hedge, Gundlach argues the opposite – that the coin is vulnerable when stocks or other risk assets sell off. “Crypto isn’t immune,” he suggested, warning that both Bitcoin and Ethereum could face heavy downside if equities roll over. Gold Over Bitcoin One reason Gundlach is unconvinced: gold has been the better performer in 2025. While Bitcoin enthusiasts still tout the coin as “digital gold,” the actual metal has quietly outpaced BTC this year. For Gundlach, that undermines the narrative of Bitcoin as a reliable store of value. “Momentum is gone,” he said, questioning whether the asset can live up to its billing. Dismissing Crypto Finance Fads Gundlach also distanced himself from the growing wave of corporate and institutional crypto strategies. To him, experiments like treasury allocations to Bitcoin feel no different than short-lived financial fashions of the past. He compared them to concepts such as Portable Alpha or 130/30 strategies, labeling the trend “gimmicky” and not worth adopting. Market Snapshot At the time of his comments, Bitcoin was trading around $114,800 and Ethereum near $4,374. Despite their strong year-to-date gains, Gundlach remains unconvinced that digital assets are ready to rival traditional safe havens. For him, the shine belongs to gold, not Bitcoin. ﻿ The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:36
How Sotira Turns Surplus Inventory Into Value

How Sotira Turns Surplus Inventory Into Value

The post How Sotira Turns Surplus Inventory Into Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amrita Bhasin, cofounder and CEO at Sotira, a B2B startup that uses AI to help brands and retailers resell surplus inventory into secondary markets. Shoptalk Surplus inventory is a hidden, but costly, crisis. Every year, billions of dollars in unsold goods—from food and beverages to apparel—end up in landfills or in deeply discounted markets, which erodes brand value and harms the environment. At just 24, Amrita Bhasin, cofounder and CEO of Sotira, is challenging that status quo. Her San Francisco startup uses AI-driven software to help brands and retailers offload surplus inventory into secondary markets discreetly, efficiently, and profitably. By turning waste into recovery, Sotira is transforming reverse logistics, a sector projected to grow from $823 billion in 2024 to $3.18 trillion by 2033. It’s a massive, largely invisible system that underpins consumer goods worldwide. Bhasin’s journey also highlights the hurdles women and Gen Z founders face in venture capital—yet her early success shows how new voices are reshaping old industries. Why Surplus Inventory Is a $3 Trillion Challenge Most shoppers don’t think about what happens to products that never sell. Yet, every year, retailers and brands are left with staggering amounts of unsold goods. In the food and beverage sector, “short-dated” items with less than six months of shelf life often get pulled from shelves—even though they’re perfectly edible. Apparel companies grapple with textile overproduction. Cosmetics brands face constant turnover in packaging and trends. In California, new legislation such as SB 1383 (on organic waste) and SB 707 (on textiles) is pushing companies to find more sustainable solutions. The problem is clear: Businesses need a way to recover value from surplus without harming their image. B2B Platform Turns Overstock Into Opportunity Sotira billboard in Times Square. Sotira is a B2B startup that uses AI to help brands and retailers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:18
Michael Saylor’s Firm Adds 850 BTC, Hits 26% Yield in 2025

Michael Saylor’s Firm Adds 850 BTC, Hits 26% Yield in 2025

The post Michael Saylor’s Firm Adds 850 BTC, Hits 26% Yield in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 22 September 2025 | 15:05 Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, has continued to grow its already massive Bitcoin treasury with another significant purchase. The firm acquired 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, paying an average of $117,344 per coin. According to the latest update, Strategy’s Bitcoin yield has reached 26.0% year-to-date in 2025. As of September 21, the company holds a total of 639,835 BTC, purchased at an average price of around $73,971 per coin. The total investment now stands at roughly $47.33 billion. This latest acquisition reinforces Strategy’s position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and underscores Michael Saylor’s long-standing conviction in the cryptocurrency as a core treasury asset. The move also comes at a time when Bitcoin is trading at record highs, with institutional demand and upcoming regulatory clarity fueling optimism in the digital asset market. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team. Related stories Next article Source: https://coindoo.com/michael-saylors-firm-adds-850-btc-hits-26-yield-in-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:12
How Regenerative Organic Can Save The Planet- And The Food Industry.

How Regenerative Organic Can Save The Planet- And The Food Industry.

The post How Regenerative Organic Can Save The Planet- And The Food Industry. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A coalition of brands is proving that Regenerative Organic agriculture can scale sufficiently to address climate change. Lundberg Family Farms A coalition of brands is proving that Regenerative Organic agriculture can scale up to address climate change. Companies adopting Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) practices are simultaneously expanding their environmental footprint and boosting their financial performance. New data points to a compelling business case for regenerative organic products, which have already generated 45% growth this year, with retail sales up $20 million. This 24% jump hints that consumer appetites for climate-friendly products extends far beyond niche markets and that popular sentiment is transforming into retail sales. Such sustainable products have outperformed the rest of the market by almost 10 percentage points from 2021-2024. Products making such claims averaged 28% cumulative growth over the past 5 years, 40% higher than products without such claims. (NIQ/McKinsey). Why is this happening? Over 70% of consumers see environmental responsibility as more important than 2 years ago and 90% see eco-friendliness as a key decision criteria. Over 78% of consumers aged 18-24 believe the current food system is not sustainable and a major cause of the climate crisis. (GLOW/NIQ). “With growing concern over how climate and pollution impact personal health, shoppers are actively seeking products that reflect their values,” according to Sherry Frey, Vice President of Thought Leadership, Total Wellness at NIQ. According to NIQ, a full 58% of U.S. consumers now believe that issues like climate change and pollution are direct threats to their current and future well-being and 65% of consumers want companies’ sustainability practices to be more visible. Over 49% think sustainable products make a difference and 50% are interested in buying sustainable products. And while 64% are willing to pay higher prices for such products, even as household budgets get stretched by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:06
Will It Boost XRP Price?

Will It Boost XRP Price?

The post Will It Boost XRP Price?  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, there has been a significant change in the discourse surrounding XRP. Once thought to be a token primarily used for payments, XRP is currently gaining attention as one of the most promising assets for institutional adoption. As the REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF gets ready to launch, there is increasing conjecture over the approval of an XRP futures ETF. These instruments have the potential to provide the asset with previously unheard-of levels of liquidity and mainstream exposure. This momentum is already being priced in by the market. This year, XRP has performed better than the majority of the top ten cryptocurrencies, and with more clarity from international regulators, the path to broader adoption is clearer than ever. According to some analysts, if institutional demand picks up speed, XRP might not only hit $5 but would even threaten $10. XRPL-native projects like DeXRP will immediately benefit when XRP ascends this new ladder. In order to serve both retail and institutional-grade traders, DeXRP’s hybrid DEX model combines an order book system with AMM pools. This ensures that the XRPL ecosystem can accommodate the increasing demand for XRP-based trading.  What is DeXRP?  Positioned as a decentralized exchange (DEX) that was developed entirely on the XRP Ledger, DeXRP provides a trading infrastructure that combines deep liquidity aggregation, fast settlements, and cheap fees. Now that XRPL has established a strong DeFi ecosystem, DeXRP wants to be the platform of choice for institutional players and individual users looking for effective on-chain trading options. The project’s early success shows that investors are confident in DeXRP’s vision and that there is a growing market need for XRPL-native apps. The DeXRP presale has drawn more than 9,500 distinct investors since its start, making it one of the year’s most noteworthy presales. Strong investor interest is demonstrated by the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:03
Jim Cramer slams crypto and gold as Bitcoin erases $1B in longs

Jim Cramer slams crypto and gold as Bitcoin erases $1B in longs

The post Jim Cramer slams crypto and gold as Bitcoin erases $1B in longs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jim Cramer returned to X on September 22, warning about what he called the “endless rally of speculation” across gold, crypto, and profitless companies. The post came just hours after one of the sharpest market shakeouts in weeks. I would like to see a pause in the endless rally of speculation, gold. crypto and profitless companies — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 22, 2025 The crypto market was hit particularly hard. In less than 20 minutes, over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin long positions were liquidated as low-liquidity conditions during the Sunday night session triggered a sudden drop. As often happens in these time frames, thin order books amplified the sell-off, creating a washout across the digital asset space. Virtually all top-ten cryptocurrencies turned red over the past week, with the sole exception of BNB, which has continued to defy the broader pullback. XRP, Ethereum, and Bitcoin all posted multi-day lows, sparking heated debate among traders. One user responded directly to Cramer’s post, writing: “What rally in crypto are you speaking of? The crypto market has been bearish.” At the same time, gold is charting an entirely different path. The safe-haven asset surged to a new all-time high above $3,726 per ounce on Monday, underscoring its resilience amid global macro uncertainty. Cramer’s comments lumped gold into the same speculative basket as crypto, though for many investors, the divergence highlights the contrasting roles the two assets play: one as a volatile risk asset, the other as a hedge in turbulent times. The question of “profitless companies” remains ambiguous, with Cramer not naming specific stocks. However, the remark points to a familiar theme in his commentary, where unprofitable tech names often come under scrutiny when markets shift toward risk-off sentiment. Despite Cramer’s call for a pause, seasoned traders noted that crypto dips during…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:51
Porsche drops 7.5% after slashing EV rollout and cutting guidance

Porsche drops 7.5% after slashing EV rollout and cutting guidance

Porsche shares dropped 7.5% by late morning on Monday after the company confirmed it was delaying new electric vehicle models and cutting its future profit forecast. This came after a major shift in Porsche’s strategy, which it blamed on weak global demand for EVs. Investors dumped the stock fast, and that pain wasn’t limited to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 19:32
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can SHIB Hit $0.001 By 2030? Layer Brett Could Also 1000x – Say Analysts

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can SHIB Hit $0.001 By 2030? Layer Brett Could Also 1000x – Say Analysts

The latest Shiba Inu price prediction has sparked debate as traders wonder whether SHIB can finally reach the long-discussed $0.001 milestone by 2030. While the community-driven token remains one of the most visible names in crypto, many analysts say that large-cap meme coins now face limits on how far they can run. At the same […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can SHIB Hit $0.001 By 2030? Layer Brett Could Also 1000x – Say Analysts appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 19:30
