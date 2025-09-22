Giggle Academy Giggles All the Way to $1.3M in Crypto Donations

The post Giggle Academy Giggles All the Way to $1.3M in Crypto Donations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Giggle Academy raised over 1,311 BNB ($1.3M) in 12 hours via novel crypto donations. Donations came mainly from BNB fees on Giggle (GIGGLE) memecoin trades through the Giggle Fund. The learning program Giggle Academy by Changpeng Zhao gained extensive attention and received multiple funding via a novel cryptocurrency donation system in twelve hours. The majority of the donations were received as a result of trading fees related to the recently introduced memecoin “Giggle” (GIGGLE), which immediately gained popularity on the Internet. According to BNB chain explorer BscScan, Giggle Academy had an official donation wallet worth over 1,311 BNB, which was worth about $1.3 million. This impressive fundraising amount was attained through community participation in the first half-day of the donation period, which opened on Sunday. Importantly, a substantial amount was received via the Giggle Fund, which diverts BNB fees earned on $GIGGLE trading directly into Giggle Academy. In contrast to the traditional donations, this mechanism gathers token fees without causing selling pressure and market distortions to investors. The project was sparked when X user RUNE requested CZ to take token donations, referring to the previous donation made by Vitalik Buterin. In 2021, Butterin had already donated a billion dollars of Shiba Inu to COVID-19 relief in India. RUNE later explained that Giggle Fund did this differently by directing only the BNB transaction charges to the Giggle Academy project. CZ replied on X, emphasizing that memecoin donations, should they be converted, would be sold into stronger altcoins, and that there are implications of selling pressure. But, as no tokens were sold, Giggle Fund developed a transparent channel of donations without the interference of the secondary market. Giggle Fund has experienced a tremendous volume of transactions as indicated by DEX Screener data, which showed that the volume of transactions has increased by…