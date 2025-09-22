2025-09-23 Tuesday

Crypto.com CEO Rejects Claims of Cover-Up in 2023 Breach

Crypto.com CEO Rejects Claims of Cover-Up in 2023 Breach

The post Crypto.com CEO Rejects Claims of Cover-Up in 2023 Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime 22 September 2025 | 14:30 Crypto.com is pushing back against claims that it attempted to bury details of a breach last year, with chief executive Kris Marszalek insisting that regulators were kept fully informed and that the matter was resolved quickly. The controversy reignited after Bloomberg tied the 2023 incident to Scattered Spider, a group infamous for high-profile cyber intrusions. One of its members, teenage hacker Noah Urban, reportedly managed to compromise an internal account by tricking an employee through phishing. Limited Fallout, Company Says According to Marszalek, the compromise was detected and neutralized within hours. The exchange maintains that no customer balances were touched, though a small number of users did have their personal details exposed. “There was nothing to conceal — authorities were notified immediately,” he said in his post on X. Echoes of Past Breaches Crypto.com’s name has surfaced in security discussions before. In 2022, criminals exploited a weakness in the exchange’s authentication systems and siphoned millions of dollars directly from client wallets. That attack forced the company to pause withdrawals and rebuild parts of its security stack, a stark contrast to the contained breach a year later. The Bigger Picture While the 2023 episode caused little direct damage, the renewed attention underscores how quickly doubts can spread when the word “cover-up” surfaces in crypto. For platforms that manage billions in daily volume, trust often proves as valuable as technology — and once shaken, it’s hard to restore. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:36
ZOOZ shareholders approve previously announced $180 million private placement and Bitcoin reserve strategy proposals

ZOOZ shareholders approve previously announced $180 million private placement and Bitcoin reserve strategy proposals

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Globenewswire, that energy management solutions giant ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ) announced that at its special meeting of shareholders, shareholders voted to approve all proposals related to the company's previously announced $180 million private placement ("PIPE") and Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. Following approval, ZOOZ expects to complete the PIPE during the week of September 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and final documentation. The proceeds from the PIPE will primarily be used to initiate ZOOZ's Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. The company plans to use approximately 95% of the net proceeds (after repayment of outstanding promissory notes) to purchase and hold Bitcoin.
PANews2025/09/22 19:23
Top 5 Upcoming Presales That Could Outperform Ethereum – Lyno AI Stands Out

Top 5 Upcoming Presales That Could Outperform Ethereum – Lyno AI Stands Out

The post Top 5 Upcoming Presales That Could Outperform Ethereum – Lyno AI Stands Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether holding onto $4,500 as market considers innovative options. The emergence of AI-based tokens changes the dynamics of crypto trading. One of them, Lyno AI, has an impressive presale value proposal that cannot be overlooked. Early Movers Are Eyeing Lyno AI’s Edge It is in the Early Bird phase of the presale at 0.050 per token. Lyno AI exhibits high initial demand with 651,430 tokens sold and 32,571 raised. The next stage price increases to 0.055, with a hard limit of 0.100 per token. This is a level of pricing momentum to observe. Lyno AI’s Unique Market Power Lyno AI is the first AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage. It operates Polygon and 12 other networks oracle feeds. A Sydney-based investor may auto-trade on Arbitrum routes and run rewards and burns over $LYNO tokens. This accelerates transactions in milliseconds and provides Lyno with a 5200% ROI potential compared to Ethereum and rival projects. Cyberscope audits Lyno AI, which is trustworthy and secure. The governance of the protocol allows the holders of the $LYNO to impact upgrades and fee formation, supporting a community-based future. Why Investors Must Act Fast Customers who purchase in greater amounts than $100 receive opportunities to participate in a 100K giveaway, divided among ten winners. This gives the event a unique drive in the presale phase of Lyno, compelling shoppers to claim their place before the prices rocket. Ethereum encounters scalability issues, and with AI-powered efficiency at Lyno, this presale is set to appeal to those who want next-gen trading technology. Automatic risk management, flash loan integration, and smooth flow of multi-chain assets are also part of the protocol. Conclusion: Don’t Miss Out on Lyno’s Growth Lyno AI is an AI arbitrage that is institutional-grade, available to the masses, in the saturated presale market. The presale is currently in haste…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:23
How Fed Rate Cuts Pushed Crypto Inflows to $1.9 Billion

How Fed Rate Cuts Pushed Crypto Inflows to $1.9 Billion

The post How Fed Rate Cuts Pushed Crypto Inflows to $1.9 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows climbed toward the $2 billion mark last week, with positive sentiment drawing from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to cut interest rates. Amid strong crypto inflows, the total AuM hit a YTD high of $40.4 billion, putting the market on track to match or slightly exceed last year’s $48.6 billion positive flows. Sponsored Sponsored Fed Rate Cut Pushed Crypto Inflows Past $1.9 Billion Last Week BeInCrypto reported the Fed’s move to cut interest rates last week, with chair Jerome Powell framing the rate cut as a risk management decision  Against this backdrop, the Dollar weakened while equities and Bitcoin rallied on liquidity-driven optimism. This translated to a notable surge in crypto inflows, reaching $1.913 billion last week. “Digital asset investment products saw $1.9 billion of inflows last week, marking a positive response to the ‘hawkish cut’ by the FED last week,” James Butterfill wrote in the latest CoinShares report. The data show that Bitcoin and Ethereum led with inflows of $977 million and $772 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Solana and XRP registered similar sentiment, attracting positive flows of $127.3 million and $69.4 million, respectively. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, this marked the second consecutive week of positive flows, after the $3.3 billion recorded in the week ending September 13. However, comparing the two successive weeks shows that while investment into Bitcoin products reduced from $2.4 billion to $977 million, Ethereum registered a notable surge, moving from $645 million to $772 million last week. With the surge in crypto inflows ascribed to the Fed’s interest rate cut decision, Butterfill acknowledged initial caution among investors. “Although investors initially reacted cautiously to the so-called hawkish cut, inflows resumed later in the week, with $746 million entering on Thursday and Friday as markets began to digest the implications for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:20
Solana cross-chain swaps go live on PancakeSwap

Solana cross-chain swaps go live on PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s cross-chain swap feature not supports Solana. Users can swap tokens across the blockchain directly through the PancakeSwap interface using only one transaction. On Sept. 22, the Solana cross-chain swap feature goes live on the PancakeSwap ecosystem, enabling instant swaps…
Crypto.news2025/09/22 19:18
BitMine: Currently holds over 2% of the ETH token supply, with total assets of $11.4 billion

BitMine: Currently holds over 2% of the ETH token supply, with total assets of $11.4 billion

PANews reported on September 22nd that Ethereum treasury company BitMine announced that it now holds over 2% of the total Ethereum token supply. BitMine's cryptocurrency, cash holdings, and "moonshots" total $11.4 billion, including 2.416 million ETH, $345 million in unsecured cash, and other cryptocurrency assets. As of 4:00 PM ET on September 21, the company's cryptocurrency holdings included: 2,416,054 ETH, 192 BTC; a $175 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) (the "Moonshots Investment"); and $345 million in unencumbered cash. BitMine's cryptocurrency holdings rank among the largest treasury holdings in Ethereum and the second-largest globally, behind Strategy Inc (MSTR).
PANews2025/09/22 19:15
Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to boost decentralized derivatives on Cronos

Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to boost decentralized derivatives on Cronos

The post Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to boost decentralized derivatives on Cronos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com Capital, the venture arm of Crypto.com, has made a strategic investment in Moonlander, a decentralized perpetuals exchange built on Cronos EVM and zkEVM, as per reports shared with Finbold on September 22.  Moonlander aims to expand access to high-leverage on-chain trading, offering up to 1000x leverage, while integrating passive yield opportunities for liquidity providers.  By leveraging Cronos’ dual-chain infrastructure, the platform combines scalability with low transaction costs, supporting both professional traders and passive participants. Liquidity model and social-first design At the core of Moonlander’s design is the Moonlander Liquidity Pool (MLP), a shared pool of assets that acts as the counterparty to all trades.  The model is designed to maximize capital efficiency and minimize slippage for traders, while liquidity providers receive yield paid in Cronos (CRO) and other tokens from platform fees. Security measures include real-time price feeds from PYTH oracles to help prevent manipulation and abnormal liquidations. Beyond trading mechanics, Moonlander is building a “social-first” user experience, including token-specific chat rooms, real-time leaderboards, and narrative-driven markets tied to global events and internet culture. “Moonlander’s team has demonstrated exceptional technical vision and the ability to execute on a sophisticated product that we believe can become a cornerstone of the DeFi ecosystem on Cronos. We are committed to providing the Moonlander team with the resources and network needed to help them reach their full potential.” said Tommy Chan, Head of DeFi Investment at Crypto.com Capital. The investment will support Moonlander’s development team expansion, platform upgrades, and new marketing initiatives to attract users and liquidity. According to the project, Moonlander has already surpassed $33 million in total value locked (TVL) and $2 billion in cumulative trading volume. “We are thrilled to partner with Crypto.com Capital, a team that shares our deep conviction in the future of decentralized finance,” said Athena, co-founder…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:15
Digital Ruble Russia's Strong New Budget Gamechanger

Digital Ruble Russia’s Strong New Budget Gamechanger

 The digital ruble is robust, stable, and will transform the process of tracing and controlling the budget in Russia beginning in 2026, according to the Finance Minister. The digital ruble of Russia is not merely a digital currency. It is an effective instrument of the budget traceability revolution.  Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed that it […] The post Digital Ruble Russia’s Strong New Budget Gamechanger appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 19:00
Messari Research Report: What's missing for the prediction market to truly explode?

Messari Research Report: What’s missing for the prediction market to truly explode?

By Dylan Bane Compiled by: TechFlow The application of prediction markets has expanded beyond elections, demonstrating proof-of-market fit (PMF). Betting volumes are surging, investors are flocking in, and new approaches, from information perps to Telegram bots, are entering the market. So, what methods actually work and maximize the growth of trading volume? The 2024 election caused Polymarket’s trading volume to surge from $62 million in May to $2.1 billion in October, a 3,268% increase. Mainstream media outlets like CNN and Bloomberg cited Polymarket's odds in their live broadcasts, presenting them alongside traditional polling data. In fact, prediction markets ultimately beat opinion polls in predicting election outcomes. After the election, prediction market trading volume declined but remained stable at over $1 billion per month. Combined with Kalshi’s recent surge in trading volume, investors believe that the prediction market has validated demand and is primed for further growth. About 90% of the funds are concentrated in two platforms, Polymarket and Kalshi, with valuations approaching tens of digits (i.e. billions of US dollars). These industry leaders have already built liquidity and are now focused on expanding trading volumes and strengthening market defensibility as larger exchanges like Hyperliquid and Coinbase are eyeing this space. However, with over 100 prediction market projects and growing, there are a lot of opportunities. The question is, how should investors identify the best opportunities in this increasingly complex and noisy landscape? We believe that the best way to solve liquidity issues and increase trading volume is to attract retail speculators. Prediction markets can attract this segment by focusing on accessibility, fun, user experience, and high potential financial gains. Continuous flow of information perpetual contracts Because perpetual contracts fluctuate continuously, they overcome the slow settlement times that often deter speculators in binary outcome markets. Such perpetual contracts can also track interesting and well-understood topics for which there are currently no existing markets. Front-end platform Rather than building native liquidity, startups can source supply from existing industry leaders and provide users with a higher-quality trading experience. For example, Flipr offers a trading terminal, trading bots on the X platform, and up to 10x leverage using existing liquidity. Social Apps Gamified apps or social experiences can make forecasting more fun. Just as sports betting is an inherently social experience, prediction markets can foster a similarly interactive experience. In the early stages of prediction market adoption, the design space is very broad. Basket trading, managed indices, celebrity copy trading, parlays, and more are all worth exploring.
PANews2025/09/22 19:00
SEC and DeFi lending: Term Finance clarifies Reves and Howey, what changes

SEC and DeFi lending: Term Finance clarifies Reves and Howey, what changes

The regulation of DeFi lending enters a crucial phase, with discussions between SEC staff and Term Finance.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 18:13
