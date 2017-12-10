Tokenomik AaveToken (AAVE)
AaveToken (AAVE) Maklumat
Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.
AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk AaveToken (AAVE), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi AaveToken (AAVE)
Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token AAVE dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.
Aave (AAVE) is a governance and utility token at the core of the Aave decentralized lending protocol. Its token economics are designed to incentivize participation, secure the protocol, and align stakeholder interests. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Token Launch: Aave originated as ETHLend with the LEND token, which was later migrated to AAVE at a 100:1 ratio (100 LEND = 1 AAVE) in September 2020.
- Maximum Supply: 16 million AAVE.
- Migration: 13 million AAVE (81.25% of supply) was claimable by LEND holders; 3 million AAVE (18.75%) was minted to the Aave Ecosystem Reserve during migration.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Unlock Schedule / Mechanism
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Public Sale
|Fully unlocked at token genesis
|Instant
|10,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Minted during LEND→AAVE migration for incentives, grants, and staking
|Instant (at migration)
|3,000,000
|Core Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|180,000
|User Experience Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Promotions & Marketing
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Management & Legal
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Unexpected Costs
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|60,000
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance: AAVE is the protocol’s governance token. Holders can propose and vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and treasury allocations. Governance power can be delegated.
- Staking (Safety Module): Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT/GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop the protocol against shortfall events. Stakers receive AAVE rewards from the Ecosystem Reserve but risk slashing if the protocol suffers a loss.
- Incentives:
- Liquidity Mining: Previously, AAVE distributed stkAAVE as incentives for supplying/borrowing on Aave V2. This program ended in May 2022.
- Safety Module Rewards: As of April 2024, 820 AAVE are distributed daily to Safety Module stakers.
- Grants: The Aave Grants DAO, funded by the Ecosystem Reserve, issues grants to developers and contributors.
- Collateral: AAVE can be used as collateral to borrow assets on Aave V2/V3 across multiple chains.
- Fee Discounts: AAVE can be used to access discounts on borrowing the GHO stablecoin.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When staking AAVE in the Safety Module, users must observe a cooldown period before unstaking. As of April 2024, the cooldown period is 20 days. After the cooldown, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, a new cooldown must be initiated.
- Slashing: In the event of a protocol shortfall, up to 30% of staked AAVE can be slashed to cover losses.
5. Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedules: For allocations (e.g., development, marketing), 20% was unlocked at genesis, with subsequent 20% tranches every six months, completing over two years.
- Ecosystem Reserve: Instantly unlocked at migration (September 24, 2020).
- Staking Unlock: Subject to the cooldown period as described above.
Example Unlock Events Table
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|% Unlocked
|% of Circulating Supply
|2020-09-24
|3,000,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|100%
|19.7%
|2019-12-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|81.25%
|3.94%
|2019-06-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|77.50%
|3.94%
|2018-12-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|73.75%
|3.94%
|2018-06-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|70.00%
|3.94%
|2017-12-10
|10,600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|66.25%
|69.61%
6. Additional Notes
- No Buyback/Burn: As of April 2024, there are no token buyback or burn mechanisms.
- Governance Timelocks: Protocol changes are subject to timelocks (1 day for short, 7 days for long proposals) after governance approval.
- Ecosystem Reserve Control: Managed by on-chain governance, used for grants, incentives, and protocol development.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|LEND migration (100:1), max supply 16M, 3M to Ecosystem Reserve
|Allocation
|Public sale, Ecosystem Reserve, development, marketing, legal, unexpected costs
|Usage
|Governance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, fee discounts, grants
|Incentives
|Safety Module rewards, past liquidity mining, grants
|Locking
|20-day cooldown for unstaking, slashing up to 30% in shortfall events
|Unlocking
|Bi-annual vesting for allocations, instant for reserve, cooldown for staking
|Buyback/Burn
|None as of latest data
8. Implications and Analysis
Aave’s token economics are designed to:
- Align incentives for protocol security (via staking and slashing).
- Decentralize governance and treasury management.
- Reward active participation and development.
- Ensure a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.
The structure has enabled Aave to become a benchmark for DeFi lending, with deep liquidity, robust governance, and a strong incentive system for both users and developers. The absence of buyback/burn mechanisms means value accrual is primarily through protocol usage, governance, and staking rewards rather than supply reduction.
In summary: Aave’s token economics are robust, with a clear issuance and allocation plan, strong incentive and governance mechanisms, and transparent vesting and unlocking schedules. This has contributed to its position as a leading DeFi protocol.
Tokenomik AaveToken (AAVE): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik AaveToken (AAVE) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token AAVE yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token AAVE yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik AAVE, terokai AAVE harga langsung token!
Cara Membeli AAVE
Berminat untuk menambah AaveToken (AAVE) pada portfolio anda? MEXC menyokong pelbagai kaedah untuk membeli AAVE, termasuk kad kredit, pindahan bank dan perdagangan antara pengguna. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC menjadikan pembelian kripto mudah dan selamat.
AaveToken (AAVE) Sejarah Harga
Menganalisis sejarah harga AAVE membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasaran lepas, tahap sokongan/rintangan utama dan corak turun naik. Sama ada anda menjejaki paras tertinggi sepanjang masa atau mengenal pasti arah aliran, data sejarah adalah bahagian penting dalam ramalan harga dan analisis teknikal.
AAVE Ramalan Harga
Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju AAVE? Halaman ramalan harga AAVE kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.
Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?
MEXC ialah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka dunia, dipercayai oleh berjuta-juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto.
Penafian
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.
Beli AaveToken (AAVE)
Jumlah
1 AAVE = 310.64 USD