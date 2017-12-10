Tokenomik AaveToken (AAVE)

Tokenomik AaveToken (AAVE)

Lihat cerapan utama tentang AaveToken (AAVE), termasuk bekalan token, model pengedaran dan data pasaran masa nyata.
AaveToken (AAVE) Maklumat

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.

Laman Web Rasmi:
https://aave.com/
Kertas putih:
https://github.com/aave/aave-protocol/blob/master/docs/Aave_Protocol_Whitepaper_v1_0.pdf
Peneroka Blok:
https://solscan.io/token/3vAs4D1WE6Na4tCgt4BApgFfENbm8WY7q4cSPD1yM4Cg

AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga

Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk AaveToken (AAVE), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.

Modal Pasaran:
$ 4.73B
$ 4.73B
Jumlah Bekalan:
$ 16.00M
$ 16.00M
Bekalan Edaran:
$ 15.23M
$ 15.23M
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
$ 4.97B
$ 4.97B
Tertinggi Sepanjang Masa:
$ 665.2893
$ 665.2893
Terendah Sepanjang Masa:
$ 0
$ 0
Harga Semasa:
$ 310.65
$ 310.65

Struktur Token Mendalam bagi AaveToken (AAVE)

Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token AAVE dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.

Aave (AAVE) is a governance and utility token at the core of the Aave decentralized lending protocol. Its token economics are designed to incentivize participation, secure the protocol, and align stakeholder interests. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Token Launch: Aave originated as ETHLend with the LEND token, which was later migrated to AAVE at a 100:1 ratio (100 LEND = 1 AAVE) in September 2020.
  • Maximum Supply: 16 million AAVE.
  • Migration: 13 million AAVE (81.25% of supply) was claimable by LEND holders; 3 million AAVE (18.75%) was minted to the Aave Ecosystem Reserve during migration.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation RecipientDescriptionUnlock Schedule / MechanismAmount Unlocked per Period
Public SaleFully unlocked at token genesisInstant10,000,000
Ecosystem ReserveMinted during LEND→AAVE migration for incentives, grants, and stakingInstant (at migration)3,000,000
Core Development20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six monthsBi-annual vesting180,000
User Experience Development20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six monthsBi-annual vesting120,000
Promotions & Marketing20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six monthsBi-annual vesting120,000
Management & Legal20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six monthsBi-annual vesting120,000
Unexpected Costs20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six monthsBi-annual vesting60,000

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Governance: AAVE is the protocol’s governance token. Holders can propose and vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and treasury allocations. Governance power can be delegated.
  • Staking (Safety Module): Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT/GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop the protocol against shortfall events. Stakers receive AAVE rewards from the Ecosystem Reserve but risk slashing if the protocol suffers a loss.
  • Incentives:
    • Liquidity Mining: Previously, AAVE distributed stkAAVE as incentives for supplying/borrowing on Aave V2. This program ended in May 2022.
    • Safety Module Rewards: As of April 2024, 820 AAVE are distributed daily to Safety Module stakers.
    • Grants: The Aave Grants DAO, funded by the Ecosystem Reserve, issues grants to developers and contributors.
  • Collateral: AAVE can be used as collateral to borrow assets on Aave V2/V3 across multiple chains.
  • Fee Discounts: AAVE can be used to access discounts on borrowing the GHO stablecoin.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: When staking AAVE in the Safety Module, users must observe a cooldown period before unstaking. As of April 2024, the cooldown period is 20 days. After the cooldown, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, a new cooldown must be initiated.
  • Slashing: In the event of a protocol shortfall, up to 30% of staked AAVE can be slashed to cover losses.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Vesting Schedules: For allocations (e.g., development, marketing), 20% was unlocked at genesis, with subsequent 20% tranches every six months, completing over two years.
  • Ecosystem Reserve: Instantly unlocked at migration (September 24, 2020).
  • Staking Unlock: Subject to the cooldown period as described above.

Example Unlock Events Table

Unlock DateAmount UnlockedVesting StartVesting End% Unlocked% of Circulating Supply
2020-09-243,000,0002017-12-102020-09-24100%19.7%
2019-12-10600,0002017-12-102020-09-2481.25%3.94%
2019-06-10600,0002017-12-102020-09-2477.50%3.94%
2018-12-10600,0002017-12-102020-09-2473.75%3.94%
2018-06-10600,0002017-12-102020-09-2470.00%3.94%
2017-12-1010,600,0002017-12-102020-09-2466.25%69.61%

6. Additional Notes

  • No Buyback/Burn: As of April 2024, there are no token buyback or burn mechanisms.
  • Governance Timelocks: Protocol changes are subject to timelocks (1 day for short, 7 days for long proposals) after governance approval.
  • Ecosystem Reserve Control: Managed by on-chain governance, used for grants, incentives, and protocol development.

7. Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceLEND migration (100:1), max supply 16M, 3M to Ecosystem Reserve
AllocationPublic sale, Ecosystem Reserve, development, marketing, legal, unexpected costs
UsageGovernance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, fee discounts, grants
IncentivesSafety Module rewards, past liquidity mining, grants
Locking20-day cooldown for unstaking, slashing up to 30% in shortfall events
UnlockingBi-annual vesting for allocations, instant for reserve, cooldown for staking
Buyback/BurnNone as of latest data

8. Implications and Analysis

Aave’s token economics are designed to:

  • Align incentives for protocol security (via staking and slashing).
  • Decentralize governance and treasury management.
  • Reward active participation and development.
  • Ensure a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.

The structure has enabled Aave to become a benchmark for DeFi lending, with deep liquidity, robust governance, and a strong incentive system for both users and developers. The absence of buyback/burn mechanisms means value accrual is primarily through protocol usage, governance, and staking rewards rather than supply reduction.

In summary: Aave’s token economics are robust, with a clear issuance and allocation plan, strong incentive and governance mechanisms, and transparent vesting and unlocking schedules. This has contributed to its position as a leading DeFi protocol.

Tokenomik AaveToken (AAVE): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan

Memahami tokenomik AaveToken (AAVE) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:

Jumlah Bekalan:

Bilangan maksimum token AAVE yang telah atau akan dicipta.

Bekalan Edaran:

Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.

Bekalan Maks:

Had tetap tentang bilangan token AAVE yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.

FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):

Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.

Kadar Inflasi:

Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?

Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.

Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.

Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.

Setelah anda memahami tokenomik AAVE, terokai AAVE harga langsung token!

Cara Membeli AAVE

Berminat untuk menambah AaveToken (AAVE) pada portfolio anda? MEXC menyokong pelbagai kaedah untuk membeli AAVE, termasuk kad kredit, pindahan bank dan perdagangan antara pengguna. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC menjadikan pembelian kripto mudah dan selamat.

AaveToken (AAVE) Sejarah Harga

Menganalisis sejarah harga AAVE membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasaran lepas, tahap sokongan/rintangan utama dan corak turun naik. Sama ada anda menjejaki paras tertinggi sepanjang masa atau mengenal pasti arah aliran, data sejarah adalah bahagian penting dalam ramalan harga dan analisis teknikal.

AAVE Ramalan Harga

Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju AAVE? Halaman ramalan harga AAVE kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.

Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?

Penafian

Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.