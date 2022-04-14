Tokenomik BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Maklumat
Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token BABYDOGE dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.
Overview
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a BEP-20 meme coin on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize holding, support ecosystem growth, and ensure gradual token distribution. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Inflation Rate: BABY tokens inflate at a rate of 8% annually.
- Staking Rewards: Of the annual inflation, 4% is distributed to BABY stakers and 4% to Bitcoin stakers.
- Transaction Fees & Burns: On-chain transactions incur a 5% fee, with a portion sent to a dead wallet (burned), reducing circulating supply over time.
Allocation Mechanism
The token allocation is structured to balance early investment, ecosystem growth, team incentives, and community engagement. The following table summarizes the allocation:
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Private Round Investors
|30.5
|Ecosystem Building
|18.0
|R&D / Operations
|18.0
|Babylon Team
|15.0
|Community Incentives
|15.0
|Advisors
|3.5
- Private Round Investors: Largest allocation, reflecting strong early-stage investment.
- Ecosystem & R&D: Significant focus on infrastructure, adoption, and ongoing development.
- Team & Advisors: Incentivizes long-term commitment and expert guidance.
- Community Incentives: Rewards for user engagement and participation.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Holder Rewards: Token holders receive a share of transaction fees, incentivizing long-term holding.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of each transaction fee is burned, creating a deflationary effect.
- Ecosystem Participation: BABY tokens are used within the Baby Doge ecosystem, including a token swap platform, NFT marketplace, and other applications.
- Staking: BABY and Bitcoin stakers receive inflationary rewards, encouraging network participation and security.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedule: Tokens allocated to investors, team, and advisors are subject to a vesting schedule to prevent immediate large-scale selling.
- Lock Periods: The first unlocking event is scheduled for April 2026, with full vesting by April 2029.
- Gradual Release: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to ensure a gradual release of tokens, minimizing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
Unlocking Time
- First Unlock: April 2026
- Full Vesting: April 2029
This structured unlocking ensures that tokens are released into circulation in a controlled manner, supporting price stability and long-term project sustainability.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|8% annual inflation; 4% to BABY stakers, 4% to Bitcoin stakers
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Incentives
|Holder rewards, burns, ecosystem utility, staking rewards
|Locking
|Vesting for investors/team/advisors; first unlock April 2026, full vesting April 2029
|Unlocking
|Gradual, transparent schedule to prevent supply shocks
Implications and Analysis
- Balanced Incentives: The combination of inflationary rewards and deflationary burns creates a dynamic supply mechanism, rewarding long-term holders while supporting price appreciation.
- Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations to ecosystem and R&D signal a commitment to ongoing development and adoption.
- Supply Management: The vesting and unlocking schedule is transparent and gradual, reducing the risk of market manipulation or sudden price drops.
- Community Focus: Community incentives and staking rewards foster active participation and engagement, which are critical for meme coin projects.
Limitations and Considerations
- Whale Concentration: Recent data indicates that a small number of addresses hold a large portion of the circulating supply, which could impact price stability.
- Speculative Nature: As a meme coin, much of Baby Doge Coin's value is driven by community sentiment and speculative trading, which can lead to high volatility.
- Evolving Ecosystem: The utility and adoption of BABY tokens depend on the continued development and success of the Baby Doge ecosystem.
Conclusion
Baby Doge Coin's tokenomics are designed to balance early investment, ecosystem growth, and community incentives, with a clear and gradual unlocking schedule to support long-term sustainability. The mechanisms in place aim to reward holders, encourage participation, and manage supply responsibly, though investors should remain aware of the inherent risks and volatility associated with meme coins.
Tokenomik BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token BABYDOGE yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token BABYDOGE yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik BABYDOGE, terokai BABYDOGE harga langsung token!
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.
