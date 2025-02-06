Tokenomik BERA (BERA)

Tokenomik BERA (BERA)

Lihat cerapan utama tentang BERA (BERA), termasuk bekalan token, model pengedaran dan data pasaran masa nyata.
USD

BERA (BERA) Maklumat

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

Laman Web Rasmi:
https://berachain.com/
Kertas putih:
https://docs.berachain.com/

BERA (BERA) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga

Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk BERA (BERA), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.

Modal Pasaran:
$ 331.18M
$ 331.18M$ 331.18M
Jumlah Bekalan:
$ 508.54M
$ 508.54M$ 508.54M
Bekalan Edaran:
$ 126.02M
$ 126.02M$ 126.02M
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
$ 1.34B
$ 1.34B$ 1.34B
Tertinggi Sepanjang Masa:
$ 20
$ 20$ 20
Terendah Sepanjang Masa:
$ 1
$ 1$ 1
Harga Semasa:
$ 2.628
$ 2.628$ 2.628

Struktur Token Mendalam bagi BERA (BERA)

Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token BERA dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.

Berachain introduces a novel Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, combining DeFi incentives with network security. Its tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency, decentralize governance, and align incentives for all ecosystem participants. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Model Overview

Berachain operates a dual-token system:

TokenTypeFunctionality
BERAGas/UtilityNative gas token for transactions, staking to activate validators, and securing the network.
BGTGovernanceNon-transferable governance token, earned by providing liquidity, used for voting and emissions control. Can be burned 1:1 for BERA.

Issuance Mechanism

  • BGT (Governance Token):

    • Earned via Emissions: Users earn BGT by providing liquidity to core DeFi protocols (e.g., DEX, lending, perps).
    • Non-transferable: BGT cannot be traded directly but can be burned for BERA.
    • Emissions Directed by Governance: BGT holders vote to direct future emissions to specific pools, similar to veTokenomics (e.g., Curve).

  • BERA (Gas Token):

    • Minted by Burning BGT: BERA is created by irreversibly burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio.
    • Used for Gas and Staking: Required for transaction fees and validator staking.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of BERA (and by extension, BGT) is distributed as follows:

Allocation Category% of TotalVesting/Unlocking Details
Investors34.3%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Initial Core Contributors16.8%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Ecosystem & R&D20.0%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Future Community Initiatives13.1%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Airdrop15.8%Distributed to testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, community builders; cliff + linear

Unlocking Schedule Table:

RecipientAllocation %Cliff PeriodInitial ReleaseLinear Vesting PeriodMonthly Release (post-cliff)
Investors34.3%1 year1/6th24 months~5.95M BERA
Initial Core Contributors16.8%1 year1/6th24 months~2.92M BERA
Ecosystem & R&D20.0%1 year1/6th24 months~2.19M BERA
Future Community Initiatives13.1%1 year1/6th24 months~2.27M BERA
Airdrop15.8%Immediate/CliffInstant/LinearDaily (for linear)~729,836 BERA (daily)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL):

    • Liquidity Providers (LPs): Earn BGT emissions by providing liquidity to core protocols (DEX, lending, perps).
    • Governance: BGT holders vote to direct emissions to pools, creating a "bribe" market where protocols can incentivize BGT holders to support their pools.
    • Validators: Stake BERA to secure the network; receive BGT emissions based on delegated BGT.
    • Bribe Mechanism: Protocols can offer incentives to validators/delegators to direct emissions, increasing competition for liquidity and decentralization.

  • Ecosystem Incentives:

    • Airdrops: Distributed to early users, NFT holders, and community contributors.
    • Community Initiatives: Ongoing incentives for developers, dApps, and user programs.

  • Value Capture:

    • Swap Fees: A portion of DEX fees is distributed to BGT stakers.
    • Protocol Fees: Lending and perps protocols capture value for the ecosystem.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Locking:

    • BGT: Non-transferable, can only be earned via liquidity provision and staked for governance.
    • Vesting: All major allocations (investors, contributors, ecosystem, community) are subject to a 1-year cliff, followed by linear monthly vesting over 24 months.

  • Unlocking:

    • Cliff Release: After 1 year, 1/6th of the allocation is released instantly.
    • Linear Vesting: The remaining 5/6th is released monthly over the next 24 months.
    • Airdrop: Some airdrop allocations are distributed instantly, others linearly (e.g., daily).

Example Unlocking Table

CategoryCliff DateInitial ReleaseMonthly ReleaseFinal Unlock Date
Investors2026-02-0628,583,333 BERA5,954,861 BERA2028-02-06
Core Contributors2026-02-0614,000,000 BERA2,916,667 BERA2028-02-06
Ecosystem & R&D2025-02-0647,500,000 BERA2,187,500 BERA2027-02-06
Community Initiatives2026-02-0610,916,667 BERA2,274,306 BERA2028-02-06

Additional Nuances and Implications

  • Non-transferability of BGT: Ensures governance power accrues only to active participants, but may lead to centralization among early large LPs.
  • Bribe Market: Encourages protocols to compete for emissions, but could lead to plutocratic dynamics if not managed.
  • TVL and Security: Since BGT is earned by LPs and not staked directly, Berachain’s TVL is higher relative to traditional PoS chains, as security and liquidity are tightly coupled.
  • Unlocking Risks: Large unlocks (especially >5% of supply) can create significant market pressure and price volatility, as observed in broader crypto markets.

Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics

AspectDetails
IssuanceBGT earned via liquidity provision; BERA minted by burning BGT
AllocationInvestors (34.3%), Core Contributors (16.8%), Ecosystem & R&D (20%), Community (13.1%), Airdrop (15.8%)
UsageBERA: gas, staking; BGT: governance, emissions direction, can be burned for BERA
IncentivesLP rewards, bribe market, protocol fees, airdrops, community programs
Locking1-year cliff, then 24-month linear vesting for all major allocations
Unlocking1/6th at cliff, remainder monthly; airdrop partly instant, partly linear

Final Thoughts

Berachain’s tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency and align incentives for liquidity, governance, and security. The dual-token model, PoL consensus, and structured vesting schedules create a robust foundation for sustainable DeFi growth, but also introduce challenges around governance centralization and unlock-related volatility. The system’s success will depend on active community participation and ongoing protocol innovation.

Tokenomik BERA (BERA): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan

Memahami tokenomik BERA (BERA) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:

Jumlah Bekalan:

Bilangan maksimum token BERA yang telah atau akan dicipta.

Bekalan Edaran:

Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.

Bekalan Maks:

Had tetap tentang bilangan token BERA yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.

FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):

Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.

Kadar Inflasi:

Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?

Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.

Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.

Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.

Setelah anda memahami tokenomik BERA, terokai BERA harga langsung token!

Cara Membeli BERA

Berminat untuk menambah BERA (BERA) pada portfolio anda? MEXC menyokong pelbagai kaedah untuk membeli BERA, termasuk kad kredit, pindahan bank dan perdagangan antara pengguna. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC menjadikan pembelian kripto mudah dan selamat.

BERA (BERA) Sejarah Harga

Menganalisis sejarah harga BERA membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasaran lepas, tahap sokongan/rintangan utama dan corak turun naik. Sama ada anda menjejaki paras tertinggi sepanjang masa atau mengenal pasti arah aliran, data sejarah adalah bahagian penting dalam ramalan harga dan analisis teknikal.

BERA Ramalan Harga

Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju BERA? Halaman ramalan harga BERA kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.

Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?

MEXC ialah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka dunia, dipercayai oleh berjuta-juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto.

Lebih 4,000 pasangan dagangan merentasi pasaran Spot dan Niaga Hadapan
Penyenaraian token terpantas di kalangan CEX
Kecairan #1 merentas industri
Yuran terendah, disokong oleh perkhidmatan pelanggan 24/7
100%+ ketelusan rizab token untuk dana pengguna
Halangan kemasukan ultra rendah: beli kripto dengan hanya 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Beli kripto dengan hanya 1 USDT: Cara termudah anda untuk kripto!

Penafian

Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.