Tokenomik Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Lihat cerapan utama tentang Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), termasuk bekalan token, model pengedaran dan data pasaran masa nyata.
USD

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Maklumat

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Laman Web Rasmi:
https://www.chillguy.io/
Peneroka Blok:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga

Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.

Modal Pasaran:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bekalan Edaran:
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Tertinggi Sepanjang Masa:
Terendah Sepanjang Masa:
Harga Semasa:
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token CHILLGUY dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a meme token inspired by the viral "Chill Guy" meme, featuring a laid-back anthropomorphic dog. The token is primarily a speculative asset with no intrinsic utility or planned protocol functionality beyond being traded or held. It is available on both the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, with the Ethereum contract address being 0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef.

Token Supply and Issuance Mechanism

MetricValue
Total Supply1,000,000,000 (1B)
Circulating Supply~1,000,000,000
Issuance MechanismFixed, all minted at launch
InflationNone
  • Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining. The entire supply is in circulation, with no evidence of vesting or scheduled emissions.
  • Liquidity: Liquidity for trading was provided at launch and subsequently burnt, meaning the initial liquidity pool cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryPercentageNotes
Public/Community~100%All tokens available to the public
Team/Founders0%No explicit allocation
Investors0%No explicit allocation
Ecosystem/Rewards0%No explicit allocation
  • Distribution: There is no evidence of private sales, team, investor, or ecosystem allocations. The token was distributed directly to the public, likely via decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, Solana DEXs).
  • No Vesting: There are no vesting contracts or delayed unlocks for any party.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

MechanismDescription
UtilityNone; purely speculative and meme-driven
IncentivesNo staking, yield, or protocol rewards
Fees/DividendsNone
GovernanceNone
  • Primary Use: The token is designed for speculative trading and as a community meme asset. There are no built-in incentives, staking, or governance features.
  • Earning Potential: Holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using CHILLGUY.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

MechanismDescription
LockingNone; all tokens are liquid and tradable
UnlockingNot applicable
VestingNot applicable
  • No Lockups: All tokens are immediately tradable; there are no lockups, vesting schedules, or delayed unlocks.
  • Liquidity Burn: The initial liquidity was burnt, which is a common practice in meme coins to signal that the deployer cannot remove liquidity and "rug pull" the project.

Tokenomics Table

AspectDetails
Total Supply1,000,000,000 (1B)
Circulating Supply~1,000,000,000
IssuanceAll tokens minted at launch
Allocation100% public; no team/investor/vesting
UtilityNone; meme/speculation only
IncentivesNone; no staking, rewards, or dividends
LockingNone; all tokens liquid
UnlockingNot applicable
LiquidityInitial liquidity burnt; cannot be withdrawn by deployer

Additional Context and Implications

  • Market Behavior: As a meme coin, CHILLGUY's price and market cap are driven by social media trends, viral moments, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or protocol adoption.
  • Legal Risks: The token has faced copyright challenges from the original artist of the Chill Guy meme, which could impact its long-term viability or lead to takedown attempts.
  • No Roadmap or Governance: There is no published roadmap, governance process, or plans for future development, which is typical for meme tokens.
  • Risk Profile: The token is highly speculative, with potential for extreme volatility and total loss of value. Users are advised to understand these risks before trading.

Summary Table

CategoryDetails
IssuanceFixed, all at launch
Allocation100% public, no team/investor/vesting
UsageMeme/speculation, no protocol utility
IncentivesNone
LockingNone
UnlockingNot applicable

Conclusion

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, fully-circulating token with no intrinsic utility, incentives, or locking mechanisms. Its value is entirely community- and hype-driven, with all tokens available for trading from launch and no vesting or delayed unlocks. The project is subject to significant volatility and legal uncertainty due to copyright disputes, and should be approached as a high-risk, speculative asset.

Tokenomik Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan

Memahami tokenomik Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:

Jumlah Bekalan:

Bilangan maksimum token CHILLGUY yang telah atau akan dicipta.

Bekalan Edaran:

Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.

Bekalan Maks:

Had tetap tentang bilangan token CHILLGUY yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.

FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):

Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.

Kadar Inflasi:

Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?

Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.

Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.

Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.

Setelah anda memahami tokenomik CHILLGUY, terokai CHILLGUY harga langsung token!

Penafian

Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.