Curve (CRV) Maklumat

Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.

Laman Web Rasmi:
https://www.curve.finance/
Kertas putih:
https://docs.curve.fi/
Peneroka Blok:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xD533a949740bb3306d119CC777fa900bA034cd52

Curve (CRV) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga

Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Curve (CRV), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.

Modal Pasaran:
$ 1.13B
Jumlah Bekalan:
$ 2.31B
Bekalan Edaran:
$ 1.39B
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
$ 2.47B
Tertinggi Sepanjang Masa:
$ 17.745
Terendah Sepanjang Masa:
$ 0.18109279935395833
Harga Semasa:
$ 0.8157
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi Curve (CRV)

Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token CRV dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.

Overview

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the native governance and incentive token of Curve Finance, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) optimized for stablecoin and like-asset swaps. The tokenomics of CRV are designed to incentivize long-term participation, align stakeholder interests, and ensure robust protocol governance.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Minting & Distribution:
    CRV tokens are minted and distributed primarily as rewards to liquidity providers (LPs) on Curve Finance. The issuance rate and allocation to different pools are determined by the Curve DAO through a system of "gauges" and on-chain voting.
  • Smart Contracts:
    • The Minter contract is responsible for CRV issuance.
    • The GaugeController contract manages the allocation of CRV emissions to various liquidity pools based on veCRV holder votes.
  • Governance Control:
    The Curve DAO, governed by veCRV holders, can adjust emission rates, add or remove gauges, and change protocol parameters.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Group% of Max SupplyVesting/Lockup Details
Shareholders (Team & Investors)30.00%Team: 4-year linear vesting; Investors: 2-year linear vesting (from Aug 13, 2020)
Core Team26.44%4-year linear vesting
Investors3.57%2-year linear vesting
Employees3.00%2-year linear vesting
Pre-CRV Liquidity Providers(not specified)Vesting contract
Community Funds(not specified)Vesting contract
Liquidity Providers~62%Ongoing emissions via liquidity mining, no vesting
Community/Grants(variable)DAO-controlled, distributed as needed

Note: The above allocations are based on available documentation and may overlap in categories. The majority of CRV is distributed to liquidity providers over time via ongoing emissions.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance:
    CRV can be locked to obtain veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV), which grants voting power in the DAO. Only veCRV holders can vote on proposals, gauge weights, and protocol upgrades.
  • Liquidity Mining:
    LPs earn CRV rewards for providing liquidity to Curve pools. The amount of CRV earned depends on the pool's gauge weight and the LP's veCRV balance (boosting).
  • Fee Sharing:
    veCRV holders receive 50% of all trading fees generated by the protocol, distributed as 3CRV (a stablecoin LP token).
  • Boosting:
    By locking CRV for veCRV, users can boost their CRV rewards up to 2.5x when providing liquidity.
  • Bribing & Metagovernance:
    Protocols and DAOs may offer incentives ("bribes") to veCRV holders to vote for their preferred gauges, creating a secondary market for governance influence.

Locking Mechanism

  • veCRV (Vote-Escrowed CRV):
    • Users lock CRV for a period between 1 week and 4 years to receive veCRV.
    • The longer the lock, the more veCRV is received (max boost at 4 years).
    • veCRV is non-transferable and decays linearly as the unlock date approaches.
  • Governance Weight:
    Voting power is both amount- and time-weighted:
    weight = amount_locked * (lock_time / max_lock_time)
  • Locking Participation:
    As of late 2022, 53.8% of CRV's circulating supply was locked, with an average lock duration of 3.56 years—demonstrating strong long-term commitment.

Unlocking Time

  • Lock Duration:
    • Minimum: 1 week
    • Maximum: 4 years
  • Unlocking:
    • After the lock period, users can withdraw their CRV.
    • No early unlocking is permitted.
  • Vesting Schedules:
    • Team and employee allocations are subject to linear vesting (2-4 years).
    • Investor allocations are subject to a 2-year linear vesting.

Tokenomics Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceMinted via Minter contract, distributed to LPs via GaugeController, governed by DAO
AllocationTeam, investors, employees (vested); majority to LPs via ongoing emissions
UsageGovernance (veCRV), liquidity mining, fee sharing, boosting, metagovernance
LockingCRV locked for 1 week–4 years for veCRV; longer lock = more voting power and rewards
UnlockingAfter lock period ends; no early unlock; vesting for team/investors/employees

Additional Insights

  • Governance Structure:
    Curve DAO uses Aragon-based smart contracts with time-weighted voting, ensuring that long-term participants have greater influence.
  • Security & Emergency Controls:
    The "Curve Emergency DAO" can disable pool functions in emergencies, requiring a multi-sig vote.
  • Ecosystem Impact:
    The veCRV model has inspired similar tokenomics in other DeFi protocols, emphasizing long-term alignment and active governance.

References

  • Curve DAO Technical Docs
  • Curve DAO Whitepaper (PDF)
  • CRV Token Contract
  • Vesting Contracts

Summary

Curve DAO Token's tokenomics are built around incentivizing long-term participation, robust governance, and deep liquidity. The vote-escrowed (veCRV) model is central, rewarding users for locking tokens and actively participating in the protocol's future. The combination of ongoing emissions, fee sharing, and governance power has made CRV a foundational asset in the DeFi ecosystem.

Tokenomik Curve (CRV): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan

Memahami tokenomik Curve (CRV) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:

Jumlah Bekalan:

Bilangan maksimum token CRV yang telah atau akan dicipta.

Bekalan Edaran:

Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.

Bekalan Maks:

Had tetap tentang bilangan token CRV yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.

FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):

Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.

Kadar Inflasi:

Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?

Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.

Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.

Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.

Setelah anda memahami tokenomik CRV, terokai CRV harga langsung token!

Penafian

Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.