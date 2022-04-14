Tokenomik Zero1 Labs (DEAI)

Tokenomik Zero1 Labs (DEAI)

Lihat cerapan utama tentang Zero1 Labs (DEAI), termasuk bekalan token, model pengedaran dan data pasaran masa nyata.
USD

Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Maklumat

Zero1 Labs is the first inclusive Proof-of-Stake-based Decentralized Artificial Intelligence (“DeAI”) ecosystem committed to fostering AI innovation through our Zero Construct Program (ZCP).

Laman Web Rasmi:
https://z1labs.ai/
Kertas putih:
https://docs.z1labs.ai/
Peneroka Blok:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x1495bc9e44Af1F8BCB62278D2bEC4540cF0C05ea

Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga

Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Zero1 Labs (DEAI), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.

Modal Pasaran:
$ 4.29M
$ 4.29M$ 4.29M
Jumlah Bekalan:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Bekalan Edaran:
$ 91.22M
$ 91.22M$ 91.22M
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
$ 47.00M
$ 47.00M$ 47.00M
Tertinggi Sepanjang Masa:
$ 1.1111
$ 1.1111$ 1.1111
Terendah Sepanjang Masa:
$ 0.04008505571376944
$ 0.04008505571376944$ 0.04008505571376944
Harga Semasa:
$ 0.047
$ 0.047$ 0.047

Struktur Token Mendalam bagi Zero1 Labs (DEAI)

Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token DEAI dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.

Overview

Zero1 Labs is a decentralized AI platform focused on data governance, privacy, and the development of DeAI (Decentralized AI) applications. Its token, $DEAI, underpins a community-centric ecosystem, incentivizing participation, governance, and the growth of decentralized AI infrastructure.

Issuance Mechanism

Zero1 Labs aligns with trends observed in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), where token issuance mechanisms are evolving toward performance-based models. The three main issuance mechanisms in the DePIN sector are:

  • Fixed Issuance: Tokens are distributed at a flat or predefined decaying rate over time.
  • KPI-Driven Issuance: Tokens are released based on key performance indicators (KPIs), such as network growth or user engagement.
  • Combined Issuance: A hybrid of fixed and KPI-driven models, offering flexibility and alignment with network performance.

Recent research indicates a shift toward KPI-driven and hybrid models for new projects, emphasizing sustainable, performance-based rewards and reducing inflationary pressure. While Zero1 Labs is not explicitly named in the referenced DePIN studies, its positioning as a proprietary L1 for AI and its incentive programs suggest it likely adopts a KPI-driven or hybrid issuance model to reward meaningful contributions and network growth.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table for Zero1 Labs is not available, the ecosystem's structure and public programs provide insight into its allocation philosophy:

  • Community Incentives: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community engagement, including a $2 million DEAI prize pool for active participants and contributors.
  • Staking Rewards: Users who stake $DEAI receive APY and additional incentives, with options for 3- and 6-month linear vesting periods.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Incentives are provided for early supporters, developers, and node operators, with a focus on decentralization and avoiding traditional VC dominance.
  • Developer and Builder Programs: The Zero Construct Program (ZCP) and Mainframe hub support open-source AI developers and early-stage projects, likely receiving dedicated token allocations.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

$DEAI is designed to align the interests of users, builders, developers, and node operators. Key usage and incentive mechanisms include:

  • Staking: Users can stake $DEAI to earn APY (10–15%) and additional ZCP incentives (30–150%). Staking also grants governance rights and early access to new projects.
  • Engagement Mining: Points-based systems reward users for participating in community activities, testnets, content creation, referrals, and on-chain tasks.
  • Governance: Stakers participate in meta-governance, influencing the direction of the ecosystem and allocation of future incentives.
  • Ecosystem Participation: Early supporters and active contributors are eligible for airdrops and special rewards, as seen in the Mad Lads community airdrop.

Locking Mechanism

Zero1 Labs employs linear vesting for staking rewards, with the following options:

Locking PeriodAPY ($DEAI)Additional IncentivesWithdrawal Timeout
3 Months15%ZCP (30–150%)10 days
6 Months(Not specified)ZCP (30–150%)10 days
Unspecified10%ZCP (30–150%)10 days
  • Stake/Unstake Flexibility: Users can stake or unstake at any time, but withdrawals are subject to a 10-day timeout after unstaking.
  • Linear Vesting: Rewards accrue linearly over the vesting period, promoting long-term commitment and reducing short-term sell pressure.

Unlocking Time

  • Staking Rewards: Unlocked linearly over the chosen vesting period (3 or 6 months).
  • Withdrawal Timeout: After unstaking, tokens become available for withdrawal after a 10-day waiting period.
  • Airdrops and Community Rewards: Distributed based on snapshots and engagement, with specific claim windows (e.g., the July 2024 community program).

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceLikely KPI-driven or hybrid (performance-based, with possible fixed components)
AllocationCommunity, staking rewards, ecosystem growth, developer programs, airdrops
Usage/IncentiveStaking (APY + ZCP), governance, engagement mining, early supporter rewards
LockingLinear vesting (3/6 months), 10-day withdrawal timeout after unstaking
UnlockingLinear over vesting period; airdrops and rewards have specific claim windows

Nuances and Implications

  • Community-Centric: Zero1 Labs prioritizes decentralization, inclusivity, and open-source development, with a strong focus on rewarding active participation and early support.
  • Sustainability: The use of linear vesting and performance-based issuance mechanisms aims to balance network growth with inflation control, aligning with best practices in modern tokenomics.
  • Flexibility: The ability to stake/unstake at any time (with a timeout) and the variety of engagement opportunities make the ecosystem accessible to a broad range of participants.
  • Transparency: While detailed allocation percentages and unlock schedules are not publicly disclosed, the available information suggests a transparent, community-first approach.

Limitations

  • No Public Detailed Allocation Table: As of now, there is no comprehensive, publicly available breakdown of token allocations, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines for all categories.
  • Evolving Model: As a cutting-edge DeAI platform, Zero1 Labs' tokenomics may continue to evolve, especially as new incentive programs and governance mechanisms are introduced.

Further Reading

  • Zero1 Labs Mainframe Staking
  • Zero1 Labs Blog
  • Zero1 Labs About
  • Zero Construct Program
  • Community Program Announcement

Actionable Insight:
For the most up-to-date and granular details on Zero1 Labs' token economics, including future allocation tables and unlock schedules, monitor the official Zero1 Labs documentation and community channels.

Tokenomik Zero1 Labs (DEAI): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan

Memahami tokenomik Zero1 Labs (DEAI) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:

Jumlah Bekalan:

Bilangan maksimum token DEAI yang telah atau akan dicipta.

Bekalan Edaran:

Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.

Bekalan Maks:

Had tetap tentang bilangan token DEAI yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.

FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):

Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.

Kadar Inflasi:

Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?

Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.

Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.

Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.

Setelah anda memahami tokenomik DEAI, terokai DEAI harga langsung token!

Cara Membeli DEAI

Berminat untuk menambah Zero1 Labs (DEAI) pada portfolio anda? MEXC menyokong pelbagai kaedah untuk membeli DEAI, termasuk kad kredit, pindahan bank dan perdagangan antara pengguna. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC menjadikan pembelian kripto mudah dan selamat.

Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Sejarah Harga

Menganalisis sejarah harga DEAI membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasaran lepas, tahap sokongan/rintangan utama dan corak turun naik. Sama ada anda menjejaki paras tertinggi sepanjang masa atau mengenal pasti arah aliran, data sejarah adalah bahagian penting dalam ramalan harga dan analisis teknikal.

DEAI Ramalan Harga

Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju DEAI? Halaman ramalan harga DEAI kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.

Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?

MEXC ialah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka dunia, dipercayai oleh berjuta-juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto.

Lebih 4,000 pasangan dagangan merentasi pasaran Spot dan Niaga Hadapan
Penyenaraian token terpantas di kalangan CEX
Kecairan #1 merentas industri
Yuran terendah, disokong oleh perkhidmatan pelanggan 24/7
100%+ ketelusan rizab token untuk dana pengguna
Halangan kemasukan ultra rendah: beli kripto dengan hanya 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Beli kripto dengan hanya 1 USDT: Cara termudah anda untuk kripto!

Penafian

Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.