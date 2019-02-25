Tokenomik FET (FET)
FET (FET) Maklumat
Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.
FET (FET) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk FET (FET), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi FET (FET)
Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token FET dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.
The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) is a collaborative initiative formed by the merger of Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol, with the goal of accelerating decentralized AI and superintelligence. The ASI token is the unified token for this alliance, replacing the previous $FET, $AGIX, and $OCEAN tokens.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Merge: The ASI token is created by merging the existing tokens of Fetch.ai ($FET), SingularityNET ($AGIX), and Ocean Protocol ($OCEAN) at a 1:1 ratio. Holders of these tokens can swap them for ASI tokens.
- Total Supply: The initial total supply of ASI tokens is set at 2.63 billion.
- Swap Process: The swap mechanism is open indefinitely, and tokens held on exchanges are automatically relabeled as ASI. For tokens in hard wallets or offline, a swap tool is provided.
Allocation Mechanism
|Source Token
|Conversion Ratio
|Allocation Notes
|FET
|1:1
|Direct swap to ASI
|AGIX
|1:1
|Direct swap to ASI
|OCEAN
|1:1
|Direct swap to ASI
|Staking Pools
|1:1
|Existing AGIX staking pools convert to ASI
- Staking Pools: AGIX staking pools and their allocations are converted to ASI at the same ratio. There is no minimum or maximum deposit cap per user for staking.
- Future Mergers: Proposals for additional token integrations (e.g., CUDOS, PAAL) have been discussed, with vesting and fee mechanisms, but not all have been approved or implemented.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ASI tokenholders participate in governance through the Artificial Superintelligence Council. Each founding project maintains some governance autonomy.
- Staking: Users can stake ASI (previously AGIX) to earn rewards. Staking rewards are distributed at the end of each 30-day period, proportional to the user's stake.
- Ecosystem Utility: ASI is used for payments, access, and incentives within the decentralized AI ecosystem, including agent-based services, data sharing, and AI model usage.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When users stake ASI (or previously AGIX), their tokens are locked for a 30-day period. Withdrawals are only possible at the end of each period; otherwise, tokens are automatically restaked for the next period.
- Vesting (for Mergers): For proposed mergers (e.g., CUDOS, PAAL), converted tokens may be subject to vesting periods (e.g., 180 days for PAAL, 3–10 months for CUDOS), but these are specific to those integrations and not the core ASI token.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: At the end of each 30-day staking window, users can withdraw their staked tokens and rewards. If not withdrawn, tokens are restaked for the next period.
- Token Swap: The swap mechanism for converting FET, AGIX, and OCEAN to ASI is open indefinitely, with no forced unlock or expiration for the swap.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1:1 swap of FET, AGIX, OCEAN to ASI; total supply 2.63B
|Allocation
|Proportional to holdings in FET, AGIX, OCEAN; staking pools converted
|Usage/Incentive
|Governance, staking rewards, payments, ecosystem utility
|Locking
|30-day staking lock; vesting for some merger integrations
|Unlocking
|End of 30-day staking period; indefinite swap window for token conversion
Additional Notes
- Governance Structure: The alliance is governed by a council with representatives from each founding project, and tokenholders have voting rights.
- Future Integrations: Additional projects may join the alliance, subject to community approval, with specific vesting and fee structures.
- Transparency: The alliance emphasizes open governance, transparency, and community involvement in all major decisions.
This structure ensures that the ASI token is not only a unification of three major decentralized AI projects but also a flexible, utility-driven asset designed to incentivize participation, governance, and long-term ecosystem growth.
Tokenomik FET (FET): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik FET (FET) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token FET yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token FET yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik FET, terokai FET harga langsung token!
FET (FET) Sejarah Harga
Menganalisis sejarah harga FET membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasaran lepas, tahap sokongan/rintangan utama dan corak turun naik. Sama ada anda menjejaki paras tertinggi sepanjang masa atau mengenal pasti arah aliran, data sejarah adalah bahagian penting dalam ramalan harga dan analisis teknikal.
