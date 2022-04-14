Tokenomik Hedera (HBAR)
Hedera (HBAR) Maklumat
Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.
Hedera (HBAR) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Hedera (HBAR), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi Hedera (HBAR)
Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token HBAR dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: HBAR launched with a fixed maximum supply of 50 billion tokens. The supply cannot be increased without unanimous consent from the Hedera Governing Council.
- Distribution Pattern: Tokens are released from the treasury at the end of each quarter, following a controlled, non-linear schedule. The supply increases at discrete intervals, typically quarterly, rather than continuously or linearly.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (Billions)
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Pre-Minted Treasury
|16.20
|32%
|Ecosystem Development
|11.99
|24%
|Purchase Agreements
|8.70
|17%
|Founders and Early Executives
|6.90
|14%
|Swirlds (Tech Creator)
|3.98
|8%
|Employees & Service Providers
|2.22
|4%
- HBAR Foundation: In September 2021, the HBAR Foundation was allocated 7 billion HBAR (~21.4% of total supply) to fund ecosystem development.
- Other Allocations: Additional allocations include developer community funds and ecosystem reserves.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: HBAR is used to pay for network transaction fees, which are split into network, service, and node fees.
- Medium of Exchange: HBAR is the primary medium of exchange within the Hedera ecosystem, used for trading, purchasing NFTs, and (in the future) paying for smart contract hosting.
- Staking: HBAR is staked by consensus nodes (currently permissioned and managed by the Council) to secure the network. Tokenholders can delegate HBAR to nodes and receive a share of staking rewards.
- Staking Rewards: As of March 2024, the maximum annual staking reward rate is 2.5%. Rewards are distributed from a dedicated staking reward account.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Treasury Release: HBAR tokens are released from the treasury at the end of each quarter, following a controlled schedule. The release is not continuous but occurs in discrete, scheduled intervals.
- Vesting and Lockups: Allocations to founders, early executives, Swirlds, and employees are subject to vesting and lockup schedules, as detailed in the HBAR Economics Paper and regulatory filings. For example, Swirlds receives a one-time allocation and ongoing monthly payments, with vesting over 46 months for certain allocations.
- Staking Lock: Delegators must stake HBAR for at least 24 hours to begin earning rewards. Accrued staking rewards must be claimed within 365 days, or they are forfeited.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (50B), quarterly treasury releases, no inflation without Council approval
|Allocation
|See allocation table above; largest to treasury and ecosystem development
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, medium of exchange, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (max 2.5%/year), node operation, ecosystem grants
|Locking
|Quarterly unlocks, vesting for team/founders, staking lock (24h min, 365d reward claim)
|Unlocking Time
|Discrete quarterly releases, vesting schedules for specific allocations
Additional Notes
- Governance: The Hedera Governing Council (up to 39 global enterprises) manages network upgrades, treasury releases, and staking parameters.
- Decentralization Roadmap: While currently permissioned, Hedera plans to open node operation to the public over time.
- Transparency: The HBAR Economics Whitepaper and Treasury Management Report provide ongoing updates to tokenomics and release schedules.
This comprehensive structure ensures HBAR’s utility, security, and long-term ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on controlled supply, transparent allocation, and robust incentive mechanisms.
Tokenomik Hedera (HBAR): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik Hedera (HBAR) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token HBAR yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token HBAR yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik HBAR, terokai HBAR harga langsung token!
Cara Membeli HBAR
Berminat untuk menambah Hedera (HBAR) pada portfolio anda? MEXC menyokong pelbagai kaedah untuk membeli HBAR, termasuk kad kredit, pindahan bank dan perdagangan antara pengguna. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC menjadikan pembelian kripto mudah dan selamat.
Hedera (HBAR) Sejarah Harga
Menganalisis sejarah harga HBAR membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasaran lepas, tahap sokongan/rintangan utama dan corak turun naik. Sama ada anda menjejaki paras tertinggi sepanjang masa atau mengenal pasti arah aliran, data sejarah adalah bahagian penting dalam ramalan harga dan analisis teknikal.
HBAR Ramalan Harga
Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju HBAR? Halaman ramalan harga HBAR kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.
Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?
MEXC ialah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka dunia, dipercayai oleh berjuta-juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto.
Penafian
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.
Beli Hedera (HBAR)
Jumlah
1 HBAR = 0.24761 USD