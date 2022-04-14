Hedera (HBAR) Maklumat

Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.

Laman Web Rasmi: https://www.hedera.com/ Kertas putih: https://www.hedera.com/papers Peneroka Blok: https://app.dragonglass.me/hedera/home