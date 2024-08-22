Tokenomik Jasmy (JASMY)

Tokenomik Jasmy (JASMY)

Lihat cerapan utama tentang Jasmy (JASMY), termasuk bekalan token, model pengedaran dan data pasaran masa nyata.
USD

Jasmy (JASMY) Maklumat

Create a data value sharing platform through blockchain distributed storage technology and Jasmy's own data encryption technology.

Laman Web Rasmi:
https://www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html
Kertas putih:
https://www.jasmy.co.jp/images/whitepaper.pdf
Peneroka Blok:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x7420B4b9a0110cdC71fB720908340C03F9Bc03EC

Jasmy (JASMY) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga

Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Jasmy (JASMY), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.

Modal Pasaran:
$ 720.66M
Jumlah Bekalan:
$ 50.00B
Bekalan Edaran:
$ 49.44B
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
$ 728.75M
Tertinggi Sepanjang Masa:
$ 5.00262
Terendah Sepanjang Masa:
$ 0.002747024523852261
Harga Semasa:
$ 0.014575
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi Jasmy (JASMY)

Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token JASMY dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.

Overview

JasmyCoin (JASMY) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with a maximum supply of 50 billion tokens. Its token economics have evolved over time, with several versions of allocation and distribution plans. As of September 2025, the ecosystem is not yet fully operational, and the primary utility of JasmyCoin is for payment, investment, and trading on exchanges. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: Fixed supply, non-inflationary.
  • Maximum Supply: 50,000,000,000 JASMY.
  • Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or protocol-based minting.

Allocation Mechanism

JasmyCoin’s allocation has been described in several sources, but the most recent and structured breakdown is as follows:

Allocation Category% of Max SupplyAmount (JASMY)Unlock/Distribution Details
Ecosystem48%24,000,000,000Locked; distributed as business grows.
Funds & Institutional Investors27%13,500,000,000Locked; distributed gradually during 2022–2023, daily vesting from Oct 2021.
Contributors & Community20%10,000,000,000Fully unlocked at token genesis (Oct 2021).
Incentive Fund5%2,500,000,000Unlocked two years after genesis (from Oct 2023) if specific milestones are achieved (milestones undisclosed).

Note: There are discrepancies in older documents and whitepapers, but the above reflects the latest, most consistent allocation.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Planned Utility:
    • Payment of service fees on the Jasmy platform.
    • Payment for access to data stored in Jasmy Personal Data Lockers (PDLs).
    • Medium of exchange for products/services on Jasmy partner platforms.
  • Current Utility (as of Aug 2024):
    • The ecosystem is not yet operational; the only utility is for payment, investment, and trading on exchanges.
    • No active functions for staking, governance, or earning rewards are available to users.
    • No claims on capital, voting rights, or profit-sharing for tokenholders.

Acquisition Methods

  • Exchanges: JASMY can be purchased on major centralized (e.g., Binance, Coinbase, Bitget) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Uniswap).
  • Airdrops: Some tokens were distributed via airdrop to ensure liquidity and stimulate investor demand.
  • No evidence of ongoing staking or liquidity provision rewards as of the latest update.

Locking Mechanism

  • Ecosystem Allocation: Locked and distributed as the business grows; no fixed schedule.
  • Funds & Institutional Investors: Locked, with gradual daily vesting and distribution through 2022–2023.
  • Incentive Fund: Locked for two years post-genesis, with unlocking contingent on achieving undisclosed milestones.
  • Contributors & Community: Fully unlocked at genesis.

Unlocking Time

Allocation CategoryUnlock Start DateUnlocking Mechanism/Notes
EcosystemOct 2021Instant allocation, but actual distribution is as business grows (no fixed schedule).
Funds & Institutional InvestorsOct 2021Daily vesting; distributed gradually through 2022–2023.
Contributors & CommunityOct 2021Fully unlocked at genesis.
Incentive FundOct 2023Instant unlock after two years, contingent on milestone achievement (details undisclosed).

Circulating Supply and Concentration

  • As of Aug 22, 2024: Only ~397.63 million JASMY (~0.8% of max supply) existed on the network.
  • As of Sep 8, 2025: Circulating supply is ~48.42 billion JASMY, indicating significant unlocking and distribution since 2024.
  • Concentration: The top 10 wallet addresses hold ~17.94 billion JASMY (~35.89% of max supply), with some exchange wallets holding large portions.

Summary Table

Category% of Max SupplyAmount (JASMY)Unlocking Details
Ecosystem48%24,000,000,000Locked, distributed as business grows
Funds & Institutional Investors27%13,500,000,000Daily vesting, distributed 2022–2023
Contributors & Community20%10,000,000,000Fully unlocked at genesis
Incentive Fund5%2,500,000,000Unlocks two years after genesis if milestones are met

Critical Analysis and Implications

  • Transparency: There have been multiple versions of allocation and vesting schedules, with some ambiguity in older documents. The most recent data provides a clearer structure.
  • Utility Gap: While the token was designed for a robust IoT data economy, as of late 2024, its real-world utility is limited to exchange trading and investment. This may impact long-term value unless the ecosystem becomes operational.
  • Unlocking Risks: Large, scheduled unlocks (especially for institutional and ecosystem allocations) can create significant supply shocks, potentially impacting price and market stability.
  • Centralization: High concentration in a few wallets (notably exchanges) may pose risks of centralization and market manipulation.
  • Incentives: No active staking, governance, or reward mechanisms are available, which may limit user engagement until the platform matures.

Conclusion

JasmyCoin’s token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, structured but evolving allocation, and a current lack of active utility beyond trading. The unlocking schedule is largely complete for most categories, with the ecosystem and incentive allocations dependent on business growth and milestone achievement. The project’s future value will depend on the successful launch and adoption of its IoT data platform and the activation of planned utility functions.

Tokenomik Jasmy (JASMY): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan

Memahami tokenomik Jasmy (JASMY) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:

Jumlah Bekalan:

Bilangan maksimum token JASMY yang telah atau akan dicipta.

Bekalan Edaran:

Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.

Bekalan Maks:

Had tetap tentang bilangan token JASMY yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.

FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):

Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.

Kadar Inflasi:

Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?

Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.

Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.

Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.

Setelah anda memahami tokenomik JASMY, terokai JASMY harga langsung token!

Cara Membeli JASMY

Berminat untuk menambah Jasmy (JASMY) pada portfolio anda? MEXC menyokong pelbagai kaedah untuk membeli JASMY, termasuk kad kredit, pindahan bank dan perdagangan antara pengguna. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC menjadikan pembelian kripto mudah dan selamat.

Jasmy (JASMY) Sejarah Harga

Menganalisis sejarah harga JASMY membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasaran lepas, tahap sokongan/rintangan utama dan corak turun naik. Sama ada anda menjejaki paras tertinggi sepanjang masa atau mengenal pasti arah aliran, data sejarah adalah bahagian penting dalam ramalan harga dan analisis teknikal.

JASMY Ramalan Harga

Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju JASMY? Halaman ramalan harga JASMY kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.

Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?

Penafian

Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.