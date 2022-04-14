Tokenomik Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) Maklumat
KEKIUS MAXIMUS is a frog-themed meme automatically generated by Grok.
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)
Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token KEKIUS dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.
Overview
Kekius Maximus is a meme coin project with a strong community focus, operating on both the Solana and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks. Its tokenomics are designed to emphasize fairness, transparency, and community engagement, with a simple and deflationary structure. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Tokenomics Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 (1 Billion)
|Issuance Mechanism
|Fair launch; all tokens minted at genesis; no ongoing emissions or inflation
|Allocation
|100% to the community via fair launch; no team, investor, or advisor allocations
|Tax
|0% (no buy/sell tax)
|Deflationary Mechanism
|100% of liquidity pool (LP) tokens burnt; no further minting
|Usage
|Purely for trading, holding, and community engagement; no utility or governance
|Incentive Mechanism
|Community-driven rewards (e.g., meme contests, comics); no staking or yield
|Locking Mechanism
|None; all tokens are liquid and tradable from launch
|Unlocking Time
|Not applicable; no vesting or lock-up schedules
Detailed Analysis
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Mint: All 1 billion tokens are minted at launch, with no further emissions or inflationary mechanisms. This is a classic "fair launch" model, meaning there are no pre-mines, private sales, or reserved allocations for insiders.
- Deflationary Feature: The project states that 100% of the liquidity pool (LP) tokens are burnt, ensuring that the initial liquidity is locked and cannot be withdrawn by the team or any party. This is a common anti-rug-pull measure in meme coin projects.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Community Allocation: All tokens are made available to the public at launch, typically through decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like PancakeSwap (BSC) or Raydium (Solana). There are no explicit allocations for the team, advisors, investors, or ecosystem funds.
- No Vesting or Lockups: There is no vesting schedule or lock-up for any portion of the supply. All tokens are immediately tradable.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: The token is designed for speculative trading, holding, and as a vehicle for community engagement. There is no built-in utility such as governance, staking, or protocol fees.
- Community Incentives: The project emphasizes community-driven activities, such as meme contests and bi-weekly comics, to foster engagement and loyalty. There are no formalized on-chain incentive programs (e.g., staking rewards, liquidity mining).
- No Yield or Dividends: Holders do not earn passive income, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using the token.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Locking: There are no mechanisms for locking tokens, either for staking, governance, or vesting. All tokens are liquid from the outset.
- LP Token Burn: The only "lock" is the burning of LP tokens, which ensures that the initial liquidity cannot be removed, but this does not affect the tradability of the main token.
5. Unlocking Time
- Not Applicable: Since there are no locked or vested tokens, there is no unlocking schedule. All tokens are in circulation from launch.
Tokenomics Table Example
|Metric
|Value/Description
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000
|Circulating Supply
|1,000,000,000 (immediately at launch)
|Team Allocation
|0%
|Investor Allocation
|0%
|Community Allocation
|100%
|Tax
|0%
|LP Burn
|100%
|Locking/Vesting
|None
|Incentives
|Community-driven (memes, comics, contests)
|Utility
|None (pure meme coin, no governance or staking)
Nuances, Implications, and Limitations
- Simplicity and Transparency: The tokenomics are intentionally simple, with no complex vesting, inflation, or utility mechanisms. This appeals to meme coin traders seeking transparency and fairness.
- No Long-Term Incentives: The lack of staking, yield, or governance may limit long-term holder incentives, making the token highly speculative and driven by community sentiment and viral events.
- Deflationary Security: Burning LP tokens is a strong anti-rug-pull measure, but it also means no future liquidity can be added or removed by the team, which could impact market depth.
- Market Volatility: As with most meme coins, price action is highly volatile and subject to social media trends, influencer activity, and speculative trading, as evidenced by dramatic price swings following events like Elon Musk's social media activity.
- No Unlocking Risks: Since there are no vesting or lock-up schedules, there is no risk of large token unlocks flooding the market in the future.
Conclusion
Kekius Maximus exemplifies the meme coin ethos: a fair launch, no team or investor allocations, no taxes, and a focus on community engagement. Its tokenomics are straightforward, with all tokens in circulation from day one and no ongoing emissions or lock-ups. While this simplicity can foster trust and rapid community growth, it also means the token's value is almost entirely driven by speculative interest and social momentum, with no underlying utility or yield mechanisms to support long-term holding.
For further details and the latest updates, always refer to the official project channels and documentation.
Tokenomik Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token KEKIUS yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token KEKIUS yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik KEKIUS, terokai KEKIUS harga langsung token!
Menganalisis sejarah harga KEKIUS membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasaran lepas, tahap sokongan/rintangan utama dan corak turun naik. Sama ada anda menjejaki paras tertinggi sepanjang masa atau mengenal pasti arah aliran, data sejarah adalah bahagian penting dalam ramalan harga dan analisis teknikal.
KEKIUS Ramalan Harga
Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju KEKIUS? Halaman ramalan harga KEKIUS kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.
