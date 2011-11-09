Tokenomik Litecoin (LTC)
Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities.
Litecoin (LTC) is one of the most established cryptocurrencies, with a transparent and predictable token economic model. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Supply Cap: Litecoin operates on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The total supply is capped at 84 million LTC.
- Block Rewards: New LTC are issued as block rewards to miners. The initial reward was 50 LTC per block, with a new block produced approximately every 2.5 minutes.
- Halving Schedule: The block reward halves every 840,000 blocks (roughly every 4 years). This process will continue until the maximum supply is reached, estimated around the year 2142.
- Current Status: As of June 2024, about 74.61 million LTC (~88.83% of the total supply) are in circulation. The most recent halving occurred on August 2, 2023, reducing the block reward to 6.25 LTC. The next halving is expected in July 2027, reducing the reward to 3.125 LTC.
|Event
|Block Height
|Date
|Block Reward (LTC)
|Genesis
|0
|Oct 2011
|50
|1st Halving
|840,000
|Aug 25, 2015
|25
|2nd Halving
|1,680,000
|Aug 5, 2019
|12.5
|3rd Halving
|2,520,000
|Aug 2, 2023
|6.25
|4th Halving (est.)
|3,360,000
|Jul 2027
|3.125
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-mine or ICO: All LTC in circulation have been or will be distributed through mining. There was no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocation to founders or early investors.
- Distribution: LTC is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees. There are no special vesting or allocation schedules for team, investors, or ecosystem funds.
- Concentration: As of June 2024, the top 10 wallet addresses hold about 11.36 million LTC (~15.22% of circulating supply), with the largest single address holding ~3.36%.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use Cases:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: LTC is used as a medium of exchange for fast, low-cost transactions globally.
- Value Storage: LTC is also used as a store of value, similar to Bitcoin.
- Incentives:
- Mining Rewards: Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
- Transaction Fees: Users pay transaction fees (in LTC) to incentivize miners to include their transactions in blocks. Fees are based on transaction size and network congestion.
- No Staking: Litecoin does not have a staking or liquidity provision mechanism. All network security and consensus are achieved through PoW mining.
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-Level Locking: Litecoin does not implement protocol-level token locking or vesting schedules. All LTC are liquid upon mining.
- Optional User Locking: Users can voluntarily lock LTC in multi-signature wallets, time-locked contracts, or third-party services, but this is not enforced by the protocol.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All newly mined LTC are immediately available to miners. There are no vesting cliffs, schedules, or delayed unlocks at the protocol level.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no future unlock events or vesting periods for any allocation category.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, block rewards halved every 840,000 blocks, capped at 84M LTC
|Allocation
|100% via mining; no pre-mine, ICO, or team/investor allocations
|Usage
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, miner incentives, transaction fees
|Incentives
|Block rewards, transaction fees
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking; all LTC liquid upon mining
|Unlocking
|Immediate upon mining; no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Additional Notes
- Governance: Litecoin does not have formal on-chain governance. Changes are proposed via Litecoin Improvement Proposals (LIPs) and adopted by consensus among developers, miners, and node operators.
- No Superusers: There are no privileged accounts or superusers; all changes require broad network consensus.
- Decentralization: The network is maintained by a distributed set of miners, nodes, and developers, with no central authority.
Conclusion
Litecoin’s token economics are among the most transparent and straightforward in the crypto space. Its issuance and distribution are entirely mining-based, with no vesting, locking, or special allocations. The halving mechanism ensures a predictable, deflationary supply schedule, and all incentives are aligned with network security and utility. This simplicity and predictability have contributed to Litecoin’s longevity and trust within the crypto ecosystem.
Tokenomik Litecoin (LTC): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik Litecoin (LTC) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token LTC yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token LTC yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik LTC, terokai LTC harga langsung token!
Litecoin (LTC) Sejarah Harga
