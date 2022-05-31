Tokenomik OP (OP)
OP (OP) Maklumat
Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution Optimism introduced its new governance token OP for the Token House – one of the two hubs constituting the protocol’s new governance system, Optimism Collective. Early users of the network will be granted the opportunity to receive OP airdrops in Q2, 2022, which accounts for 5% of the asset’s total supply.
OP (OP) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk OP (OP), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi OP (OP)
Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token OP dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.
Overview
Optimism (OP) is the native token of the Optimism Superchain, designed to align incentives, fund ecosystem growth, and facilitate decentralized governance. The tokenomics of OP are structured to support long-term sustainability, reward contributors, and ensure robust governance.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: OP is an ERC-20 token with an initial supply of approximately 4.29 billion tokens, which began circulating on May 31, 2022.
- Inflation: The protocol initially allowed for a 2% annual inflation rate, but as of May 2023, the inflation rate was set to 0%. The contract owner (MintManager) retains the ability to mint additional tokens, but this is subject to governance and has not been exercised since the inflation rate was set to zero.
Allocation Mechanism
The OP token supply is allocated as follows:
|Category
|Percentage
|Description
|Ecosystem Fund
|25%
|Incentivizes development and growth of the Optimism ecosystem via grants and funding.
|Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF)
|20%
|Rewards public goods and contributors retroactively for their impact.
|User Airdrops
|19%
|Distributed in multiple waves to reward users for positive contributions and behaviors.
|Core Contributors
|19%
|Allocated to individuals who developed and maintain the protocol.
|Investors ("Sugar xaddies")
|17%
|Allocated to early investors and backers.
Airdrops: The first airdrop distributed 5% of the supply to nearly 250,000 addresses. Future airdrops (14% of supply) are reserved for users who positively impact the ecosystem.
Ecosystem Fund: Further divided into Governance Fund (5.4%), Partner Fund (5.4%), Seed Fund (5.4%), and Unallocated (8.8%).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: OP holders participate in the Optimism Collective’s bicameral governance system (Token House and Citizens’ House). Token holders can delegate voting power and vote on protocol upgrades, funding, and other key decisions.
- Ecosystem Incentives: OP is distributed to projects and users through grants, airdrops, and RetroPGF. These mechanisms reward both proactive and retroactive contributions to the ecosystem.
- Feedback Loop: Demand for OP blockspace generates sequencer revenue, which is then distributed via RetroPGF to contributors, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of growth and value creation.
Locking Mechanism
- Core Contributors and Investors: Allocations to these groups were subject to a one-year lockup from the initial circulation date (May 31, 2022), followed by linear vesting.
- Governance and Ecosystem Funds: Distributed on a seasonal schedule, with each season comprising multiple voting cycles. The release of funds is governed by the Token House and subject to periodic review and adjustment.
- Unallocated/Reserves: Reserved for future programs and may be distributed via private sales or new incentive programs, subject to governance approval.
Unlocking Time
- Airdrops: Distributed in multiple waves, with eligibility and timing determined by the Optimism Foundation.
- Contributor and Investor Allocations: One-year lockup followed by linear vesting.
- Ecosystem and Governance Funds: Released seasonally, with specific amounts and recipients determined through governance votes.
- RetroPGF: Distributed in rounds, with the Citizens’ House voting on recipients based on their past contributions.
Tokenomics Table
|Category
|Percentage
|Lockup/Vesting Details
|Usage/Incentive Mechanism
|Ecosystem Fund
|25%
|Seasonal release, governance-controlled
|Grants, project funding
|Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF)
|20%
|Distributed in rounds, governance-controlled
|Rewards for past contributions
|User Airdrops
|19%
|Multiple waves, eligibility-based
|User incentives, ecosystem growth
|Core Contributors
|19%
|1-year lockup, then linear vesting
|Team and developer incentives
|Investors
|17%
|1-year lockup, then linear vesting
|Early backer incentives
Additional Notes
- Governance: All major allocations and unlocks are subject to on-chain governance, with OP holders able to delegate and vote.
- Security: The protocol employs multi-signature controls and a Security Council for critical upgrades and incident response.
- Future Adjustments: The OPerating Manual and governance structure are subject to periodic review and amendment, ensuring adaptability.
Optimism’s token economics are designed to create a sustainable, incentive-aligned ecosystem that rewards both current and future contributors, while maintaining robust governance and adaptability.
Tokenomik OP (OP): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik OP (OP) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token OP yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token OP yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik OP, terokai OP harga langsung token!
Cara Membeli OP
Berminat untuk menambah OP (OP) pada portfolio anda? MEXC menyokong pelbagai kaedah untuk membeli OP, termasuk kad kredit, pindahan bank dan perdagangan antara pengguna. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC menjadikan pembelian kripto mudah dan selamat.
OP (OP) Sejarah Harga
Menganalisis sejarah harga OP membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasaran lepas, tahap sokongan/rintangan utama dan corak turun naik. Sama ada anda menjejaki paras tertinggi sepanjang masa atau mengenal pasti arah aliran, data sejarah adalah bahagian penting dalam ramalan harga dan analisis teknikal.
OP Ramalan Harga
Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju OP? Halaman ramalan harga OP kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.
Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?
MEXC ialah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka dunia, dipercayai oleh berjuta-juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto.
Penafian
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.