Tokenomik Pepe (PEPE)
Pepe (PEPE) Maklumat
Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.
Pepe (PEPE) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Pepe (PEPE), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi Pepe (PEPE)
Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token PEPE dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.
Pepe (PEPE) is a meme coin that operates primarily on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, with bridges to BNB Smart Chain and Arbitrum. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity, transparency, and a strong emphasis on community-driven distribution. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 420,690,000,000,000 PEPE tokens (420.69 trillion).
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing or future minting. The contract ownership has been renounced, making further changes impossible.
- No Inflation: The supply is fixed, and there is no mechanism for additional issuance or inflation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|Uniswap v3 Liquidity Pool
|~391,660,000,000,000
|93.1%
|Provided as initial liquidity for trading on Uniswap v3.
|CEX Listings/Bridges/LPs
|~29,030,000,000,000
|6.9%
|Held in a multi-sig wallet for future centralized exchange listings, bridges, and LPs.
|Team/Insiders
|0
|0%
|No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders.
|Public/Private Sale
|0
|0%
|No tokens sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales.
- Liquidity Provision: 93.1% of the supply was sent directly to Uniswap v3, making it available for public trading from launch.
- Multi-Sig Reserve: 6.9% reserved for ecosystem needs (CEX listings, bridges, liquidity pools), controlled by a multi-sig wallet.
- No Team/Insider Allocation: The project explicitly states no tokens were allocated to the team or insiders.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PEPE is a meme coin with no intrinsic value, utility, or expectation of financial return. It is designed for entertainment and speculative trading.
- Historical Utility: Previously, holding at least one PEPE granted access to the Pepe Palace Discord server, but this feature has been discontinued.
- No Staking or Yield: There are no staking, farming, or liquidity mining incentives. Tokenholders do not earn fees, rewards, or additional tokens by holding or using PEPE.
- No Governance: PEPE does not confer voting rights, governance power, or claims on project profits or treasury.
- Trading: The main activity is trading on decentralized (Uniswap, PancakeSwap) and centralized exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, OKX, etc.).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking: There is no vesting, time-locked allocations, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens were unlocked at genesis.
- Liquidity Lock: The liquidity provision tokens for Uniswap were burnt, ensuring that the liquidity cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.
- Blacklist Function: The contract included a blacklist function, used once to block a sniper address shortly after launch. The contract was renounced after this, preventing further use of this function.
Unlocking Time
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (PEPE)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining to Unlock
|% of Total Unlocked
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2023-04-17
|420,690,000,000,000
|420,690,000,000,000
|0
|100%
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
- All tokens were unlocked at launch (April 17, 2023).
- No future unlocks or vesting events are scheduled.
Additional Notes
- No Taxes: There are zero transaction taxes on PEPE transfers or trades.
- No Mint/Burn Mechanism: While the contract includes a manual burn function, there is no programmatic or scheduled burn or buyback mechanism.
- Decentralization: The contract is renounced, and the project is community-driven with no formal team or roadmap.
- Concentration: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses hold ~41% of the supply, with major centralized exchanges among the largest holders.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|420,690,000,000,000 PEPE
|Issuance
|All at genesis; no further minting
|Allocation
|93.1% Uniswap v3 LP, 6.9% CEX/bridges/LPs, 0% team/insiders
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculative trading, no utility, no governance, no rewards
|Incentives
|None (no staking, yield, or fee-sharing)
|Locking
|None (all tokens unlocked at launch)
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked at launch (April 17, 2023)
|Taxes
|None
|Burn Mechanism
|Manual only, no programmatic burns
|Contract Ownership
|Renounced
|Liquidity Provision
|LP tokens burnt, liquidity cannot be withdrawn
|Team/Insider Allocation
|None
Implications and Context
- Transparency and Fairness: The immediate and full unlock, lack of team allocation, and burnt LP tokens are designed to maximize transparency and minimize the risk of rug pulls or insider manipulation.
- Speculative Nature: PEPE is explicitly a meme coin with no utility or intrinsic value, relying on community engagement and speculative trading for its popularity.
- No Ongoing Incentives: The absence of staking, rewards, or governance means there are no ongoing incentives for holding beyond speculation.
- Community-Driven: With no formal team or roadmap, the future of PEPE is entirely in the hands of its community and market participants.
In summary: PEPE’s token economics are simple, transparent, and designed for maximal decentralization and community engagement, with all tokens unlocked at launch, no ongoing issuance, no team allocation, and no built-in incentives beyond trading and meme culture participation.
Tokenomik Pepe (PEPE): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik Pepe (PEPE) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token PEPE yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token PEPE yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik PEPE, terokai PEPE harga langsung token!
Cara Membeli PEPE
Berminat untuk menambah Pepe (PEPE) pada portfolio anda? MEXC menyokong pelbagai kaedah untuk membeli PEPE, termasuk kad kredit, pindahan bank dan perdagangan antara pengguna. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC menjadikan pembelian kripto mudah dan selamat.
Pepe (PEPE) Sejarah Harga
Menganalisis sejarah harga PEPE membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasaran lepas, tahap sokongan/rintangan utama dan corak turun naik. Sama ada anda menjejaki paras tertinggi sepanjang masa atau mengenal pasti arah aliran, data sejarah adalah bahagian penting dalam ramalan harga dan analisis teknikal.
PEPE Ramalan Harga
Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju PEPE? Halaman ramalan harga PEPE kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.
Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?
MEXC ialah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka dunia, dipercayai oleh berjuta-juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto.
Penafian
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.
Beli Pepe (PEPE)
Jumlah
1 PEPE = 0.0000113 USD