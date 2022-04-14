Tokenomik Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain. It was launched in response to a viral story about a pet squirrel named Peanut, which garnered significant public attention and sympathy. The token quickly became a cultural phenomenon, achieving rapid listings on major exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and Robinhood, and reaching a market cap exceeding $2 billion at its peak.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 PNUT
- Blockchain: Solana
- Initial Distribution: PNUT was launched as a meme coin, with the entire supply minted at genesis. There is no ongoing inflation or mining; the supply is fixed.
- Liquidity Provision: The liquidity pool (LP) tokens were reportedly burnt, meaning the initial liquidity was locked and cannot be withdrawn by the deployers.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While there is no official whitepaper or detailed allocation chart available, the following can be inferred from on-chain and exchange data:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Estimated % of Supply
|Notes
|Public/Community
|Distributed via open market trading
|~100%
|No evidence of team, VC, or reserve allocations; all tokens appear to have been made available to the public at launch.
|Team/Advisors
|Not specified
|0%
|No explicit allocation or vesting.
|Liquidity Pool
|Initial liquidity on Solana DEXs
|N/A
|LP tokens burnt, ensuring liquidity.
Note: The lack of explicit team or reserve allocations is typical for meme coins launched via platforms like Pump.fun, where tokens are distributed directly to the public.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PNUT is a meme coin with no intrinsic utility beyond being traded or held for speculative purposes.
- Incentives: There are no staking, yield farming, or protocol-level rewards. The main incentive is speculative trading, driven by viral narratives and community engagement.
- Community Engagement: The token’s value and activity are heavily influenced by social media trends, celebrity endorsements (notably Elon Musk), and exchange listings.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Liquidity Lock: The only form of "locking" is the burning of LP tokens, which ensures that the initial liquidity cannot be removed, providing some security to traders.
- No Staking or Vesting: There are no mechanisms for users to lock PNUT for rewards, governance, or other protocol functions.
- No Team Vesting: There is no evidence of team or advisor tokens being subject to lockups or vesting schedules.
5. Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks: Since the entire supply was made available at launch and there are no vesting contracts, there are no future unlock events.
- Market Impact: The absence of unlock schedules means there is no risk of sudden supply increases from vesting cliffs, a common concern in more structured tokenomics.
6. Market and Distribution Dynamics
- Exchange Listings: PNUT was rapidly listed on major exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, Robinhood, etc.), which contributed to its explosive price action and liquidity.
- Trading Volume: The token has seen trading volumes in the hundreds of millions of dollars, with significant price volatility typical of meme coins.
- Community-Driven: The token’s narrative and price are driven by community sentiment, viral events, and social media activity rather than fundamental utility.
7. Risks and Considerations
- Speculative Nature: As a meme coin, PNUT is highly speculative and subject to extreme volatility.
- No Intrinsic Utility: There are no protocol-level uses, governance rights, or yield mechanisms.
- Legal Risks: There have been legal disputes regarding the use of the Peanut the Squirrel brand and imagery, which have affected token price and sentiment.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, 1B PNUT, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|100% to public via open market; no team/advisor/VC allocations
|Usage/Incentives
|Purely speculative; no staking, yield, or governance
|Locking
|LP tokens burnt; no staking/vesting/lockups
|Unlocking
|No scheduled unlocks; all supply liquid from launch
|Market Dynamics
|Driven by social media, exchange listings, and viral events
|Risks
|Extreme volatility, no utility, legal disputes over branding
Final Thoughts
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) exemplifies the meme coin phenomenon: rapid viral adoption, community-driven value, and minimal structural tokenomics. Its economics are simple—fixed supply, no vesting, and no protocol incentives—making it a pure vehicle for speculation and cultural expression within the crypto space. Investors should be aware of the high risks and lack of fundamental value beyond community sentiment and market momentum.
