Tokenomik SEI (SEI)

Lihat cerapan utama tentang SEI (SEI), termasuk bekalan token, model pengedaran dan data pasaran masa nyata.
SEI (SEI) Maklumat

Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.

https://www.sei.io/
https://github.com/sei-protocol/sei-chain/blob/main/whitepaper/Sei_Whitepaper.pdf

SEI (SEI) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga

Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk SEI (SEI), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.

Modal Pasaran:
$ 2.13B
$ 2.13B$ 2.13B
Jumlah Bekalan:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
Bekalan Edaran:
$ 6.13B
$ 6.13B$ 6.13B
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
$ 3.48B
$ 3.48B$ 3.48B
Tertinggi Sepanjang Masa:
$ 1.1435
$ 1.1435$ 1.1435
Terendah Sepanjang Masa:
$ 0.007989041448526595
$ 0.007989041448526595$ 0.007989041448526595
Harga Semasa:
$ 0.348
$ 0.348$ 0.348

Struktur Token Mendalam bagi SEI (SEI)

Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token SEI dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.

Overview

Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain optimized for digital asset exchange. The SEI token is central to the network’s security, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a total capped supply of 10 billion tokens. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize long-term participation, decentralization, and sustainable ecosystem development.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 10 billion SEI (fixed cap).
  • Initial Distribution: At mainnet launch, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
  • Inflation: A portion of tokens (up to 15% of total supply) is distributed as inflationary rewards to validators over 10 years, supporting network security and participation.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyUnlock/Cliff Details
Ecosystem Reserve48%27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over next 2 years, 27% over following 7 years (total 9 years vesting)
Private Sale Investors20%1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
Team20%1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years)
Foundation9%22% unlocked at launch, 78% over next 2 years
Binance Launchpool3%Fully unlocked at mainnet launch

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees on the Sei blockchain.
  • Staking & Security: SEI holders can delegate tokens to validators or run their own validator node, securing the network and earning staking rewards. Staking rewards are distributed pro-rata, minus validator commission.
  • Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power for on-chain governance proposals, allowing holders to influence protocol upgrades and parameters.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: The Ecosystem Reserve funds grants, airdrops, and incentives for builders, contributors, and users.
  • Collateral & DeFi: SEI can be used as native collateral in DeFi applications and for liquidity provision.
  • Fee Markets: Users can pay tips to validators for transaction prioritization, with rewards shared with delegators.
  • Trading Fees: SEI is used as a fee token for exchanges built on Sei.

4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (except Binance Launchpool) are subject to multi-year vesting with cliffs and linear unlocks.
  • Staking Lock: Staked SEI is subject to a 21-day unbonding period before it can be withdrawn.
  • Slashing: Misbehaving validators can be penalized (slashed), burning a portion of staked SEI.

Unlocking Schedule Table

AllocationUnlocking Details
Ecosystem Reserve27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years, 27% over next 7 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch)
Private Sale1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly unlocks)
Team1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly)
Foundation22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly unlocks, cliff at launch)
Binance Launchpool100% at launch

5. Unlocking Timeline

  • Start: August 2023 (mainnet launch)
  • End: August 2032 (final vesting/unlock for all major allocations)
  • Monthly Unlocks: Most allocations unlock monthly after their respective cliffs.
  • Cliff Periods: Team and Private Sale allocations have a 1-year cliff before vesting begins.

6. Tokenomics Table

Category% of SupplyUnlocking Mechanism & Timeline
Ecosystem Reserve48%27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years (monthly, cliff at launch)
Private Sale20%1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly)
Team20%1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years, monthly)
Foundation9%22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly, cliff at launch)
Binance Launchpool3%100% at launch

7. Additional Notes

  • No ICO or Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via a public ICO; distribution was through airdrops, launchpool, and private sales.
  • Staking APR: As of early 2024, staking APR was ~4.46%, subject to change based on network conditions.
  • Governance: Proposals require a minimum deposit (3,500 SEI, or 7,000 SEI for expedited proposals) and a 2-day deposit period (1 day for expedited).
  • No Minimums/Maximums: No minimum or maximum for amount staked or number of delegators.

8. Summary Table: Unlocking Mechanisms

AllocationCliff PeriodLinear Vesting PeriodUnlock FrequencyNotes
Ecosystem ReserveNone9 yearsMonthly27% at launch, 46% over 2 years, 27% over 7 years
Private Sale1 year3 yearsMonthly
Team1 year5 yearsMonthly76% in first 3 years, 24% in next 2 years
FoundationNone2 yearsMonthly22% at launch, 78% over 2 years
Binance LaunchpoolNoneNoneN/A100% at launch

9. Implications and Analysis

  • Long-Term Alignment: The extended vesting schedules for team and investors align incentives with the network’s long-term success.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Nearly half the supply is reserved for ecosystem development, supporting grants, incentives, and user growth.
  • Decentralization: Staking and governance mechanisms empower the community, while slashing and unbonding periods ensure network security.
  • Unlocking Risks: Gradual unlocks help mitigate inflation and price volatility, but large unlock events (especially after cliffs) may impact market dynamics.

10. References

  • For further details, see the official Sei Tokenomics Blog and Staking Guide.

In summary:
Sei’s token economics are structured to balance immediate ecosystem needs with long-term sustainability, using a combination of cliffs, linear vesting, and broad-based incentives to foster a robust, decentralized, and innovative blockchain ecosystem.

Tokenomik SEI (SEI): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan

Memahami tokenomik SEI (SEI) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.

Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:

Jumlah Bekalan:

Bilangan maksimum token SEI yang telah atau akan dicipta.

Bekalan Edaran:

Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.

Bekalan Maks:

Had tetap tentang bilangan token SEI yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.

FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):

Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.

Kadar Inflasi:

Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.

Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?

Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.

Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.

Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.

FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.

Setelah anda memahami tokenomik SEI, terokai SEI harga langsung token!

