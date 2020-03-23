Tokenomik Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) Maklumat
Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol whose focus is on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. Due to the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana has attracted the attention of small traders and institutional traders. An important focus of the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance available on a larger scale.
Solana (SOL) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Solana (SOL), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi Solana (SOL)
Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token SOL dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.
Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, a high-throughput Layer-1 network. Its token economics are designed to incentivize network security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Solana’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: At genesis, 500,000,000 SOL were created.
- Inflationary Issuance: Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule:
- Initial Inflation Rate: 8% per annum (as of February 2021).
- Disinflation Rate: The inflation rate decreases by 15% per “epoch year” (~360 days) until it stabilizes at a long-term rate of 1.5%.
- Long-term Inflation Rate: 1.5% per annum (fixed after reaching this threshold).
- Distribution of New Tokens: Newly issued tokens are distributed as staking rewards to validators and their delegators, proportional to the amount staked.
- Fee Burning: 50% of all transaction fees are burned, reducing net inflation. The other 50% is distributed to validators (pending a governance update, all fees may go to the slot leader validator).
Allocation Mechanism
Initial Token Distribution
|Allocation Category
|Amount (SOL)
|% of Initial Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Community Reserve Fund
|~194.45 million
|~38.89%
|Managed by Solana Foundation for ecosystem initiatives
|Project Team Members
|~63.95 million
|~12.79%
|50% unlocked at launch, 50% vested monthly over 24 months
|Solana Foundation
|~52.30 million
|~10.46%
|Max 8M SOL/month into circulation through 2020
|Public Investors
|~8.2 million
|~1.64%
|Unlocked at launch
|Private Investors
|Various
|~36%
|Subject to multi-year vesting and unlock schedules
- Team and Foundation: Team allocations were partially unlocked at launch, with the remainder vesting monthly over two years. The Foundation committed to controlled monthly releases.
- Community Reserve: Used for grants, delegation, and ecosystem growth, under Foundation control.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Core Utilities
- Transaction Fees: SOL is required to pay for all transactions and smart contract executions.
- Staking: SOL holders can stake tokens to validators, securing the network and earning rewards from inflation and transaction fees.
- Validator Incentives: Validators receive a share of inflationary rewards and transaction fees. They may set a commission rate on delegated stake.
- Governance: While SOL is not directly used for on-chain governance voting, validators (who must be staked) participate in feature proposal votes, influencing protocol upgrades.
- Ecosystem Utility: SOL is used across DeFi, NFT, and dApp ecosystems on Solana, including for payments, liquidity provision, and as collateral.
Incentive Structure
- Delegators: Earn a share of rewards proportional to their stake, minus validator commission.
- Validators: Incentivized to maintain uptime and performance to maximize rewards and attract delegations.
- Burn Mechanism: Reduces supply growth, benefiting all holders by offsetting inflation.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
Locking
- Team and Foundation: Subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with monthly unlocks.
- Private Investors: Typically subject to linear monthly unlocks over several years.
- Community Reserve: Controlled release by the Foundation, with no public wallet disclosure.
Unlocking Schedule
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (SOL)
|Allocation Category
|2020-04-07
|25,000
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|2020-04-07
|8,200,000
|Public Investors
|2021-01-07
|46,850,000
|Private Investors
|2021-01-07
|32,000,000
|Team Advisors
|2021-01-07
|128,950,000
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|2021-01-07
|63,400,000
|Private Investors
|2021-02-07+
|1,333,333/month
|Team Advisors (monthly vest)
|2025-03-01
|11,160,000
|Private Investors
|2025-05-01
|61,000
|Private Investors
|...
|...
|...
- Linear Vesting: Many allocations (team, advisors, private investors) unlock monthly over 2–7 years.
- Major Unlock Events: Notable large unlocks are scheduled for 2025, which may impact market liquidity and price volatility.
Advanced Token Features
Solana’s SPL token standard supports advanced features via token extensions, including:
- Confidential Transfers: Privacy for balances and transfers.
- Transfer Hooks: Custom rules for token transfers (e.g., KYC, royalties).
- Transfer Fees: Protocol-level fee enforcement.
- Permanent Delegation: Irrevocable authority for programmatic control.
- Non-Transferable Tokens: For compliance or special use cases.
Summary Table: Solana Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Disinflationary, 8% initial, -15%/yr, 1.5% long-term
|Allocation
|Team, Foundation, Community Reserve, Investors, Public Sale
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, validator rewards, ecosystem utility
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, validator commissions, fee burning
|Locking/Vesting
|Multi-year linear vesting for team, advisors, investors; controlled Foundation releases
|Unlocking
|Monthly unlocks, major events in 2025, ongoing until at least 2029
|Advanced Features
|Confidential transfers, transfer hooks, protocol-level fees, non-transferable tokens
Implications and Considerations
- Long-Term Alignment: Vesting and lockups align incentives for team, investors, and ecosystem growth.
- Inflation Management: Disinflationary schedule and fee burning help control supply growth and reward active participants.
- Market Impact: Large scheduled unlocks (notably in 2025) may introduce volatility; ongoing monitoring is advised.
- Ecosystem Flexibility: Advanced token features enable compliance, privacy, and custom business logic for new projects.
Solana’s token economics are structured to balance network security, decentralization, and sustainable growth, with mechanisms in place to incentivize long-term participation and ecosystem development. The combination of disinflationary issuance, robust staking rewards, and advanced token programmability positions SOL as a versatile asset within the blockchain landscape.
Tokenomik Solana (SOL): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik Solana (SOL) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token SOL yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token SOL yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik SOL, terokai SOL harga langsung token!
